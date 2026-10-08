Supermicro Appoints Shesha Krishnapura to Board of Directors as an Independent Director and Announces the Retirement of Judy Lin

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) ("Supermicro" or the "Company"), an AI, Enterprise, Storage, and 5G/Edge Total IT Solution Provider featuring Data Center Building Block Solutions ® (DCBBS), today announced the appointment of Shesha Krishnapura as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective as of October 9, 2026.
Mr. Krishnapura brings to Supermicro's Board 35 years of operational experience at Intel Corporation, where he was responsible for designing, building and operating Intel's global data centers at the leading-edge of microprocessor design. He has deep expertise in high-performance computing, AI infrastructure, hyperscale data centers, and sustainable and energy-efficient computing, including Supermicro's technologies. Mr. Krishnapura most recently served as Chief Technology Officer of Intel IT and was an Intel Fellow where he was responsible for setting the technology vision, architecture, and engineering governance for the global computing environments supporting Intel's chip design and development.
"We are pleased to welcome Shesha to Supermicro's Board of Directors," said Charles Liang, Founder, President and CEO. "Shesha brings decades of operational and technology leadership with firsthand experience designing and operating computing infrastructure at enormous scale. His deep understanding of the data center, emerging technologies, and the overall industry will add an important perspective to our Board as Supermicro continues to grow, particularly as we expand our DCBBS business. We look forward to benefiting from his experience and insights as we continue to drive innovation and create long-term value for our customers and shareholders."
Mr. Krishnapura's appointment reflects the Board's ongoing focus on Board composition and refreshment. Judy Lin, who has served on the Board since 2022, will retire as of October 9, 2026.
Mr. Liang added, "On behalf of the full Board, I extend our sincere thanks to Judy for her dedicated service and contributions to the Company. We are grateful for her commitment to Supermicro and wish her all the best in her retirement."
About Shesha Krishnapura
Mr. Krishnapura spent 35 years at Intel Corporation driving innovative solutions in data centers and high-performance computing. He most recently served as an Intel Fellow and Chief Technology Officer of Intel IT from 2016 to 2026. During his career, he held a range of technology and engineering leadership roles in which he led the development of 25 unique disaggregated server designs, transformed the Intel D2 FAB into a LEED Platinum Certified 112+ MW hyperscale data center operating at 1.06 PUE, and developed deep expertise in high-performance computing, AI infrastructure, semiconductor design, electronic design automation, and hyperscale data centers. Mr. Krishnapura also founded and chaired Intel's External EDA Computing Board of Advisors and served as a founding and voting member of the Open Compute Project's Incubation Committee.
Since 2016, Mr. Krishnapura has co-developed and co-taught graduate-level high-performance computing at Stanford University. He has received three Intel Achievement Awards, holds six granted patents, and has authored nearly 100 publications and technical whitepapers. He earned an M.S. in Computer Science from Oregon State University and a B.E. in Electronics & Communication Engineering from the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering in India.
About Super Micro Computer, Inc.
Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).
Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc. All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
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