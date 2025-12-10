Stratasys Supercharges Airbus Production: More Than 25,000 Parts 3D-Printed this Year; 200,000+ Already in Flight

Certified parts printed from Stratasys' ULTEM™ 9085 filament CG reduce aircraft downtime, cut supply chain risk, and lower warehousing costs through distributed manufacturing
Powered by Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) technology, Airbus is producing more than 25,000 flight-ready 3D-printed parts annually, transforming how aircraft are built and maintained across its global fleet. Evolving from its first part, a spare crew seat component, Airbus has embraced additive manufacturing, taking it to new heights with more than 200,000 certified Stratasys polymer parts now in active service.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251210023790/en/
The Airbus A400, a military aircraft with more than 130 in the air and using 3D-printed parts.
Recent data shows that the implementation of Stratasys' 3D printed parts utilized in the Airbus A350 resulted in a 43 percent weight reduction, the elimination of the Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ) requirement, and an 85 percent reduction in lead time, saving significant cost and multiple weeks of production time. Airbus has parts printed for the A320, A350, and A400M models using the Stratasys ULTEM™ 9085 filament Certified Grade (CG) material on multiple Stratasys industrial-grade FDM ® printers .
"Stratasys' additive manufacturing technology is an integral part of our commitment to safe and sustainable aviation," said Serge Senac, Airbus Industrial Leader for Polymer Additive Manufacturing. "We can produce certified, repeatable parts faster, with less reliance on complex supply chains. This manufacturing flexibility reduces costs and ensures improved response times to meet the needs of our customers around the world. Last but not least, this technology contributes to Airbus' roadmap to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050."
These parts meet rigorous aerospace requirements while enabling faster, more cost-effective replacement of various components throughout an aircraft. Distributed manufacturing allows Airbus to produce parts where and when they're needed, helping reduce aircraft downtime, minimize inventory storage, and avoid costly supply chain delays.
"Our collaboration with Airbus is proof that additive manufacturing is being integrated into true production at scale, and can be a huge differentiator," said Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer, Stratasys. "With tens of thousands of certified parts already flying, we are seeing an inflection point, not just for Airbus, but for the entire aerospace industry. Demand for lighter, faster, and more resilient supply chains is accelerating adoption of Stratasys technology worldwide. What Airbus is achieving today signals the next growth chapter for our industry: certified additive manufacturing as a mainstream production method across aviation globally."
Stratasys has decades of experience meeting the aerospace industry's most demanding standards, with a portfolio of high-performance materials and additive manufacturing platforms trusted by major OEMs and suppliers globally. Its solutions are proven to deliver certified, repeatable parts for production and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) applications, helping aerospace leaders keep fleets flying while lowering operational costs.
For more information on Stratasys solutions for aerospace, visit us here .
About Stratasys
Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.
To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com , the Stratasys blog , X/Twitter , LinkedIn , or Facebook . Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys' websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.
Stratasys and FDM are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its affiliates. 9085 and ULTEM™ trademarks are used under license from SABIC, its affiliate or subsidiary. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251210023790/en/
Media and Investor contacts:
Stratasys Corporate, North America & EMEA
Chris Reese
chris.reese@stratasys.com
+1 651 357 0877
Stratasys Corporate, Israel & EMEA
Erik Snider
Erik.Snider@stratasys.com
+972 74 745 6053
Investor Relations
Yonah Lloyd
Yonah.Lloyd@stratasys.com
+972 74 745 4919