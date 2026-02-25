Sunrun CEO Mary Powell Named To 2026 CNBC Changemakers: Women Transforming Business List

Sunrun CEO Mary Powell Named To 2026 CNBC Changemakers: Women Transforming Business List

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants, today announced that CEO Mary Powell has been named to the 2026 CNBC Changemakers: Women Transforming Business list. The annual list honors 50 exceptional female leaders who are impacting society, driving industry-wide change, and solving old problems with new approaches.

CNBC recognized Powell's leadership in accelerating Sunrun's evolution into a storage-first energy generation and dispatching company that intelligently manages energy for families. Under her direction, the company has expanded home battery adoption and aggregated those systems into distributed power plants to help strengthen grid reliability and deliver American energy security as electricity needs rise across the country.

"I am honored to be recognized alongside so many women redefining leadership in business," said Sunrun CEO Mary Powell. "At Sunrun, we believe the energy transition will be led by families. By pairing battery storage with solar and connecting homes into distributed power plants, we're giving customers greater independence, resilience, and peace of mind while building critical energy infrastructure for the nation. This recognition reflects the entire Sunrun team's relentless focus on customer experience and innovation."

Powell's storage-first strategy has been central to Sunrun's evolution as a leader in home energy and grid services. By pairing home battery systems with rooftop solar, Sunrun customers can generate and store their own power for use during outages or peak hours of the day. They can also participate in distributed power plant programs and send energy back to the grid when it's needed most—a significant benefit for the stability of the broader electric grid in their communities.

"Mary has long been a transformative figure in the energy industry, and she has strengthened Sunrun's role in America's energy future," said Alan D. Ferber, Lead Independent Director on Sunrun's Board of Directors. "Her strategic focus on battery storage, customer experience, and disciplined growth is delivering meaningful benefits to customers, communities, and grid operators across the country."

Since Powell became CEO in 2021, Sunrun has added over 500,000 customers, surpassing the 1 million customer milestone to become the first and only residential storage-plus-solar company in the U.S. to reach that mark. Battery storage installations and participation in distributed power plants have grown more than 800% and 400%, respectively, under her leadership. In 2025 alone, Sunrun dispatched nearly 18 gigawatt-hours of stored energy to grids across America—enough electricity to power 15 million homes for one hour.

Now in its third year, CNBC's Changemakers list is selected through a data-driven evaluation of business performance and leadership impact. Powell's recognition adds to a growing list of honors for her work reimagining America's energy future, including Forbes' inaugural 50 Sustainability Leaders list and TIME's TIME100 Climate list, both in 2024.

About Sunrun
Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is America's largest provider of home battery storage, solar, and home-to-grid power plants. As the pioneer of home energy systems offered through a no-upfront-cost subscription model, Sunrun empowers customers nationwide with greater energy control, security, and independence. Sunrun supports the grid by providing on-demand dispatchable power that helps prevent blackouts and lowers energy costs. Learn more at www.Sunrun.com.

Media Contact
Wyatt Semanek
Director, Corporate Communications
press@Sunrun.com

Investor & Analyst Contact
Patrick Jobin
SVP, Deputy CFO & Investor Relations Officer
investors@Sunrun.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

sunrunrunnasdaq-run
RUN
The Conversation (0)
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 3.0 Metres of 2.17% Ni, 1.45% Cu at The Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 3.0 Metres of 2.17% Ni, 1.45% Cu at The Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel-Coppet-Cobalt Project. The drill program is designed to test the on strike and down dip potential for additional nickel... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Drills High Grade Oxide Gold from the Surface at West Santa Fe: 37m Grading 3.11 g/t Au Eq Including 11m Grading 5.75 g/t Au Eq

Lahontan Drills High Grade Oxide Gold from the Surface at West Santa Fe: 37m Grading 3.11 g/t Au Eq Including 11m Grading 5.75 g/t Au Eq

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF, OTCQB:LGCXF, FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce the final analytical results from our 2025 maiden drilling program at the Company's satellite West Santa Fe project, located only 13 km from Lahontan's flagship asset, the Santa Fe... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Provides Update on Strategic Priorities for 2026

NorthStar Gaming Provides Update on Strategic Priorities for 2026

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today provided an update on its strategic priorities for 2026, focused on disciplined execution, effective capital allocation, and improving the Company's profitability profile. All dollar figures... Keep Reading...
Juggernaut Confirms Free Milling Gold on New District Scale Gold Silver Copper Rich Discovery at 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Juggernaut Confirms Free Milling Gold on New District Scale Gold Silver Copper Rich Discovery at 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 23, 2026 Juggernaut Exploration Ltd (JUGR: TSX.V) (OTCPK: JUGRF) (FSE: 4JE) (the "Company" or "Juggernaut") is pleased to report the discovery of high-purity free milling gold within the gold-mineralized veins from the newly... Keep Reading...
NevGold Drills 8.51 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 10.6 Meters Within 2.32 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 86.8 Meters ; Discovers High-Grade Oxide Gold-Antimony "Armory Fault" Structure At Bullet Zone

NevGold Drills 8.51 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 10.6 Meters Within 2.32 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 86.8 Meters ; Discovers High-Grade Oxide Gold-Antimony "Armory Fault" Structure At Bullet Zone

Nevgold Corp. ("NevGold" or the "Company") (TSXV:NAU,OTC:NAUFF) (OTCQX:NAUFF) (Frankfurt:5E50) is pleased to announce the high-grade oxide gold-antimony discovery of the "Armory Fault" at the Bullet Zone at its Limousine Butte Project (the "Project", "Limo Butte") in Nevada. The discovery of the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Transition Metals Exhibiting at PDAC 2026 - Booth #2126

Finlay Minerals advances multiple targets to drill-ready on its PIL Property

Rio Silver Inc. Announces $3.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Eric Sprott

Peruvian Metals Closes Private Placement

Related News

uranium investing

US Nuclear Growth at Risk as Enrichment Supply Gap Looms

base metals investing

Transition Metals Exhibiting at PDAC 2026 - Booth #2126

base metals investing

Finlay Minerals advances multiple targets to drill-ready on its PIL Property

precious metals investing

Rio Silver Inc. Announces $3.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Eric Sprott

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Closes Private Placement

base metals investing

Oreterra Metals to Exhibit at PDAC 2026, Booth #2717

cleantech investing

CHARBONE confirme de nouvelles commandes en hydrogene UHP et une premiere commande en oxygene UHP aux Etats-Unis