Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus) collaborates with Homeplus to launch 'Homeplus x GameNow' cloud gaming service on Home+ tv 4k smart set-top box, on 21st November. This service will be debuted with 100 games including 3A titles, Taiwan Indie games and family friendly gaming content, providing a new choice of home entertainment.

Click to enjoy AAA titles on the set-top box, powered by Ubitus

Homeplus STB and Ubitus GameNow turns TV into game entertainment center

Ubitus has been providing technology to top-tier game companies, and licensing famous and popular titles from game companies. Cloud gaming is able to provide high-quality gameplay to gamers by eliminating the capacity and computing power limitations of the end devices. Moreover, Homeplus subscribers can enjoy cloud gaming service with low latency - powered by Ubitus streaming technology and Homeplus high speed and stable network. They can enjoy the same gameplay as with a console or PC, without high-end gaming devices.

100 quality games for starter, with more regular updates
'Homeplus x GameNow' provides many categories of games, such as RPG, racing, sports, fighting, shooting, and puzzle, to fulfill various gamers' needs. Some highly sought-after titles are:

  • 3A and award-winning titles: Control Ultimate Edition, The Forgotten City, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
  • Exclusive Taiwan indie games: Myth of Mist: Legacy, Sunny Cafe
  • Classic titles: BlazBlue, Double Dragon, Raiden
  • Games for kids: Bee Simulator, BOMBFEST, Hoa

Affordable subscription fee to access games worth thousands

Traditionally, gamers need to purchase game disc or binary online for each game, then download the content to the end device. Not so troublesome anymore. Subscribers of 'Homeplus x GameNow' can have instant access to any game on the platform. Furthermore, it is a great bargain to pay just 10 USD per month to play games worth thousands of dollars if purchased separately. To share the fun with all family members, there will be a family plan, with up to 4 profiles in one account – allowing each member to create personalized experience and history. More attractive features, such as multiplayer, a mobile phone as a gaming controller, and scoreboard are expected in the future.

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best cloud gaming platform with its patented GPU virtualization technology, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience. Users can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers with either a mobile or a land based broadband network.

With innovative GameCloud technology, Ubitus is able to stream interactive media content with immersive experience on multi-devices for platform operators and digital content developers, to accelerate metaverse popularization with broad applications.

Contact Us

TEL: +81-3-6435-3295 ( Tokyo )

+886-2-2717-6123 ( Taipei )

Media contact: pr@ubitus.net

Business inquiry: contact@ubitus.net

