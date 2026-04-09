Strathmore Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Strathmore Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (CSE: SUU) (OTCQB: SUUFF) ("Strathmore" or "the Company") announces that it has elected to rely on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 and move to semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR").

Coordinated Blanket Order 51-93 allows eligible venture issuers listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. Strathmore's' fiscal year ends on July 31, 2025. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will be exempt from filing interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis (MD&A) for its first and third quarters:

  • Interim Period: The Company will not file an interim report for the third quarter (Q3) ending April 30, 2026 ; and
  • Ongoing Reporting: Strathmore will continue to file audited annual financial statements (due within 120 days of July 31, 2026) and six-month interim financial reports (due within 60 days of January 31, 2027).

Strathmore confirms it meets the pilot program's eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million and maintaining a clean 12-month continuous disclosure record.

This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51 – 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp. Strathmore is focused on discovering uranium deposits in Wyoming, and has three permitted uranium projects including Agate, Beaver Rim, and Night Owl. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in typical Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. The Night Owl property is a former producing surface mine that was in production in the early 1960s.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.
Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Telephone: 1 888 882 8177
Email: info@strathmoreplus.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, CEO

Neither CSE Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291838

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.SUU:CCtsxv:suubattery metals investing
SUU:CC
The Conversation (0)
Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

None Keep Reading...
Acquisition of Highly Prospective Historical Asset-North NSW

Acquisition of Highly Prospective Historical Asset-North NSW

Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Acquisition of Highly Prospective Historical Asset-North NSWDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Fortune Minerals Announces Process Waste Disposal Agreement With SECURE for Planned Alberta Refinery

Fortune Minerals Announces Process Waste Disposal Agreement With SECURE for Planned Alberta Refinery

Backstop agreement is evaluating injection well site options, pumping and piping infrastructure, preliminary engineering and cost estimates for liquid and solid waste disposal Fortune Minerals Alberta Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT,OTC:FTMDF) (OTCQB: FTMDF)... Keep Reading...
Fortune Minerals Announces Process Waste Disposal Agreement With SECURE for Planned Alberta Refinery

Fortune Minerals Announces Process Waste Disposal Agreement With SECURE for Planned Alberta Refinery

Backstop agreement is evaluating injection well site options, pumping and piping infrastructure, preliminary engineering and cost estimates for liquid and solid waste disposal Fortune Minerals Alberta Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT,OTC:FTMDF) (OTCQB: FTMDF)... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Engages Dias Airborne for Advanced Geophysical Survey over Entire Oxide Layering Strike Connecting Trapper and Hawkeye Zones at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Engages Dias Airborne for Advanced Geophysical Survey over Entire Oxide Layering Strike Connecting Trapper and Hawkeye Zones at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the engagement of Dias Airborne Limited ("Dias") to conduct an airborne geophysical survey at the... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Engages Dias Airborne for Advanced Geophysical Survey over Entire Oxide Layering Strike Connecting Trapper and Hawkeye Zones at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Engages Dias Airborne for Advanced Geophysical Survey over Entire Oxide Layering Strike Connecting Trapper and Hawkeye Zones at Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the engagement of Dias Airborne Limited ("Dias") to conduct an airborne geophysical survey at the... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. Corporate Update

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. Corporate Update

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT,OTC:LILIF) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQB: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has retained Shawn Perger through his personal company, Maximus Investor Relations Ltd. ("Maximus"), to act as an investor relations consultant... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Appointment of Australian Resident Independent Non-Executive Director

Commencement of Work at KCB, Botswana

Video - CEO Clips: Quimbaya Gold Targets Discovery in Colombia's Historic Antioquia Mining District

Why Smart Money Is Chasing Polymetallic Deposits Right Now

Related News

gold investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Killi Resources Shines on Queensland Grant

critical minerals investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Resolution Soars on US Antimony Permitting Support

gold investing

Marc Faber: Gold, Oil and War — My Outlook and Strategy Now

precious metals investing

Mount Hope Mining Advances Mount Solitary as Results Exceed Expectations

Gold Outlook: World Edition

gold investing

Gold Outlook

Gold Outlook: Australia Edition