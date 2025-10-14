Stryker to Feature Expanding Trauma Portfolio at the Orthopaedic Trauma Association Annual Meeting 2025

Stryker (NYSE:SYK), a global leader in medical technologies, will showcase new additions to its trauma offerings at the Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) Annual Meeting, October 15–18, in Phoenix, Ariz. (booth #601). The company will highlight upcoming expansions to its nailing and plating platforms.
For more than 80 years, Stryker has collaborated with surgeons to help design their products and advance its trauma offerings through continuous innovation in nailing and plating. Building on that legacy, the Pangea platform and T2 Alpha system have been designed to simplify instrumentation, enhance stability and provide greater flexibility in managing complex fractures.
The new T2 Alpha Humeral nail is designed for simplicity and engineered to achieve optimal outcomes. Once available, it will provide surgeons with an implant that may help improve patient lives, streamline humeral fixation and support efficient surgical workflows.
Also on the horizon is a novel femur reconstruction fracture system that brings together two of Stryker's most widely adopted platforms, T2 Alpha and the Pangea platform. With this innovation, Stryker's trauma portfolio offers differentiating technology a system designed for complex femur fractures requiring a dual construct through streamlined instrumentation and differentiated implants. By combining the strength of T2 Alpha with the versatility of the Pangea platform, this solution helps surgeons tackle even the most challenging and complex native and periprosthetic femur fractures.
"Expanding our trauma portfolio reflects our ongoing commitment to support surgeons and care teams with technologies built to be both reliable and adaptable," said Eric Tamweber, vice president and general manager of Stryker's Trauma business. "Our latest solutions are engineered to help tackle challenging cases while promoting efficiency and safety in the OR. We are listening to our customers and evolving with them, validating the tools they need to move trauma care forward. Together, we are a full force in advancing trauma care."
Attendees can visit Stryker's booth #601 for hands-on demonstrations and conversations with experts.
About Stryker
Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com .
