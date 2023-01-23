Montfort's TIMIA Capital Originates $35.8 Million of Non-Dilutive Capital in 2022

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Sylla Gold Commences Phase 2 Drilling at Niaouleni Gold Project

Sylla Gold Commences Phase 2 Drilling at Niaouleni Gold Project

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (OTCQB: SYGCF) ("Sylla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Phase 2 reverse circulation (RC) and air core (AC) drilling operations has commenced drilling on its Niaouleni Gold Project ("Niaouleni") in southern Mali (Figure 1).

The purpose of the Phase 2 drilling program is to:

  • Complete step out drilling from previous high grade drilling intercepts
  • Expand the mineralized footprint of Niaouleni South target to both the north and south.
  • Further define the structural geometry of the interpreted Kobada Shear extension on the property

The planned drilling program is comprised of approximately 1,600 m of AC drilling followed by 2,330 m of RC drilling along several drill fences. The drilling is designed to expand the footprint of mineralization at Niaouleni South and further test adjacent geochemical anomalies.

Regan Isenor, President and CEO of Sylla commented, "We had great success in our maiden 2022 drilling program establishing numerous thick, high-grade gold intercepts and developing a better understanding for the structure and mineralization within the Kobada Shear. Our technical team has designed this next drilling program to rapidly expand the area of gold mineralization at the Niaouleni South target, through step outs to both the north and south."

Niaouleni Project

The Niaouleni Project is 17,200 hectares size and accessible by paved highway and includes extensive artisanal mining activity within the interpreted extensions of gold bearing structures. Niaouleni is strategically located roughly 3km south of Toubani Resources Kobada deposit within the emerging Niaouleni-Kobada-Sanankoro Corridor (Figure 2). Sylla Gold's maiden drilling program was completed between April and July 2022 and included 57 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes (7,305 m) and 212 air core (AC) drill holes (10,600 m) completed along several drill fences. These drill holes targeted the Niaouleni South, Lebre Plateau and Kankou Moussa prospects along the Kobada Shear, and the Gouingouindougou target located on the Gosso Shear. These targets were all previously defined by termite mound and soil geochemistry results. Assay results from the RC and AC drilling programs were released by the Company in news releases dated August 29, 2022, September 13, 2022, and October 4, 2022. Significant assay highlights from the 2022 drilling program include 5.17 g/t Au over 25 m from drill hole NSRC22-018 and 2.13 g/t Au over 25 m from drill hole NSRC22-027

Further information on the Niaouleni Gold Project is available in the Company's NI 43-101 technical report on the Niaouleni Project with an effective date of September 28, 2021, and available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/152031_9387a3760420f907_001.jpg

Figure 1: Map of the Niaouleni Gold Project in southern Mali

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/152031_9387a3760420f907_001full.jpg.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/152031_9387a3760420f907_002.jpg

Figure 2: Niaouleni-Kobada-Sanankoro-Corridor

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6472/152031_9387a3760420f907_002full.jpg.

The Company also announces that is has entered into an investor marketing campaign agreement (the "Agreement") with Struthers Consulting and Market Report ("RSC") effective January 15, 2023. During the 12-month term of the Agreement, RSC will introduce the Company to RSC's audience of educated, active investors. RSC does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making services. RSC will receive a fee of $10,000 plus applicable taxes for the 12-month agreement. RSC is an arm's length party to the Company, and both are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and no stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the Agreement.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains scientific and technical information with respect to adjacent or similar mineral properties to the Niaouleni Project, which the Company has no interest in or rights to explore. Readers are cautioned that information regarding mineral resources, geology, and mineralization on adjacent or similar properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Niaouleni Project.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information contained in this news release was prepared and approved by Gregory Isenor, P.Geo., Director of Sylla Gold Corp. who is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Sylla Gold

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) is a Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa including Mali, and adjacent to known gold deposits.

For more information, please contact:

Regan Isenor
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (902) 233-4381
Email: risenor@syllagold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and includes those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152031

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Sylla GoldTSXV:SYGPrecious Metals Investing
SYG:CA
Sylla Gold (TSXV:SYG)

Sylla Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (OTCQB: SYGCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases of October 20, 2022 and December 8, 2022, the Company has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 3,151,420 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $315,142 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.15 per Common Share for a period of two (2) years from the closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sylla Gold Provides Update on Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Provides Update on Private Placement of Units

Sylla Gold Corp. (TSXV: SYG) (the "Company") announces that, further to its press release of October 20, 2022, the Company has applied to the TSX Venture Exchange for an extension of its price protection for an additional 30 days in order to complete the previously announced non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units at a price of $0.10 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering").

For further details on the Offering, please refer to the Company's press release of October 20, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES PROSPECTING RESULTS FROM MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES PROSPECTING RESULTS FROM MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce analytical results from a prospecting program completed in Fall 2022 on the 100% owned Murmac Uranium Project ("Murmac" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1).

Analytical results from surface rock samples have been received from the laboratory which include highlights of:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
New Break Engages SmallCap Communications Inc.

New Break Engages SmallCap Communications Inc.

New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained SmallCap Communications Inc. of Vancouver, B.C. ("SmallCap") to provide social media management and communication services for a one-year period commencing January 20, 2023, which includes an initial three month trial period, at a fee of $3,500 per month.

SmallCap is a specialized digital marketing and social media management agency providing services to boost public companies' investor awareness and engagement. SmallCap was founded in January 2013 by Chief Executive Officer, Rebecca Kerswell. SmallCap utilizes her proprietary methods that allow companies to reach and network with their investors through the top social media networks including Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Closes Private Placement

Silver Viper Closes Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement previously announced on November 24, 2022 (the " Offering "). As announced on December 8, 2022 the Company previously issued 1,673,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $334,600 under the Offering (see press release of the Company dated December 8, 2022 for additional details).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AUGUSTA GOLD CLOSES C$11.5 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL OFFERING

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B ) (" Augusta Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal offering (the " Offering ") of units of Augusta Gold (the " Units ") for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$11.5 million including the full exercise of the over-allotment option in the amount of C$1.5 million .

Augusta Gold (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.)

Pursuant to the Offering, a total of 6,725,147 Units were sold at a price of C$1.71 per Unit. Each Unit was comprised of one share of the Company's common stock and one-half of one common stock purchase warrant (each whole common stock purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one share of the Company's common stock at a price of C$2.30 until January 20, 2026 .

The Offering was made through a syndicate of underwriters led by Eight Capital and including National Bank Financial and TD Securities Inc. (collectively, the " Underwriters "). The Underwriters received a cash commission equal to 5.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering. In addition, the Underwriters were issued an aggregate of 336,257 compensation warrants, equal to 5.0% of the number of Units sold under the Offering (the " Compensation Warrants "). Each Compensation Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one share of the Company's common stock at a price of C$1.71 until January 20, 2024 .

Augusta Gold intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for the advancement of the Bullfrog Project, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 (file no. 333-266055) that was filed in the United States with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC ") and declared effective on August 18, 2022 and in Canada pursuant to the "northbound" multi-jurisdictional disclosure system. Augusta Gold filed a final prospectus supplement with the SEC in connection with the Offering and a Canadian final prospectus supplement to the base shelf prospectus dated August 18, 2022 with securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada other than Québec. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC web site at www.sec.gov or by visiting the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com . Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus related to the Offering may also be obtained by contacting Eight Capital, Attention: Enoch Lee by telephone at 647-265-8217 or by email at elee@viiicapital.com .

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these or any other securities. There shall not be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursuing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada . The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this new release constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements appear in a number of places in this news release and include statements regarding our intent, or the beliefs or current expectations of our officers and directors, including the anticipated use of proceeds of the Offering and our focus on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursuing accretive M&A opportunities. When used in this news release words such as "to be", "will", "planned", "expected", "potential", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to vary materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian Regulators and the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, including assumptions made with regard to assumptions about future prices of gold, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining governmental approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, the impact from the pandemic of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), availability of equipment, the availability of drill rigs, the timing of the publication of any updated mineral resource estimates. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If we update any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon these statements as of any other date. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary note.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/augusta-gold-closes-c11-5-million-bought-deal-offering-301727020.html

SOURCE Augusta Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/20/c5768.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Discovers a 4th Gold Zone at Williams Brook With Samples* Grading Up to 9.87 g/t Au

Puma Exploration Discovers a 4th Gold Zone at Williams Brook With Samples* Grading Up to 9.87 g/t Au

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report the discovery of a 4 th gold zone on its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick, Atlantic Canada (Figure 1). Grab* samples from the new Panthera Gold Zone (" PGZ" ) returned up to 9.87 gt gold . The zone was explored briefly last fall, and more work is planned for 2023. Puma's work continues to prove the presence of a large porphyryepithermal gold system at Williams Brook with the potential for multiple deposits on the large land package.

Figure 1: Main Gold Zones of the Williams Brook Property is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f9ed9b18-e6be-49db-8135-90e41a81cca5

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gold Port Initiates Metallurgical Test Program

Gold Port Initiates Metallurgical Test Program

Gold Port Corporation (CSE: GPO) (OTCQB: GPOTF) (the "Company") has initiated a metallurgical test program regarding the Groete Gold Project, located in Guyana SA. The Company has arranged with P&E Mining Consultants Inc. of Brampton, Ontario, Canada to provide Qualified Person supervision for updated leach test work on Groete Gold Project drill core. Test work will be performed by SGS Laboratories of Lakefield, Ontario, Canada . A site visit has been completed and 100 kilograms of drill core has been acquired for testing at SGS.

Gold Port Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Gold Port Corporation)

Recent developments in leaching reagents may offer an alternative to cyanide leaching or grind and float recovery methods. The Company will provide further information upon completion of the vendor selection process for alternative reagents.

The Company is well funded to continue its evaluation of the Groete Gold Copper Project located in Guyana . The Project was last explored in 2012, which included a drill program that allowed the calculation of an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.57 million gold copper equivalent ounces within 74 million tonnes, at a grade of 0.66 grams per tonne gold equivalent. A cutoff grade of 0.25 gold equivalent grams per tonne, a gold price of US$1,275 per ounce and copper price of US$3.00 per pound was used in the calculation of the Inferred Mineral Resource. Details of the Mineral Resource are contained in a National Instrument 43-101 report titled, Technical Report and Updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Groete Gold Copper Deposit, Groete Property, Guyana , South America by P&E Mining Consultants Inc., dated April 16, 2019 , available on SEDAR and the Company website at www.goldportcorporation.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk
President, CEO and Director

T: 954-684-8040
E: info@goldportcorporation.com
W: www.goldportcorporation.com

Mr. William Feyerabend , a Consulting Geologist and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, participated in the writing of, and has reviewed and approves of the technical disclosure contained in this press release.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We seek safe harbor.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1730048/Gold_Port_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-port-initiates-metallurgical-test-program-301725642.html

SOURCE Gold Port Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/19/c3600.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

ValOre RC Drilling Confirms Mineralized Uranium Envelope at J4 West Target

Enterprise Group Shares Accepted for Listing on U.S. OTCQB Exchange

Related News

Resource Investing

High-Tech Metals (HTM) Commences Trading On ASX

Resource Investing

Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Secured Credit Facility

Resource Investing

High-Tech Metals Ltd (ASX: HTM) – Admission and Quotation

Lithium Investing

Mangaroon North Rare Earth Project sampling suggests the presence of REE-enriched ironstones along a ∼7 km long northwest trend

rare earth investing

Outstanding New +500m and +280m Intercepts Highlight Step-Change in Scale at Cummins Range

Resource Investing

Major Project Milestone - Water Rights Secured for Paradox Lithium Project

Resource Investing

San José Permitting Update

×