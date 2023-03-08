RecycLiCo's Demonstration Plant Testing Produces Bulk Quantities of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate

Syntech Celebrates International Women's Day 2023 with 'Gaming Gear Play to WIN' Event

Syntech a leading brand in the electronic accessories market, is proud to celebrate International Women's Day 2023 with a commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls. As a company with strong female representation in both the workforce and management, Syntech is committed to making a positive impact on the lives of women worldwide.

The theme of International Women's Day 2023, "DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality" aligns perfectly with Syntech's Consumer-Focused Expansion Plans. Syntech recognizes that women's lack of participation in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics has huge costs. Syntech is committed to promoting gender equality and empowering women and girls, as outlined in the fifth goal of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The company's workforce is comprised of over 60% female employees, with more than 50% of C-levels held by women. Women's participation in technology lead to more creative solutions and greater potential for innovation that meets sustainable business development. The aim is to make brands and products that are engaged by female employees more relevant to the needs of female gamers, as the part of Consumer-Focused Expansion Plans. Syntech integrates gender equality into its business strategy, which highlights the respect for the advancement of women around the world.

"We recognize that digital technology is opening new doors to enhance the power of women, girls, and other marginalized groups worldwide," said Armi, women founder of Syntech. "Our commitment is to respond to the United Nations' call for innovation and technology to promote gender equality. Designing accessories suitable for female gamers is our responsibility. We are proud to celebrate International Women's Day 2023 with our ' Gaming Gear Play to WIN ' event, which encourages women to participate in Syntech's gaming community."

As International Women's Day celebrations, Syntech is hosting a " Gaming Gear Play to WIN " event, where gaming accessories are 15% off, and customers can enter the code " WOMENSDAY " to participate. Syntech believes that gaming is for everyone, regardless of gender, and the company is committed to providing the best gaming accessories for all gamers.

For more information about Syntech and "Gaming Gear Play to WIN" event, please visit https://syntechhome.com/ .

About Syntech
Syntech is a leading brand of electronic accessories, with a focus on innovative design and exceptional performance. Established in 2017 and headquartered in the technology hub of Shenzhen , the company's mission is to enhance the user experience of digital content through its products. Syntech has a rapidly expanding presence in over 80 countries and is committed to becoming a globally recognized brand.

Media Contact:
Kingsley Cheng
+8613802212539
355048@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syntech-celebrates-international-womens-day-2023-with-gaming-gear-play-to-win-event-301764548.html

SOURCE Syntech

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

New IAB Study Reveals Five Misperceptions About Video Game Advertising

Sizable Audiences are at Play, Yet In-Game Ad Networks and Programmatic Remain Undervalued and Underutilized

Two out of every three Americans play video games through various platforms (ESA, 2022), and gaming is third only to TV and social media in terms of where audiences spend their time--yet gaming captures less than 5% of advertiser budgets.

FAZE CLAN SIGNS ORGANIZATION'S FIRST ALL FEMALE PROFESSIONAL ESPORTS TEAM

INTRODUCING FAZE'S NEW FEMALE VALORANT ROSTER: FAZE REFINNEJ, FAZE EMY, FAZE PANINI,  FAZE MADDIESUUN AND FAZE DI^

THE TEAM WILL COMPETE IN THE 2023 SEASON OF THE VALORANT CHAMPIONS TOUR GAME CHANGERS SERIES

JERSEY JACK PINBALL ANNOUNCES THE GODFATHER 50TH ANNIVERSARY PINBALL MACHINE

A pinball experience that you can't refuse

Jersey Jack Pinball (JJP), in partnership with Paramount Consumer Products, is proud to announce The Godfather 50th Anniversary pinball machine. Collector's and Limited Editions are now available to order for your home game room or arcade.

Do you have what it takes to rule New York City ? Build your power by spreading your control to new territories, gaining influence with political notables, recruiting soldiers to run jobs, and taking out your enemies amongst the Five Families.

" The Godfather is a cinematic masterpiece that has held it's place in movie history for over half a century. The Godfather pinball machine captures the essence of the films and offers a unique gameplay experience," said Jack Guarnieri , Founder, Jersey Jack Pinball. "This game is the ultimate collector's item."

"Capturing the universe of The Godfather in pinball was an exciting experience. Our team pulled out all the stops to get a world-under-glass experience in every way. Unique mechs and shots, immersive programming, iconic video and audio from the most recognizable movie scenes and actors, and stellar animations and artwork wrapped with an excellent sound package all meld together to create a truly unique pinball experience." -Game Designer Eric Meunier

Build your family, control the boroughs and rule New York City

Begin your journey by selecting from the Corleone, Tattaglia, Barzini, Cuneo, or Stracci families. Each family offers unique abilities to aid in your progression in ruling NYC. The game features full integration of audio and video components of iconic scenes and memorable characters, including Don Vito Corleone , Michael Corleone , Sonny Corleone , and more. A custom soundtrack has been created for the game, including an electric guitar version of the highly acclaimed theme song "Speak Softly Love," performed by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Slash, as well as a vocal version sung by Grammy Award Winning musician Mark Tremonti .

Award-Winning Designs

Get ready for fast-shooting pinball gameplay that begins as soon as you hit the start button. JJP Designer, Eric Meunier (Pirates of the Caribbean , Guns N' Roses 'Not In This Lifetime'), introduces an exciting gameplay experience, bringing The Godfather universe under glass for the first time. The machine features hand-drawn artwork packages from artists Christopher Franchi and Jesper Abels with art direction and animations from industry leading animator Jean-Paul DeWin . Rules programming was lead by industry veteran Keith Johnson (Wizard of Oz, The Hobbit, Pirates of the Caribbean ), bringing innovation to the gameplay experience.

The playfield design boasts 29 unique ball paths, a 3-ball lock capable of feeding all three flippers, "The Compound" active newton-ball lock, four custom sculpts (an interactive Caporegime, Statue of Liberty, LED animated water fountain, bust of Vito Corleone ), an under-playfield subway system, exclusive JJP HotRail lighting, and more.

Collect soldiers and enter the Don's office to take on new jobs. Shoot the ball into The Compound active newton-ball area to defend your family stronghold from incursions by the enemy families. Need to make a quick getaway from the upper flipper? Shoot the ball into The Hideout or take the laser-cut steel CityScape loop ramp to outrun your enemies. Rip the opto-spinners to upgrade your weapons and start flinging 10x playfield multiplier Molotov cocktails for major points. Bash the interactive Caporegime toy to clear a path to the Heads of the opposing families and get ready for an interactive pinball playthrough of the most iconic scene in movie history, the Baptism.

Industry-Leading Innovation

JJP's interactive gameplay camera is an industry first that truly brings the player into the game. Your photo can be taken and displayed on the industry-leading 27" color LCD monitor during or at the conclusion of each game. Tweeting your high scores have never been easier with the use of on-screen QR technology. Audiophiles can rejoice with integrated Bluetooth technology (perfect for those wireless headphones or earbuds). Wi-Fi connectivity allows for effortless software updates.

Collector's and Limited Editions

Only 1,000 Collector's Edition and 5,000 Limited Edition pinball machines will be made. Limited Edition version includes black powder-coated armor, exclusive cabinet and playfield artwork, an interactive shaker motor providing haptic feedback, Invisiglass, and individually numbered edition plaques. The price is $12,000 USD .

The highly anticipated Collector's Edition version includes a dual-motorized-mobster with interactive car topper, 2nd 'tommy-gun knocker', horse head shooter knob, golden leg covers, golden action button sculpt, inner-art cabinet decals, exclusive sparkle playfield artwork, RadCal cabinet art package, laser-cut golden armor, gold-mirrored backglass, external cabinet lighting, game-designer signature, and more. This version has historically sold out within minutes of release and is priced at $15,000 USD .

The Godfather 50 th Anniversary pinball machine is available for purchase through authorized distributors and JerseyJackPinball.com.

The Godfather Film

The Godfather film tells the story of the Corleone family and their rise to power in the complicated underworld of New York City . Released in 1972, The Godfather has been praised for its timeless themes, memorable characters, and masterful storytelling. The winner of three Academy Awards including Best Picture, it is widely heralded as one of the single greatest films of all time.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS, (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, Paramount Consumer Products oversees the online direct-to-customer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park and MTV.

About Jersey Jack Pinball

From its founding in 2011, Jersey Jack Pinball (JJP) has earned its reputation as the industry leader in collectable pinball machines, creating the most desirable titles in the modern pinball era. Designed and manufactured in the USA at its Chicago headquarters, JJP is led by an award-winning design team. Easy to play, difficult to master — JJP's games both honor the rich history of pinball and lead it into the future, with uncompromising standards of design and engineering that are certain to entertain players both old and new.

JJP introduced several industry firsts, including the use of LCD screens, LED lighting, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, camera integration, and other innovative technology. From its first offering, The Wizard of Oz , JJP has continued to revolutionize the pinball experience with groundbreaking releases, including: The Hobbit, Dialed In!, Pirates of the Caribbean , Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Guns N' Roses: Not In This Lifetime, Toy Story 4, and now The Godfather 50th Anniversary.

Learn more about Jersey Jack Pinball at jerseyjackpinball.com.

SOCIAL MEDIA
Twitter: @JJPinball
Facebook: @JerseyJackPinball
Instagram: @jerseyjackpinball
YouTube: @JerseyJackPinball

Contact(s):
Media: Ken Cromwell , Jersey Jack Pinball, kcromwell@jerseyjackpinball.com 630-423-6556 Sales: sales@jerseyjackpinball.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jersey-jack-pinball-announces-the-godfather-50th-anniversary-pinball-machine-301763897.html

SOURCE Jersey Jack Pinball, Inc.

Bring Your A Game: GIGABYTE AORUS 2023 Gaming Laptops Now Available

- The world's leading computer brand, GIGABYTE has finally made its highly-anticipated AORUS gaming laptop lineup available on the market, including the AORUS 17X, AORUS 15X AORUS 17, and AORUS 15 . These premium laptops are completely re-designed for high-performance gaming at their cores, offering cutting-edge technologies and optimized portability for an unbeatable gaming experience on the go.

Bring Your A Game: GIGABYTE AORUS 2023 Gaming Laptops Now Available

The AORUS 17X and AORUS 15X are the flagship models with maximum performance. These powerful gaming machines boast an Intel ® 13th-gen 24-core CPU and up to NVIDIA GeForce ® RTX™ 4090 GPU with a TGP of 175W, resulting in a noticeable improvement in gaming performance of up to 86% compared to the previous gen, ensuring that even the most demanding games will run smoothly and without lag. The AORUS 17 and AORUS 15 are super-portable gaming laptops, which have received upgrades in the next-gen chips, featuring Intel ® Core 13th-gen i7 H series processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce ® RTX™ 4070 GPU with a TGP of 140W.

The cooling capacity has also been improved with the upgraded WINDFORCE Infinity cooling system, featuring a large vapor chamber design and up to four cooling fans for a maximum TDP of 230W on the AORUS 17X and 160W on the AORUS 17. This advanced cooling system not only ensures efficient and quiet cooling but also makes the laptops more compact and portable, perfect for gamers who are constantly on the move.

The AORUS lineup offers 17.3 and 15.6 inch displays with a sweet spot of QHD resolution and a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz for immersive visuals and fluid framerates. The displays feature accurate and vivid colors, thanks to 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut for the AORUS 17X and AORUS 15. The laptops share a sleek and modern look, which includes a stylish RGB light bar and geometric patterns that exude a winning attitude, making them a characteristic addition to any gaming setup.

If you are ready to take your gaming experience to the next level, it is time to get your hands on the 2023 AORUS gaming laptops that are available now. With their improved performance, stylish design, and rich features, these laptops are the ultimate gaming machine for those who settle for nothing less than the very best. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/AORUS_LAPTOP .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bring-your-a-game-gigabyte-aorus-2023-gaming-laptops-now-available-301764407.html

SOURCE GIGABYTE

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/07/c2599.html

Wonderers, A New Action-Adventure Game To Start Closed Beta Test Soon

  • A multi-genre action-adventure game including roguelike and MOBA, social features, and more
  • Create your own story in a fairy tale realm brought to life by adorable characters and sophisticated graphics

Wonderers: Eternal World, a new action-adventure game developed by NGELGAMES Co.,Ltd. and published by Smilegate Holdings, Inc., is set to launch with a Closed Beta Test in the North American market in April.

According to the announcement made on March 8 th , Smilegate will conduct a Closed Beta Test (CBT) on Wonderers, a new cross-platform game that will be supported on mobile devices and on PC.

Wonderers is a game that offers multiple gameplay modes, from exploring roguelike dungeon crawlers like the Glitch Dungeon to participating in multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) such as the Gold Clash, a 4v4 real-time team battle.

The game also features a number of other genres that have been reinterpreted in Wonderers' unique style to enhance the game's completeness. These genres range from boss raids, where players can cooperate with one another to defeat powerful bosses, to a variety of entertaining mini games.

The game boasts sophisticated graphics as well, and presents a wide array of adorable characters from various fairy tales who have been rewritten into the world of Wonderers, who each have a charm of their own. Each character possesses distinct skills and playstyles that players can nurture to their own taste.

Wonderers will be supported on both mobile and PC platforms, and players will be able to enjoy the game's manual control system which offers a sense of immersion and enjoyment from different environments and on different platforms.

NGELGAMES stated that "Wonderers is a charming new game that has been developed with the concept that fairy tales can be easily understood by everyone, everywhere. We will do our best to provide players with a unique, enjoyable experience."

A Smilegate official expressed, "We are proud of and delighted to have the opportunity to showcase Wonderers to players in North America . CBT will first be available on AOS and on PC in Canada and the U.S. around April, with a global launch targeted for later this year."

For more information about Wonderers, please visit the official website ( https://wonderers.game.onstove.com ) or the official Discord channel ( https://discord.gg/wonderers ).

Wonderers, A New Action-Adventure Game To Start Closed Beta Test Soon

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wonderers-a-new-action-adventure-game-to-start-closed-beta-test-soon-301764303.html

SOURCE Smilegate Holdings

LifeForce Games Democratizes Game Development with User-friendly, Custom Game Generator

LifeForce Games the Web3 game development studio, announces the next level of gaming with its soon-to-launch Game Generator. In anticipation of their upcoming attendance at GDC (Game Developers Conference), Co-CEOs Cathy Carroll and Ryan Inman are excited to announce that their relatively small team at LifeForce Games has cracked the code of the next level of gaming and content creation.

LifeForce Games democratizes game development with user-friendly, custom game generator

"As gamers, we've all had dreams of building our own games, especially ones we could play with our friends. With our no-code drag-and-drop Game Generator, any gamer, no matter their skill level or age, will be able to realize their dream of creating their own game. This is groundbreaking tech and we can't wait to see what gamers create!" said Co-CEO Ryan Inman , aka Boomer.

Alongside the Game Generator are their already Steam-listed games, Forge Horizon, a third-person shooter, and Spark Defense, the first-of-its-kind MOBA Defense, which will both be available this year. Forge Horizon and Spark Defense were built to represent what can be created using the Game Generator.

"When we first launched, our ambition was to create a seamless and accessible environment for users to create games and share experiences," said Co-CEO Cathy Caroll , "Our Game Generator is the realization of that ambition."

Starting in March, the studio will begin the launch of LFG Game Nights where gamers can jump in and test out Spark Defense and Forge Horizon. Gamers will battle for leaderboard bragging rights and in-game collectibles, all in preparation for the alpha launch of the Game Generator where they will then be able to try their hand at creating their own games.

Ultimately the studio's goal is to have a variety of games, game modes, and play styles available for gamers to try their hand at building. Serious builders will also have the opportunity to create battle passes and utilize in-game customizations to make their own brand-specific community games, making this an ideal fit for gamers, content creators, and streamers wanting a place to engage their community.

To explore how not only gaming communities, but also brands can potentially get involved with this one-of-a-kind project, interested parties can reach out to Satsuma and Boomer to arrange a meeting at GDC at contactus@lf.games.

Spark Defense can be wishlisted here:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2218100/Spark_Defense/

Forge Horizon can be wishlisted here:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2243590/Forge_Horizon/

About LifeForce Games
LifeForce Games is a game development studio founded by Ryan Inman aka Boomer andCatherine Carroll aka Satsuma, the founders of the largest metaverse developer worldwide, LandVault. The LFG team consists of gaming, media, and technology veterans, including senior team members from Daybreak, Amazon, Disney, HarperCollins, Sony Playstation and Sony Online Entertainment.

For more information, visit https://lifeforce.games

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016378/LFG.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifeforce-games-democratizes-game-development-with-user-friendly-custom-game-generator-301764436.html

SOURCE LifeForce Games

