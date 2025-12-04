Stryker names Spencer Stiles President and Chief Operating Officer

Stryker names Spencer Stiles President and Chief Operating Officer

Stryker (NYSE:SYK), a global leader in medical technologies, announced today Spencer Stiles has been appointed President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective January 1, 2026. In this role, Stiles will lead the company's global businesses, strategy, and mergers and acquisitions.

"Appointing Spencer President and COO strengthens our ability to sustain high growth and leverage the breadth of our portfolio," said Kevin Lobo, Chair and CEO, Stryker. "Spencer's deep knowledge of our business and our customers, combined with his leadership and operational execution will help position us well for the future."

Stiles, a twenty-seven-year Stryker veteran, has served as Group President of Orthopaedics and Spine since 2019. Throughout his career, he has held leadership roles across Orthopaedics as well as MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and has overseen international regions and key supporting functions. He brings a strong track record of performance and is recognized for his strategic vision, collaborative and motivational leadership, and commitment to advancing healthcare through technology.

"I'm honored to step into this role," said Stiles. "Our customers inspire everything we do; their challenges drive our innovation, and their trust fuels our growth. Alongside our exceptional Stryker team, I'm excited for what's next as we continue delivering meaningful impact for patients around the world."

Dylan Crotty will be promoted to succeed Stiles as Group President, Orthopaedics. Crotty, who has spent twenty-seven years with Stryker, currently serves as President, Instruments. During his tenure, Crotty has held roles of increasing responsibility, leading many diverse businesses including roles in Trauma & Extremities and Europe. He is a proven growth champion, known for his strong operational leadership and collaboration.

About Stryker
Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

For investor inquiries:
Jason Beach, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com

For media inquiries:
Kim Montagnino, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer
at 269-385-2600 or kim.montagnino@stryker.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Stryker CorporationSYK:USNYSE:SYK:US
SYK:US
The Conversation (0)
Stryker Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Confirms Mussel Basin Target on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Apple unveils the winners of the 2025 App Store Awards

Sranan Gold Continues to Extend the Mineralized Zone at the Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Western Copper and Gold Partners with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation to Support School and Daycare Meal Programs

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

ABx Unveils Rare Earths Sample from Deep Leads Resource

Oil and Gas Investing

Angkor Resources Confirms Mussel Basin Target on Block VIII Oil & Gas License, Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Continues to Extend the Mineralized Zone at the Randy's Pit Target, Tapanahony Project, Suriname

Base Metals Investing

Western Copper and Gold Partners with Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation to Support School and Daycare Meal Programs

Base Metals Investing

Los Andes Copper Announces Social and Community Update

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone to Host Corporate Update Webinar December 16th and Engages Red Cloud as Market Maker

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone tiendra un webinaire d'information sur l'entreprise le 16 decembre et engage Red Cloud comme teneur de marche