Sur la table Arrives on Uber Eats, Delivering Chef-Trusted Kitchen Gear to Customers Nationwide

Just in time for the holidays, Sur la table customers across the U.S. can now shop a curated assortment of cookware, bakeware, appliances, and hosting essentials for on-demand or scheduled delivery through Uber Eats

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Sur la table today announced that Sur la table is joining the UBER Eats marketplace, making its curated assortment of kitchenware available for on-demand or scheduled delivery. Starting today, the partnership will roll out to all Sur la table locations nationwide.

From a missing thermometer ahead of a dinner party to a springform pan for holiday baking, the partnership gives customers a convenient way to get the tools they need. Customers can get Sur la table's premium selection of cookware, appliances, and more—from Le Creuset and All-Clad to everyday kitchen tools and hosting essentials—delivered directly to their door for scheduled or on-demand delivery in as little as 25 minutes.

"Our customers trust us to know what works in the kitchen," said Dan Goldman, President of Sur la table. "Uber Eats lets us bring that same trusted assortment to the moments when cooks need it right now. It's a natural extension of our mission to create and spread joy through cooking, wherever and whenever cooking happens."

Sur la table opened in Seattle's Pike Place Market in 1972, and for more than 50 years it has been where cooks go for the right tool and the know-how to use it. Today, with stores across the U.S. and resident chefs teaching thousands of cooking classes each year, Sur la table is a national culinary destination for cooks of every level. Its addition to Uber Eats represents a meaningful expansion of the platform's retail selection, making it possible for customers to find more of what they need in one app.

"Customers are increasingly turning to Uber Eats for more than meals, and Sur la table brings an elevated assortment of kitchen essentials to our growing retail marketplace," said Nathan Bernheim, Head of Retail Partnerships at Uber. "As the holiday season approaches, we're making it easier to find everything from a last-minute host gift to the right appliance for a new recipe—all with the convenience of on-demand delivery."

How It Works

Shopping Sur la table through Uber Eats is simple:

  1. Open the Uber Eats app and tap "Retail," or search for "Sur la table."
  2. Select a participating Sur la table location.
  3. Browse available items and add what you need to your cart.
  4. Choose on-demand or scheduled delivery, and place your order.
  5. Track your order in real time.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 79 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About Sur la table

Our company started with a simple idea: Make good food. Share it. Do it often. Sur la table is as close to this mission today as the day we opened our doors in Seattle's Pike Place Market in 1972. From the beginning, our founder Shirley Collins partnered with the world's best chefs and kitchen brands to bring customers trusted tools to make delicious memories. We offer America's best cooking classes, with our resident chefs teaching 40,000 cooking classes a year to more than 500,000 people in our kitchens and online. With stores and cooking schools across the country, Sur la table is a resource for cooks of all levels. And we continue to create happiness through cooking and sharing good food. Chef-trusted since 1972.

Uber Press Contact: press@uber.com

Sur la table Press Contact: SurLaTable@magrinopr.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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