Surf Air Mobility Provides SurfOS Business Update, Highlighting OperatorOS Commercial Launch and Enterprise Growth Priorities

Signed five OperatorOS definitive agreements with third-party operator customers.
Expanded Palantir partnership and new President of SurfOS™ support enterprise and operator growth acceleration.
Active enterprise pipeline of large operators, brokerages, and aircraft manufacturers that the Company believes could be worth tens of millions of dollars in annual revenue.
Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) ("Surf Air Mobility" or "the Company") today provided an update on recent achievements and priorities for SurfOS, the Company's AI-enabled software operating system powered by Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) ("Palantir").
Recent Highlights:
- Signed five OperatorOS definitive agreements with small and mid-sized Part 135 operators: Sprintbach Aviation, SkyDance Air, Air Fuga, Clipper Aviation, and Flying Zebra. Surf Air Mobility will earn a percentage of revenue for all trips managed through OperatorOS, and the Company is currently working to implement these operators.
- OperatorOS received FAA authorization as a system of record, allowing the Company's airline to use electronic signatures, records, and manuals in place of paper.
- Signed a multi-year Enterprise BrokerOS contract with Wheels Up worth up to $12 million over the contract term.
- BrokerOS has been commercially live since December 2025. In internal deployment, BrokerOS is helping the Company's charter business achieve more bookings and faster quote-to-close time.
- Built an active enterprise pipeline of large operators, brokerages, and aircraft manufacturers that the Company believes could be worth tens of millions of dollars in annual revenue.
- Expanded the Company's partnership with Palantir, adding dedicated engineering and go-to-market resources to accelerate the commercial release of OperatorOS and SurfOS Enterprise Solutions. Under an exclusive teaming agreement, Palantir co-sells SurfOS to enterprise prospects, and its forward-deployed engineers support enterprise sales and implementation.
- Appointed former Palantir executive Barrett Brown as President of SurfOS to lead go-to-market, strategy, and commercial expansion.
- Continued growth of the Powered by Surf On Demand independent broker program, which uses BrokerOS.
- Delivered SurfOS-enabled efficiency gains in the Company's airline operations, including a 6% reduction in direct operating cost per block hour YTD 2026.
- Launched new software modules designed to improve internal efficiency, including automated pilot pay, crew reserves, fuel optimization, CRM functionality in BrokerOS, BrokerOS mobile iOS and Android apps, and a travel agent portal that further enables the Powered by Surf On Demand independent broker program.
Priorities for the Fourth Quarter of 2026 and into 2027:
- Onboard OperatorOS customers and continue signing new operators from the network of more than 450 operator relationships.
- Complete the deployment of Enterprise BrokerOS at Wheels Up and expand enterprise adoption across large operators, brokerages, and aircraft manufacturers, supported by Palantir's enterprise business development resources.
- Release AI-enabled optimization modules, including dynamic pricing, automated crew scheduling, and aircraft-on-ground recovery.
- Expand offering with predictive maintenance workflows and aircraft manufacturer software to support the entry of next-generation aircraft into commercial service.
Barrett Brown, President of SurfOS said: "Private aviation and advanced air mobility run on fragmented, manual systems. SurfOS is built to change that, and our first OperatorOS customers are now signed. We are building a repeatable enterprise sales motion, and we expect it to drive new operator and enterprise contracts in the quarters ahead."
Liam Fayed, Co-Founder of Surf Air Mobility, said: "We built SurfOS inside our own airline and charter operations, and this operating experience sets our software apart from other solutions built outside the industry. As electric aircraft change how aviation operates, the companies that fly, sell, and build these aircraft will need modern software and a platform solution to make them commercially viable. We plan to grow SurfOS into the category-defining operating system for private aviation and advanced air mobility."
About Surf Air Mobility
Surf Air Mobility is a Los Angeles-based air mobility platform. With its AI-enabled SurfOS software, Surf Air Mobility provides technology designed to support the modernization of air operations and the adoption of next-generation aircraft. Surf Air Mobility currently operates one of the largest commuter airlines in the United States by scheduled departures and provides private charter services. Together, these businesses provide the operational scale and real-world operating data to validate and deploy its software. These capabilities position Surf Air Mobility as a leader shaping a more efficient, connected, and accessible future for aviation.
Forward-Looking Statements
This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Surf Air Mobility's profitability and future financial results and its ability to achieve its business objectives. Readers of this release should be aware of the speculative nature of forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the beliefs of the Company's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company and reflect the Company's current views concerning future events. As such, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among many others: Surf Air Mobility's ability to anticipate the future needs of the air mobility market; Surf Air Mobility's future ability to pay contractual obligations and liquidity will depend on operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; the dependence on third-party partners and suppliers for the components and collaboration in Surf Air Mobility's development of its advanced air mobility software platform, and any interruptions, disagreements or delays with those partners and suppliers; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain Surf Air Mobility's growth; the inability of Surf Air Mobility's customers to pay for Surf Air Mobility's services; the inability of Surf Air Mobility to obtain additional financing or access the capital markets to fund its ongoing operations on acceptable terms and conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that might be instituted against Surf Air Mobility, the risks associated with Surf Air Mobility's obligations to comply with applicable laws, government regulations and rules and standards of the New York Stock Exchange; and general economic conditions. These and other risks are discussed in detail in the periodic reports that the Company files with the SEC, and investors are urged to review those periodic reports and the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov , before making an investment decision. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.
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Surf Air Mobility Media Contacts
Press: press@surfair.com
Investors: investors@surfair.com