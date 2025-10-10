Synopsys Receives Final Regulatory Approval to Close Planned Divestitures of Synopsys Optical Solutions Group and Ansys PowerArtist

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS ) today announced that it has received approval from all necessary authorities to proceed with the planned, previously-announced divestitures of the Optical Solutions Group and PowerArtist businesses to Keysight Technologies, Inc.
These divestitures were determined by regulatory authorities to be a necessary step related to Synopsys' acquisition of Ansys , which successfully closed on July 17, 2025 . Synopsys expects to complete these divestitures on or about October 17, 2025 .
The transactions are not material to Synopsys' financials, and terms of the agreements were not disclosed. Synopsys remains committed to a seamless transition for its employees, customers and partners.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the leader in engineering solutions from silicon to systems, enabling customers to rapidly innovate AI-powered products. We deliver industry-leading silicon design, IP, simulation and analysis solutions, and design services. We partner closely with our customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at www.synopsys.com .
