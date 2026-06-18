StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $900,000

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $900,000

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX,OTC:STRXF) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 6,000,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $900,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

"This financing is an important step in advancing our exploration strategy at Nagvaak while further strengthening our shareholder base. We are encouraged by the continued support from existing shareholders and the interest we are seeing from new investors," said Darren Bahrey, Chief Executive Officer of StrategX. "The proceeds will help position StrategX to continue unlocking the potential of what we believe is a significant critical minerals district on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut at a time when secure North American sources of critical minerals are becoming increasingly important."

The Units are being offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to advance exploration activities as well as for general working capital and corporate purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws and CSE policies.

The Company may pay finder's fees to eligible finders in connection with portions of the Offering, in accordance with applicable securities laws and CSE policies.

It is anticipated that some insiders of the Company will participate in the Offering. The participation of any insiders may be considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). Such insider participation is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the Company is not listed on any of the exchanges or markets outlined in subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101, and the fair market value of the securities to be distributed to the insiders is not expected to exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About StrategX
StrategX is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing critical mineral opportunities in northern Canada. The Company's flagship Nagvaak Project on the Melville Peninsula in Nunavut hosts a district-scale critical minerals system prospective for nickel, copper, cobalt, vanadium, graphite, silver, and rare earth elements. StrategX is advancing exploration in a region that is becoming increasingly important to North American critical mineral supply chains.

For further information, please contact:
Natalie Dolphin, Investor and Public Relations
StrategX Elements Corp.
natalie@strategXcorp.com

For further information about the Company, please visit our website at www.strategXcorp.com.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and include, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Offering, the anticipated timing and amount of any closings, participation by existing and new investors, the receipt of regulatory approvals, the intended use of proceeds, planned exploration activities at the Nagvaak Project, and the Company's future business and exploration objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on some assumptions believed by management to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including assumptions regarding market conditions, investor participation, regulatory approvals, the availability of financing, and the Company's ability to execute its exploration programs as planned. However, forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to the completion of the Offering, fluctuations in commodity prices, changes in market conditions, exploration and development risks, regulatory risks, environmental risks, financing risks, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public filings available under its profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to the United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302017

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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