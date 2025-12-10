Stratasys Supercharges Airbus Production: More Than 25,000 Parts 3D-Printed this Year; 200,000+ Already in Flight

Stratasys Supercharges Airbus Production: More Than 25,000 Parts 3D-Printed this Year; 200,000+ Already in Flight

Certified parts printed from Stratasys' ULTEM™ 9085 filament CG reduce aircraft downtime, cut supply chain risk, and lower warehousing costs through distributed manufacturing

Powered by Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) technology, Airbus is producing more than 25,000 flight-ready 3D-printed parts annually, transforming how aircraft are built and maintained across its global fleet. Evolving from its first part, a spare crew seat component, Airbus has embraced additive manufacturing, taking it to new heights with more than 200,000 certified Stratasys polymer parts now in active service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251210023790/en/

The Airbus A400, a military aircraft with more than 130 in the air and using 3D-printed parts.

The Airbus A400, a military aircraft with more than 130 in the air and using 3D-printed parts.

Recent data shows that the implementation of Stratasys' 3D printed parts utilized in the Airbus A350 resulted in a 43 percent weight reduction, the elimination of the Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ) requirement, and an 85 percent reduction in lead time, saving significant cost and multiple weeks of production time. Airbus has parts printed for the A320, A350, and A400M models using the Stratasys ULTEM™ 9085 filament Certified Grade (CG) material on multiple Stratasys industrial-grade FDM ® printers .

"Stratasys' additive manufacturing technology is an integral part of our commitment to safe and sustainable aviation," said Serge Senac, Airbus Industrial Leader for Polymer Additive Manufacturing. "We can produce certified, repeatable parts faster, with less reliance on complex supply chains. This manufacturing flexibility reduces costs and ensures improved response times to meet the needs of our customers around the world. Last but not least, this technology contributes to Airbus' roadmap to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050."

These parts meet rigorous aerospace requirements while enabling faster, more cost-effective replacement of various components throughout an aircraft. Distributed manufacturing allows Airbus to produce parts where and when they're needed, helping reduce aircraft downtime, minimize inventory storage, and avoid costly supply chain delays.

"Our collaboration with Airbus is proof that additive manufacturing is being integrated into true production at scale, and can be a huge differentiator," said Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer, Stratasys. "With tens of thousands of certified parts already flying, we are seeing an inflection point, not just for Airbus, but for the entire aerospace industry. Demand for lighter, faster, and more resilient supply chains is accelerating adoption of Stratasys technology worldwide. What Airbus is achieving today signals the next growth chapter for our industry: certified additive manufacturing as a mainstream production method across aviation globally."

Stratasys has decades of experience meeting the aerospace industry's most demanding standards, with a portfolio of high-performance materials and additive manufacturing platforms trusted by major OEMs and suppliers globally. Its solutions are proven to deliver certified, repeatable parts for production and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) applications, helping aerospace leaders keep fleets flying while lowering operational costs.

For more information on Stratasys solutions for aerospace, visit us here .

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com , the Stratasys blog , X/Twitter , LinkedIn , or Facebook . Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys' websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys and FDM are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its affiliates. 9085 and ULTEM™ trademarks are used under license from SABIC, its affiliate or subsidiary. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media and Investor contacts:

Stratasys Corporate, North America & EMEA
Chris Reese
chris.reese@stratasys.com
+1 651 357 0877

Stratasys Corporate, Israel & EMEA
Erik Snider
Erik.Snider@stratasys.com
+972 74 745 6053

Investor Relations
Yonah Lloyd
Yonah.Lloyd@stratasys.com
+972 74 745 4919

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Stratasys Ltd.SSYSNASDAQ:SSYS
SSYS
The Conversation (0)
Stratasys Ltd.

Stratasys Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Expanded Materials and Technology Updates Bring New Opportunities for Stratasys Customers to Boost Their Additive Manufacturing Capabilities

Expanded Materials and Technology Updates Bring New Opportunities for Stratasys Customers to Boost Their Additive Manufacturing Capabilities

OpenAM and new materials for FDM, along with software upgrades are part of new solutions customers have available Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) is announcing updates to several Industrial and Healthcare Business Unit products and Stratasys Direct. These include a new open platform for the F900™... Keep Reading...
Stratasys Releases First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Stratasys Releases First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue of $144.1 million, flat year over year excluding the impact of divestitures Record recurring consumables revenue reflects continued strong printer utilization GAAP net loss of $26.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share... Keep Reading...
Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Stratasys Ltd . (Nasdaq: SSYS) will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, after market close on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. The Company plans to hold the conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.... Keep Reading...
Stratasys Brings High-Definition Printing to its leading SAF Lineup; Announces Upgraded H350

Stratasys Brings High-Definition Printing to its leading SAF Lineup; Announces Upgraded H350

Enhanced version of H350 features improved performance and service capabilities Finer detail and even greater precision are coming to Stratasys' SAF™ technology. Today, Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) announced its new SAF™ HighDef Printing capabilities and the launch of the H350™ printer, Version 1.5... Keep Reading...
Stratasys Unveils Direct-to-Garment Solution, Paving the Way for Personalized, Sustainable Fashion

Stratasys Unveils Direct-to-Garment Solution, Paving the Way for Personalized, Sustainable Fashion

Stratasys partners with leading fashion designers on an Urban Tattoo Collection that highlights how denim garments can be revitalized and given a second life through upcycling In a bold move that redefines the future of personalized fashion and sustainability, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) today... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SMN

Torrent Capital Announces November Portfolio and Net Asset Value Update

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Provides an Update on its Marketing Activities

Strongly Supported $65m Placement to Advance Mandilla

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - SMN

Gold Investing

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Provides an Update on its Marketing Activities

Precious Metals Investing

Strongly Supported $65m Placement to Advance Mandilla

Battery Metals Investing

Expandable Graphite Facility techno-economic evaluation

Precious Metals Investing

Antimony Canyon Drill Permit Approved, Contractor Appointed

Base Metals Investing

Phase 2 drilling commences at Mt Solitary gold prospect

Silver Investing

Steve Barton: Silver Breakout Confirmed, Next Price Target to Watch