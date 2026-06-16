Strathmore Expands Agate Project Area as Drilling Program Exceeds Expectations

Strathmore Expands Agate Project Area as Drilling Program Exceeds Expectations

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (CSE: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) (FSE: TO3) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the staking of strategic mineral claims at our Flagship Agate exploration project in Wyoming's prolific Shirley Basin Uranium Mining District. This spring's drill program continued to expand the Agate mineralization, which appears open in all directions. Strathmore's Agate Property benefits from roll front deposits that extend from adjacent lands formerly operated by major historic producers such as Kerr McGee, Getty, and Utah InternationalPathfinder Mines (now UR Energy). Agate flanks projects held by Cameco and UEC and lies near UR-Energy's satellite in-situ recovery (ISR) mine, which has now been in production since April 2026. The Shirley Basin is an area of significant potential discovery and an ever expanding operational district for the development of uranium assets.

The nine lode mineral claims (186 acres) were staked to the east of one the Company's most northeasterly drill holes completed on the Project, AG-292-26, which encountered 14.5 feet of 0.063% eU3O8 from 81.5 to 96 feet deep (see release dated May 5, 2026). This drill hole was positioned along the eastern extent of the Project boundary, confirming discovery of a new uranium trend in the middle sand, extending over 2,500 feet in length. The continuing success at the Agate project is very encouraging with ongoing review of available lands for acquisition and future exploration and discovery of uranium in the Shirley Basin.

John DeJoia, P.Geo., a Strathmore Director who has mined nearly 20 million pounds of uranium and has drilled thousands of holes in the Shirley Basin said, "With the latest development of significant mineralization in the Middle Sand of our Agate property, our position takes on a very serious look. As has been stated in past News Releases, the largest historical production in SB has been in the Middle Sand. With this recent Middle Sand exploration success, Strathmore's Agate property takes on a potential mineralization multiplier. I look forward to acquiring more land and hopefully finding the mineralization channel that connects to the major mining district to the east."

About the Agate Property
The Agate property consists of 124 wholly owned lode mining claims covering ~2,560 acres. Uranium mineralization is contained in classic Wyoming-type roll fronts within the Eocene Wind River Formation, an arkosic-rich sandstone. Historically, 53 million pounds of uranium were mined in Shirley Basin, including from open-pit, underground, and the first commercial in-situ recovery operation in the USA during the 1960s. At the property, the uranium mineralization is shallow, from 20 to approximately 150 feet deep, much of which appears below the water table and likely amenable to in-situ recovery. Kerr McGee Corporation, the largest US uranium mining company at the time, completed extensive drilling across the greater project area in the 1970s, delineating areas of historical resources and potential mineralization. Strathmore has completed 294 holes during the 2023-26 drilling programs, including installation of five monitor wells for groundwater studies and recovery of core for chemical assays and XRF analysis at the University of Wyoming.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. Strathmore is focused on discovering uranium deposits in Wyoming, and has three permitted uranium projects including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

Cautionary Statement: "Neither the CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release".

Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release has been Reviewed and Approved on behalf of the Company by Terrence A. Osier, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Strathmore Plus Uranium, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.
Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Telephone: 1 888 882 8177
Email: info@strathmoreplus.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, CEO

Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301687

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.SUU:CCtsxv:suubattery metals investing
SUU:CC
The Conversation (0)
Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

None Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Discovers Two New Tungsten-Silver Veins at Tungstonia

Spartan Metals Discovers Two New Tungsten-Silver Veins at Tungstonia

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, June 16, 2026 TheNewswire Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce the discovery of two new tungsten-silver veins at its Tungstonia Claims within its 100% owned Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium... Keep Reading...
Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Ga-Ge Project

Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Ga-Ge Project

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Ga-Ge ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Rapid Critical Metals Ltd Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project

Rapid Critical Metals Ltd Drilling Approval Granted for Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Rapid Critical Metals Limited (ASX:RCM) (OTCMKTS:RCMLF) (FRA:35S) is pleased to announce the receipt of its BC Mines Act Permit for the Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The permit clears the path for Rapid's... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0044 to R-0046 with Intercepts Including 58.33% Fe2O3, 8.78% TiO2, 0.415% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0044 to R-0046 with Intercepts Including 58.33% Fe2O3, 8.78% TiO2, 0.415% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0044, -0045 and -0046 completed in 2026 as part of its... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Corp Retains Strategic Government Relations Firm to Advance Non-Dilutive Funding Opportunities

Spartan Metals Corp Retains Strategic Government Relations Firm to Advance Non-Dilutive Funding Opportunities

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, June 11, 2026 TheNewswire Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Strategic Marketing Innovations, Inc ("SMI") for a period of 12-months to position Spartan for US federal... Keep Reading...
Surface Metals Inc. Rings the Opening Bell on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Surface Metals Inc. Rings the Opening Bell on the Canadian Securities Exchange

Surface Metals Inc. (CSE: SUR,OTC:SURMF) (OTCQB: SURMF) (FSE: V6X) (WKN: A417U2) ("Surface Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's leadership team rang the opening bell to open the market in collaboration with the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") marking the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Charbone Annonce l'Ajout de 22 Nouveaux Clients d'Helium au Quebec et Poursuit l'Expansion de sa Plateforme de Gaz Industriels

CHARBONE Announces the Addition of 22 New Helium Customers in Quebec and Continues the Expansion of its Industrial Gas Platform

CoTec Announces Mid-project Update For Its Lac Jeannine Mine Tailings Reclamation And Restoration Project, Québec, Canada

Earthwise Minerals Intercepts Mineralization and Alteration in All Drill Holes at the Iron Range Gold Project, British Columbia

Related News

oil and gas investing

Charbone Annonce l'Ajout de 22 Nouveaux Clients d'Helium au Quebec et Poursuit l'Expansion de sa Plateforme de Gaz Industriels

oil and gas investing

CHARBONE Announces the Addition of 22 New Helium Customers in Quebec and Continues the Expansion of its Industrial Gas Platform

base metals investing

CoTec Announces Mid-project Update For Its Lac Jeannine Mine Tailings Reclamation And Restoration Project, Québec, Canada

precious metals investing

Earthwise Minerals Intercepts Mineralization and Alteration in All Drill Holes at the Iron Range Gold Project, British Columbia

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Intersects 1,712 g/t AgEq over 1.4 metres Adjacent to Near-Term Planned Stopes at Cusi

precious metals investing

Manhattan Uranium and Fortune Bay Commence Drilling at the Murmac Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

precious metals investing

Fortune Bay and Manhattan Uranium Commence Drilling at the Murmac Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan