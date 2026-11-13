SurgePays Launches NILwireless Mobile Service That Sends a Portion of Monthly Plan Price to College Sports Programs

SurgePays Launches NILwireless Mobile Service That Sends a Portion of Monthly Plan Price to College Sports Programs

Fans choose any NCAA or NAIA school, and 20% of their plan price goes to its athletic department or NIL collective

Athletic programs can launch their own branded wireless service on GrowthLine and receive 25% of each plan price

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) ("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a fintech company that launches and runs wireless brands, today announced the launch of NILwireless, a wireless service that sends 20% of every monthly plan price to the college sports program the customer chooses. The school's share is included in the plan price at no additional cost to the customer. NILwireless runs on America's most reliable network and is built on GrowthLine, the Company's partner operating platform.

NILwireless reaches fans and schools through two channels. Any fan can become an athletic Booster by signing up directly for NILwireless and picking their favorite NCAA or NAIA school. Every month, NILwireless sends 20% of the plan price to that school's athletic department or NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) collective.

Plans range from $10 to $50 a month with unlimited talk and text, 5G data and roaming in the US, Canada and Mexico. Customers keep their phone and number, and a referral program gives both the customer and a referred friend 50% off a bill.

In the second channel, NILwireless is built to roll out school branded wireless services for athletic departments, NIL collectives, alumni associations and booster clubs through the Company's GrowthLine platform. Each program that launches its own branded service receives 25% of every monthly plan price, compared with posted rates of up to 7% with other school wireless programs.

College athletics now run on capital that schools must raise every year. Under the House v. NCAA settlement, schools can pay athletes directly up to $20.5 million in 2025-26, rising to $21.58 million in 2026-27 according to the College Sports Commission. A U.S. Government Accountability Office report found that 94% of NCAA Division I athletic programs spent more than they brought in during 2023-24, and a U.S. Senate Commerce Committee report found that only 14 of 53 publicly reported Power 4 athletic departments covered their expenses in 2024-25.

"College sports fans are found in every corner of the country and are fiercely loyal to their schools. Every program is competing for talent, and fans want to help their team win," said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of SurgePays and a former Division I offensive lineman. "NILwireless lets thousands of fans become boosters with a monthly bill they already pay, and it gives every school a way to launch its own wireless brand and build dependable monthly funding and a direct connection with their most loyal fans and alumni."

NILwireless is available now at www.nilwireless.com with additional Booster engagement features planned to launch in the near future. NILwireless is not affiliated with, sponsored by or endorsed by any school, conference, the NCAA or the NAIA. For more information, please visit www.nilwireless.com.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) is a fintech company that launches and runs wireless brands. Through its GrowthLine platform, SurgePays provides partners with carrier access, technology, payments, customer care, compliance and daily operations from platforms it developed and an operations center and NOC it runs. The Company also owns LinkUp Mobile, its own prepaid wireless brand, and operates SurgePays POS, which handles retail sales and payments for wireless companies at neighborhood stores. SurgePays brings affordable wireless service and prepaid financial products to consumers through partners and neighborhood stores. For more information, please visit www.surgepays.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the launch, adoption and performance of NILwireless, the rollout of school branded wireless services, amounts expected to be paid to schools and programs, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, without limitation, the Company's ability to attract and retain subscribers, the willingness of schools and programs to launch branded services, the Company's dependence on carrier and payment relationships, regulatory developments affecting wireless services and college athletics, competitive dynamics in prepaid wireless, and the additional risk factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

SurgePays, Inc.

ir@surgepays.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

SURGnasdaq:surg
SURG
The Conversation (0)
SurgePays Inc.

SurgePays Inc.

Keep Reading...
Star Copper Expands Historical Copper System with Largest Drill Program in Project History with Pervasive Mineralization Across Multiple Intercepts

Star Copper Expands Historical Copper System with Largest Drill Program in Project History with Pervasive Mineralization Across Multiple Intercepts

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 27, 2026 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP) (WKN A416ME) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the completion of its comprehensive 2026 exploration program at... Keep Reading...
Star Copper Advances Western Extension Drilling at Star Main

Star Copper Advances Western Extension Drilling at Star Main

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 29, 2026 / Star Copper Corp. (CSE:STCU,OTC:STCUF)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP / WKN A416ME) ("Star Copper" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration and development company, is pleased to provide an update regarding its ongoing 15,000 meters, 2026... Keep Reading...
Copper Quest Provides 2026 Exploration Update

Copper Quest Provides 2026 Exploration Update

Copper Quest Exploration Inc. (CSE: CQX,OTC:IMIMF) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX0) ("Copper Quest" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update from its 2026 exploration programs including an extensive 20 square kilometer geophysical program at its 100% owned Stars property, permitting and... Keep Reading...
Star Copper Completes Seven Northeast Step-Out Drill Holes at Star Main

Star Copper Completes Seven Northeast Step-Out Drill Holes at Star Main

Logging porphyry-style copper mineralization beyond historic footprint. Step-outs anchored by historic hole S-025 (269 metres grading 0.42% copper and 0.198 g/t gold); assays pending on all seven holes. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 25, 2026 / Star Copper Corp.... Keep Reading...
Blue Jay Gold Provides Drilling Update at Mt Skukum and Skukum Creek

Blue Jay Gold Provides Drilling Update at Mt Skukum and Skukum Creek

Blue Jay Gold Corp. (TSXV: JAY) (FSE: JAY) ("Blue Jay" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing Phase 1 drilling program at the Steller Gold Project ("Steller" or the "Property") in southern Yukon, where the Company's two drill rigs are advancing the program, one rig... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brixton Metals Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TDG

One Bullion Advances Maitengwe Gold Project Toward Field Verification and Planned Drill Testing

Cerrado Gold Acquires the Past-Producing Manantial Espejo Mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina, from Pan American Silver

Related News

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

precious metals investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - TDG

precious metals investing

One Bullion Advances Maitengwe Gold Project Toward Field Verification and Planned Drill Testing

precious metals investing

Cerrado Gold Acquires the Past-Producing Manantial Espejo Mine in Santa Cruz, Argentina, from Pan American Silver

precious metals investing

Triumph Gold Announces Strategic Review of Non-Core Exploration Projects and $15 Million Private Placement

precious metals investing

Heliostar Presents Q3 2026 Financial and Operating Results with Record Mine Operating Earnings and Cash Balance

copper investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Raiden Resources Rises 33 Percent on Copper Deal