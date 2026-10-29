SurgePays Partners with iPMobile to Bring Wireless Service to Rural Broadband Providers

SurgePays expands GrowthLine into the rural broadband market, with iPMobile expected to bring more than 15 providers onto the platform over the next 12 months
GrowthLine partnership with iPMobile expected to serve hundreds of thousands of customers over time
SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a fintech company that launches and runs wireless brands, today announced a definitive agreement with IP Mobile, LLC ("iPMobile") to bring rural broadband providers onto GrowthLine by SurgePays. The partnership enables participating broadband providers to offer wireless service to their existing customers under their own brands, with SurgePays providing the complete wireless operation.
iPMobile will serve as SurgePays' exclusive rural broadband sales channel partner, recruiting providers and securing agreements for their branded wireless offerings. SurgePays will serve as iPMobile's exclusive wireless platform partner, providing carrier access, technology, activation, billing and payments, customer care, compliance and daily operations through its GrowthLine platform.
"We intend to move aggressively and with a custom-tailored solution for smaller size wireless internet service providers (WISP) to large fiber providers and everyone in between. We are not just connecting to 5G services, but providing a full white label, white glove service led by SurgePays' development and technology team and a full go to market plan and strategy supported by iPMobile. We expect to bring more than 15 rural broadband brands onto GrowthLine over the next 12 months and build this partnership into a wireless business serving hundreds of thousands of customers," said Brett Wantland, Vice President of iPMobile. "These providers have already earned a place in their customers' homes. Our opportunity is to help them win the wireless business, too. We believe SurgePays' GrowthLine platform is the perfect solution for any broadband company, big or small. The wireless industry is changing, and broadband companies want to stay ahead of the curve, protect their existing base, and serve more of their needs. With our combined 60+ years in telecom, we know this isn't as easy as getting connected. Our broadband providers need a partner that can guide them through the entire process, from start to finish and beyond. We see this as a major growth channel to deliver that solution while offering a seamless and integrated billing platform."
"With the launch of GrowthLine, we expanded how SurgePays grows, offering partners access to our entire infrastructure, including 24/7 live support. We believe we have built not only the most innovative platform but also the only platform that encompasses every aspect of a wireless operation. For partners seeking to launch their own wireless brands, we have made the process fast, simple, and profitable. This partnership with iPMobile further validates that approach and gives us a direct pipeline to rural broadband providers that have already built customer relationships. Each provider iPMobile brings onto GrowthLine can sell wireless service to its existing customers, adding subscribers to infrastructure we have already built. That operating leverage is how we plan to build value for the Company," said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of SurgePays.
"Rural broadband companies already have the customer relationships. This partnership gives them another service to sell to those customers, a new source of recurring revenue, and a way to defend those customers against emerging companies that offer broadband and wireless together," said Allison Seyler, Vice President of Sales at SurgePays. "iPMobile brings the sales channel, the broadband companies bring their brands and customers, and GrowthLine provides the wireless operation."
The program lets broadband providers expand their service offerings while keeping their own customer-facing brands. Each participating provider will receive a negotiated share of margin after direct costs. iPMobile will manage provider recruitment and commercial relationships, while SurgePays operates the wireless service and back office.
About SurgePays, Inc.
SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) is a fintech company that launches and runs wireless brands. Through its GrowthLine platform, SurgePays provides partners with carrier access, technology, payments, customer care, compliance and daily operations from platforms it developed and an operations center and NOC it runs. The Company also owns LinkUp Mobile, its own prepaid wireless brand, and operates SurgePays POS, which handles retail sales and payments for wireless companies at neighborhood stores. SurgePays brings affordable wireless service and prepaid financial products to consumers through partners and neighborhood stores. For more information, please visit www.surgepays.com.
About iPMobile
iPMobile helps rural and regional Internet Service Providers launch and grow their own wireless offerings, from carrier connectivity and devices to strategy, marketing, operations, and ongoing optimization. For more information, please visit www.ipmobile.ai.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the growth of the iPMobile partnership, the expectation that more than 15 rural broadband brands will join GrowthLine over the next 12 months, the expectation that the partnership will serve hundreds of thousands of wireless customers over time, the timing of partner brand launches, customer adoption, recurring revenue, margins, operating leverage and the future performance of the Company. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. The brand and customer expectations described in this release are not commitments from broadband providers or customers, and there can be no assurance that these expectations will be achieved or that partner brands will launch on anticipated timelines. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, the ability to recruit and onboard broadband providers, customer conversion and retention, the Company's dependence on carrier and payment relationships, partner performance, regulatory developments affecting wireless and payment services, competition, and the risks and uncertainties described in the filings of the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. SurgePays undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Investor Relations Contact
SurgePays, Inc.
ir@surgepays.com