SURGE ENERGY INC. CONFIRMS NOVEMBER 2026 DIVIDEND

SURGE ENERGY INC. CONFIRMS NOVEMBER 2026 DIVIDEND

Surge Energy Inc. ("Surge" or the "Company") (TSX: SGY,OTC:SGYEF) confirms that a cash dividend to be paid on November 16, 2026, in respect of October 2026 production, for the shareholders of record on October 31, 2026, will be $0.043333 per share.

The dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Surge is an intermediate, publicly traded oil company focused on enhancing shareholder returns through free cash flow generation. The Company's defined operating strategy is based on acquiring and developing high-quality, conventional oil reservoirs using proven technology to enhance ultimate oil recoveries.

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Surge Energy Inc. Logo

SOURCE Surge Energy Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/15/c0620.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SGY:CCTSX:SGY
SGY:CC
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Westport Rebrands as Aetherion Technologies, Focused on Accelerating Proven Solutions for Heavy-Duty Clean Transport

iMetal Resources Advances Phase 4 Drill Targeting at Gowganda West Gold Project as Shining Tree Camp Activity Accelerates

Red Mountain Mining Limited Exploration Results Highlight Copper Potential at Pioneer

EXPLORATION RESULTS HIGHLIGHT COPPER POTENTIAL AT PIONEER

Related News

cleantech investing

Westport Rebrands as Aetherion Technologies, Focused on Accelerating Proven Solutions for Heavy-Duty Clean Transport

gold investing

iMetal Resources Advances Phase 4 Drill Targeting at Gowganda West Gold Project as Shining Tree Camp Activity Accelerates

precious metals investing

Red Mountain Mining Limited Exploration Results Highlight Copper Potential at Pioneer

precious metals investing

EXPLORATION RESULTS HIGHLIGHT COPPER POTENTIAL AT PIONEER

base metals investing

Papua New Guinea Progress Update

base metals investing

GAIP survey commences across the MS2 gold corridor

lithium investing

Lithium Market Trends: Q3 2026 Review and Forecast