Stryker declares an $0.88 per share quarterly dividend

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share payable April 30, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2026, representing an increase of 4.8% versus the prior year and unchanged from the previous quarter. 

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Jason Beach, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com 

Kim Montagnino, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer at 269-385-2600 or kim.montagnino@stryker.com


