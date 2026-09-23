Surf Air Mobility Appoints Barrett Brown as President of SurfOS

Palantir Technologies veteran to lead commercialization and growth of SurfOS ™ software.
Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) ("Surf Air Mobility" or the "Company"), a leading air mobility platform, today announced the appointment of Barrett Brown as President of SurfOS, effective September 30th, 2026. Mr. Brown will lead go-to-market, strategy, and commercial expansion for SurfOS, the Company's AI-enabled software operating system powered by Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) ("Palantir"), and will be instrumental in accelerating SurfOS's revenue growth and customer adoption.
Mr. Brown has expertise building and scaling technology businesses across global markets. Having spent over a decade at Palantir Technologies from 2013 to 2024, where he served as Head of Asia since 2018, Mr. Brown was responsible for business strategy and operations across the region. In that role, he worked directly with government and commercial clients to deploy Palantir's software platforms. Mr. Brown began his career at Palantir as a Forward Deployed Engineer in New York, where he worked on product development, user engagement, and project management for enterprise clients.
Barrett Brown, incoming President of SurfOS, said: "I spent my career at Palantir scaling enterprise software into new markets, and I'm looking forward to repeating that success at SurfOS as we build a massive business. SurfOS is solving real operational problems with modern software that will be the digital infrastructure for the future of private aviation and the next generation of Advanced Air Mobility."
Liam Fayed, Co-founder of Surf Air Mobility, said: "Barrett is an expert in building and scaling complex software platforms. During his decade at Palantir, he led their Asia expansion, helping stand up their go-to-market and commercial functions from the beginning. We're confident Barrett is the right leader to accelerate SurfOS's early traction and establish it as the industry standard."
Shawn Pelsinger, Chairman of the Board of Surf Air Mobility, said: "Barrett and I worked together at Palantir, and I've witnessed first hand his success in building and scaling disruptive software platforms. He has a rare ability to translate complex technology into commercial strategies that drive and accelerate customer adoption. Barrett is the leader that SurfOS needs today."
Mr. Brown joins Surf Air Mobility most recently from Turion Space, where he has served as an advisor on advanced projects since 2024, and previously held the role of Vice President and Head of APAC at Maxar Technologies, an American space technology company.
The Company's near-term SurfOS priorities are to commercialize the SurfOS flagship product suite, including BrokerOS, OperatorOS, and OwnerOS, expand both enterprise and small and medium-sized business customer adoption, and continue the SurfOS business's path to profitability. Both BokerOS and OperatorOS have definitive agreements with external customers.
About Surf Air Mobility
Surf Air Mobility is a Los Angeles-based air mobility platform. With its AI-enabled SurfOS software, Surf Air Mobility provides technology designed to support the modernization of air operations and the adoption of next-generation aircraft. Surf Air Mobility currently operates one of the largest commuter airlines in the United States by scheduled departures and provides private charter services. Together, these businesses provide the operational scale and real-world operating data to validate and deploy its software. These capabilities position Surf Air Mobility as a leader shaping a more efficient, connected, and accessible future for aviation.
Forward-Looking Statements
This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Surf Air Mobility's profitability and future financial results, the growth of SurfOS, including its annualized recurring revenue, the performance targets under Mr. Brown's employment agreement, and its ability to achieve its business objectives. Readers of this release should be aware of the speculative nature of forward-looking statements. The SurfOS annualized recurring revenue levels described in this release are performance targets set solely for purposes of Mr. Brown's incentive compensation. They are not projections, forecasts or guidance, and they should not be relied on as an indication of the Company's expected future results. There can be no assurance that any of these targets will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on the beliefs of the Company's management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company and reflect the Company's current views concerning future events. As such, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among many others: Surf Air Mobility's ability to anticipate the future needs of the air mobility market; Surf Air Mobility's future ability to pay contractual obligations and liquidity will depend on operating performance, cash flow and ability to secure adequate financing; the dependence on third-party partners and suppliers for the components and collaboration in Surf Air Mobility's development of its advanced air mobility software platform, and any interruptions, disagreements or delays with those partners and suppliers; the ability of Surf Air Mobility to develop, commercialize and achieve market adoption of SurfOS, and to generate recurring revenue from it; the inability to execute business objectives and growth strategies successfully or sustain Surf Air Mobility's growth; the inability of Surf Air Mobility's customers to pay for Surf Air Mobility's services; the inability of Surf Air Mobility to obtain additional financing or access the capital markets to fund its ongoing operations on acceptable terms and conditions; the outcome of any legal proceedings that might be instituted against Surf Air Mobility; the risks associated with Surf Air Mobility's obligations to comply with applicable laws, government regulations and rules and standards of the New York Stock Exchange; and general economic conditions. These and other risks are discussed in detail in the periodic reports that the Company files with the SEC, and investors are urged to review those periodic reports and the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov , before making an investment decision. The Company assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements except as required by law.
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Surf Air Mobility Media Contacts
Press: press@surfair.com
Investors: investors@surfair.com