Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Selects Oracle Health Technology to Enhance Patient and Caregiver Experiences

New AI-powered EHR will replace multiple information systems and connect care teams across the hospital system to provide high-quality care
Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre chose Oracle Health as its technology vendor of choice for its new electronic health record (EHR) system. With a new health information system powered by Oracle Health's next-generation, AI-powered EHR, Sunnybrook aims to increase insight at the point of care and enhance coordination across facilities to deliver more integrated patient experiences.
Sunnybrook is a fully accredited academic health sciences centre, home to Canada's leading trauma and burn centres, and one of the largest veterans' care facilities in Canada. Sunnybrook needed a solution to help synchronize operations across its campuses so that clinicians, staff, and clinical trainees can easily collaborate on patient treatment plans and streamline workflows to optimize clinical processes. By implementing Oracle Health EHR, Sunnybrook clinicians and staff will have a more complete view of a patient's health journey. They will implement Oracle Health's AI-powered technologies and gain clinical and operational insights from data and analytics to support making informed decisions.
"At Sunnybrook, our commitment to delivering exceptional, compassionate care is matched by our pursuit of innovation that advances health outcomes for our community and people across Ontario," said Dr. Andy Smith, President & CEO, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. "Leveraging Oracle Health technology to integrate our health records will transform the quality and experience for both patients as well as our healthcare teams. Having data readily available will also further strengthen our research infrastructure and clinical trial capabilities."
By consolidating several health information systems into a unified, AI-powered platform, Sunnybrook clinicians and staff can reduce manual documentation and facilitate streamlined communication among clinicians, helping them share vital patient information seamlessly.
"We are honoured to team with Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre to continue their provision of safe, efficient, high-quality patient care through the use of innovative, AI-fueled technologies," said Erin O'Halloran, vice president and Canada market leader, Oracle Health. "With an integrated health information system, we are supporting Sunnybrook to achieve their mission to care for patients and families when it matters most. We look forward to working with Sunnybrook as they continue to invent the future of healthcare."
About Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre
Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre is inventing the future of health care for the over 1 million patients the hospital cares for each year through the dedication of its more than 12,000 staff and volunteers. An internationally recognized leader in research and education and a full affiliation with the University of Toronto distinguishes Sunnybrook as one of Canada's premier academic health sciences centres.
Sunnybrook specializes in caring for high-risk pregnancies, critically ill newborns and adults, offering specialized rehabilitation and treating and preventing cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological and psychiatric disorders, orthopedic and arthritic conditions and traumatic injuries. The Hospital also has a unique and national leading program for the care of Canada's war veterans.
For more information about how Sunnybrook is inventing the future of health care please visit us online at www.sunnybrook.ca.
About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.
Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.
Disclaimer:
The document is intended to outline Oracle's general product direction. It is intended for informational purposes only and may not be incorporated into any contract or agreement. It is not a commitment to deliver any material, code, or functionality, and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions. The development, release, timing, and pricing of any features or functionality described for Oracle's products may change and remains at the sole discretion of Oracle Corporation.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunnybrook-health-sciences-centre-selects-oracle-health-technology-to-enhance-patient-and-caregiver-experiences-302589000.html
SOURCE Oracle