Stratasys Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Stratasys Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

  • Fourth quarter revenue of $140.0 million, compared to $150.4 million in the prior year period
  • Fourth quarter GAAP net loss of $18.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted share
  • Fourth quarter Non-GAAP net income of $6.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share
  • Full year revenue of $551.1 million, compared to $572.5 million in 2024
  • Full year GAAP net loss of $104.3 million, or $1.28 per diluted share
  • Full year Non-GAAP net income increased to $12.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, over prior year $4.2 million or $0.06, respectively
  • Fourth quarter positive operating cash flow of $4.8 million
  • Full year positive operating cash flow of $15.1 million
  • Strong balance sheet with $244.5 million cash, equivalents and short-term deposits and no debt at year-end 2025
  • Fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million, 6.6% of revenue
  • Full year Adjusted EBITDA grew 9.6% to $28.5 million, 5.2% of revenue, compared to $26.0 million, 4.5% of revenue in 2024
  • Provides 2026 outlook

Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

Dr. Yoav Zeif, Stratasys' Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our fourth quarter performance caps a year in which we successfully maintained our operational discipline and delivered solid cash flow generation, demonstrating the resilience that distinguishes Stratasys. We generated 37.5% of our revenues from manufacturing applications, up from 25% in 2020, and made meaningful progress building on the foundational infrastructure of our highest-value use-cases, as we continued to improve our position in aerospace and defense, automotive tooling, dental, and medical applications."

Dr. Zeif continued, "As we enter 2026, we do so with proven operational excellence, strategic clarity, and the technology portfolio to capitalize on the inevitable return of customer spending. Our commitment to innovation remains unwavering, supported by continued R&D investment and strategic partnerships that provide complete end-to-end solutions. Combined with our strong balance sheet, this positions us to capitalize on inorganic opportunities that we continue to explore, to sustain our technology leadership through strategic investments that will define the next era of digital manufacturing. The stage is set for sustained growth, as customers achieve measurable operational improvements and increase their utilization in true production-scale manufacturing for mission-critical applications."

Summary - Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results Compared to Fourth Quarter 2024:

  • Revenue of $140.0 million compared to $150.4 million.
  • GAAP gross margin of 36.8%, compared to 46.3%.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 46.3%, compared to 49.6%.
  • GAAP operating loss of $20.8 million, compared to an operating loss of $9.7 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $4.1 million, compared to operating income of $9.4 million.
  • GAAP net loss of $18.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $41.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted share.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $6.2 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.5 million, or $0.12 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $9.2 million, compared to $14.5 million.
  • Cash provided by operating activities of $4.8 million, compared to $7.4 million.

Summary - 2025 Financial Results Compared to 2024:

  • Revenue of $551.1 million compared to $572.5 million.
  • GAAP gross margin of 41.2%, compared to 44.9%.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin of 46.9%, compared to 49.2%.
  • GAAP operating loss of $72.5 million, compared to an operating loss of $85.7 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $8.3 million, compared to operating income of $4.9 million.
  • GAAP net loss of $104.3 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $120.3 million, or $1.70 per diluted share.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $12.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $28.5 million, compared to $26.0 million.
  • Cash generated by operating activities of $15.1 million, compared to $7.8 million.

Financial Outlook:

Based on current market conditions and assuming that the impacts of global inflationary pressures, relatively high interest rates, increased tariffs and other supply chain costs do not impede economic activity further, the Company is providing the following outlook for 2026, which includes an assumption of $17 million of combined adverse impact from exchange rates and tariffs relative to 2025:

  • Full year revenue growing to $565 million to $575 million, improving sequentially through the year.
  • Based on current logistics and materials costs, full year non-GAAP gross margins of 46.7%-47.1%, including approximately $7 million of adverse impact from tariffs and foreign exchange rates relative to 2025.
  • Full year non-GAAP operating expenses ranging from $260 million to $262 million, including approximately $10 million of adverse impact from changes in foreign exchange rates.
  • Full year non-GAAP operating margins in a range of 0.7% to 1.5%.
  • GAAP net loss of $83 million to $67 million, or ($0.95) to ($0.76) per diluted share.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $8 million to $12.5 million, or $0.09 to $0.14 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $25 million to $30 million, reflecting Adjusted EBITDA margin of 4.5% to 5.0%.
  • Capital expenditures of $20 million to $25 million.
  • Expects to generate positive operating cash flow subject to uncertainty around foreign exchange rates and tariffs.

Appropriate reconciliations between historical GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, as well as between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures included in our financial outlook for 2026, are provided in the tables at the end of our press release and slide presentation, with itemized detail concerning the non-GAAP financial measures. [We have not included, however, guidance for GAAP gross margin or a reconciliation of our guidance for non-GAAP gross margins to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (i.e., GAAP gross margin), as we are unable to do so without unreasonable effort or with reasonable certainty from a quantitative perspective.]

Stratasys Ltd. Fourth Quarter 2025 Webcast and Conference Call Details

The Company plans to webcast its conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

The investor conference call will be available via live webcast on the Stratasys Web site at investors.stratasys.com, or directly at the following web address:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=E1fXyUKp

To participate by telephone, the U.S. toll-free number is 877-407-0619 and the international dial-in is +1-412-902-1012. Investors are advised to dial into the call at least ten minutes prior to the call to register. The webcast will be available for six months at investors.stratasys.com, or by accessing the above-provided web address.

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, healthcare, fashion and education. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com , the Stratasys blog , X/Twitter , LinkedIn , or Facebook . Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including the Company's websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys is a registered trademark and the Stratasys signet is a trademark of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release regarding Stratasys' strategy, and the statements regarding its projected future financial performance, including the financial guidance concerning its expected results for 2026 and beyond, are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with Stratasys' business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the extent of our success at introducing new or improved products and solutions that gain market share; the extent of growth of the 3D printing market generally; the global macro-economic environment, including the impact of increased import tariffs that have been imposed by the U.S. and other countries; global trends involving inflation, interest rates, economic activity and currency exchange rates, and their impact on the additive manufacturing industry, our company and our customers, in particular; changes in our overall strategy, including as related to any restructuring activities and our capital expenditures; the impact of potential shifts in the prices or margins of the products that we sell or services that we provide, including due to a shift towards lower margin products or services; the impact of competition and new technologies; potential further charges against earnings that we could be required to take due to impairment of additional goodwill or other intangible assets; the extent of our success at successfully consummating and integrating into our existing business acquisitions or investments in new businesses, technologies, products or services; the potential adverse impact of global interruptions and delays involving freight carriers and other third parties on our supply chain and distribution network; global market, political and economic conditions, and in the countries in which we operate in particular; potential adverse effects of Israel's recent preemptive or retaliatory wars against Iran and its sponsored terrorist organizations Hamas (in Gaza), Hezbollah (in Lebanon), and, intermittently, the Houthis (in Yemen); costs and potential liability relating to litigation and regulatory proceedings; risks related to infringement of our intellectual property rights by others or infringement of others' intellectual property rights by us; the extent of our success at maintaining our liquidity and financing our operations and capital needs; the impact of tax regulations on our results of operations and financial condition; and those additional factors referred to in Item 3.D "Key Information - Risk Factors", Item 4, "Information on the Company", Item 5, "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects," and all other parts of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, on or about the date hereof (the " 2025 Annual Report "). Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made throughout our 2025 Annual Report and the Reports of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K that attach Stratasys' unaudited, condensed consolidated financial statements and its review of its results of operations and financial condition, for the quarterly periods throughout 2026, which have been or will be furnished to the SEC throughout 2026, and our other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any guidance provided, and other forward-looking statements made, in this press release are provided or made (as applicable) as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP data included herein, but not limited, which excludes certain items as described below, are non-GAAP financial measures. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful information for investors and shareholders of our company in gauging our results of operations. Our management utilizes these non-GAAP measures to enable us to assess our financial results (i) on an ongoing basis after excluding mergers, acquisitions and divestments related expense or gains and reorganization-related charges or gains, and legal provisions, (ii) excluding non-cash items such as share-based compensation expenses, acquired intangible assets amortization, including intangible assets amortization related to equity method investments, impairment of long-lived assets and goodwill, revaluation of our investments and the corresponding tax effect of those items, (iii) for certain non-GAAP measures, after eliminating the impact of changes attributable to currency exchange rate fluctuations, and (iv) after excluding changes in revenues solely attributable to divestitures of former subsidiary companies. The items eliminated as part of our calculation of our non-GAAP financial measures either do not reflect actual cash outlays that impact our liquidity and our financial condition or have a non-recurring impact on the statement of operations, as assessed by management. Our non-GAAP financial measures are presented to permit investors to more fully understand how management assesses our performance for internal planning and forecasting purposes. The limitations of using these non-GAAP financial measures as performance measures are that they provide a view of our results of operations without including all items indicated above during a period, which may not provide a comparable view of our performance to other companies in our industry. Investors and other readers should consider non-GAAP measures only as supplements to, not as substitutes for or as superior measures to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP bases upon which we present our results and financial outlook is provided in the tables below.

Stratasys Ltd.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(U.S. $ in thousands, except share data)
December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

94,527

$

70,200

Short-term bank deposits

150,000

80,500

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,145 and $3,058 as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively

160,478

152,979

Inventories

145,238

179,809

Prepaid expenses

5,500

7,630

Other current assets

26,241

21,843

Total current assets

581,984

512,961

Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment, net

192,566

184,379

Goodwill

101,599

99,082

Other intangible assets, net

95,842

106,253

Operating lease right-of-use assets

25,417

32,169

Long-term investments

63,104

80,205

Other non-current assets

13,252

14,697

Total non-current assets

491,780

516,785

Total assets

$

1,073,764

$

1,029,746

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable

$

43,021

$

44,977

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

34,284

39,749

Accrued compensation and related benefits

31,304

29,206

Deferred revenues - short-term

47,835

46,347

Operating lease liabilities - short-term

6,597

6,935

Total current liabilities

163,041

167,214

Non-current liabilities
Deferred revenues - long-term

19,062

19,057

Deferred income taxes

312

507

Operating lease liabilities - long-term

19,903

25,155

Contingent consideration - long-term

5,353

4,933

Other non-current liabilities

23,193

19,889

Total non-current liabilities

67,823

69,541

Total liabilities

$

230,864

$

236,755

Commitments and contingencies (see note 11)
Equity
Ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 nominal value, authorized 180,000 thousands shares; 86,376 thousands shares and 71,982 thousands shares issued at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively; 86,110 thousands shares and 71,716 thousands shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively

$

242

$

202

Treasury shares at cost, 266 thousands shares at December 31, 2025 and 2024

(1,995

)

(1,995

)

Additional paid-in capital

3,275,344

3,123,024

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,197

)

(8,031

)

Accumulated deficit

(2,424,494

)

(2,320,209

)

Total equity

842,900

792,991

Total liabilities and equity

$

1,073,764

$

1,029,746

Stratasys Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(U.S. $ in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues
Products

$

97,622

$

105,035

$

380,269

$

391,917

Services

42,378

45,324

170,833

180,541

140,000

150,359

551,102

572,458

Cost of revenues
Products

60,782

53,587

206,475

197,807

Services

27,757

27,083

117,341

117,835

88,539

80,670

323,816

315,642

Gross profit

51,461

69,689

227,286

256,816

Operating expenses
Research and development, net

18,030

24,785

77,304

99,142

Selling, general and administrative

54,192

54,604

222,471

243,335

72,222

79,389

299,775

342,477

Operating loss

(20,761

)

(9,700

)

(72,489

)

(85,661

)

Financial income, net

2,971

176

10,386

1,676

Loss before income taxes

(17,790

)

(9,524

)

(62,103

)

(83,985

)

Income tax expenses

1,062

653

3,082

2,973

Share in losses of associated companies and impairment charges

-

31,766

39,100

33,325

Net loss

$

(18,852

)

$

(41,943

)

$

(104,285

)

$

(120,283

)

Net loss per ordinary share - basic and diluted

$

(0.22

)

$

(0.59

)

$

(1.28

)

$

(1.70

)

Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding - basic and diluted

85,671

71,406

81,602

70,858

Stratasys Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results of Operations
Three Months Ended December 31,

2025

Non-GAAP

2025

2024

Non-GAAP

2024

GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP
U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts)
Gross profit (1)

$

51,461

$

13,393

$

64,854

$

69,689

$

4,866

$

74,555

Operating income (loss) (1,2)

(20,761

)

24,853

4,092

(9,700

)

19,144

9,444

Net income (loss) (1,2,3)

(18,852

)

25,034

6,182

(41,943

)

50,462

8,519

Net income (loss) per diluted share (4)

$

(0.22

)

$

0.29

$

0.07

$

(0.59

)

$

0.71

$

0.12

(1)

Acquired intangible assets amortization expenses

4,749

4,496

Non-cash share-based compensation expenses

772

198

Restructuring and other expenses

7,872

172

13,393

4,866

(2)

Acquired intangible assets amortization expenses

1,198

1,153

Non-cash share-based compensation expenses

5,516

2,856

Restructuring and other related costs

1,263

5,275

Revaluation of investment

-

4,697

Contingent consideration

436

(9,148

)

Net loss from sale of investment

-

4,760

Legal and other expenses

3,047

4,685

11,460

14,278

24,853

19,144

(3)

Corresponding tax effect

558

535

Equity method related expenses and impairment

-

30,910

Finance income

(377

)

(127

)

$

25,034

$

50,462

(4)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - Diluted

85,671

86,311

71,406

71,740

Stratasys Ltd.
Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2025

Non-GAAP

2025

2024

Non-GAAP

2024

GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP
U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts)
Gross profit (1)

$

227,286

$

31,097

$

258,383

$

256,816

$

24,948

$

281,764

Operating income (loss) (1,2)

(72,489

)

80,820

8,331

(85,661

)

90,594

4,933

Net income (loss) (1,2,3)

(104,285

)

117,000

12,715

(120,283

)

124,520

4,237

Net income (loss) per diluted share (4)

$

(1.28

)

$

1.43

$

0.15

$

(1.70

)

$

1.76

$

0.06

(1)

Acquired intangible assets amortization expenses

18,280

18,576

Non-cash share-based compensation expenses

3,045

3,072

Restructuring and other expenses

9,772

3,300

31,097

24,948

(2)

Acquired intangible assets amortization expenses

4,121

5,847

Non-cash share-based compensation expenses

21,229

22,546

Restructuring and other related costs

5,494

17,419

Revaluation of investments

2,208

6,597

Contingent consideration

1,724

(7,595

)

Net loss from sale of investment

-

4,760

Legal and other expenses

14,947

16,072

49,723

65,646

80,820

90,594

(3)

Corresponding tax effect

1,015

1,267

Equity method related expenses and impairment

36,245

31,262

Finance expenses (income)

(1,080

)

1,397

$

117,000

$

124,520

(4)

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding - Diluted

81,602

82,301

70,858

71,177

Stratasys Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to Adjusted EBITDA
Three months ended
December 31, 		Twelve months ended
December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

U.S. $ in thousands U.S. $ in thousands
Net loss

$

(18,852

)

(41,943

)

$

(104,285

)

$

(120,283

)

Financial income, net

(2,971

)

(176

)

(10,386

)

(1,676

)

Income tax expenses

1,062

653

3,082

2,973

Share in losses of associated companies and impairment charges

-

31,766

39,100

33,325

Depreciation expenses

5,190

5,033

20,738

21,030

Amortization expenses

5,954

5,649

22,435

24,423

Non-cash share-based compensation expenses

6,288

3,054

24,274

25,618

Revaluation of investments

-

4,697

2,208

6,597

Net loss from sale of investment

-

4,760

-

4,760

Contingent consideration

436

(9,148

)

1,724

(7,595

)

Legal and other expenses

3,915

4,685

15,935

16,072

Restructuring and other related costs

8,155

5,447

13,695

20,719

Adjusted EBITDA

$

9,177

$

14,477

$

28,520

$

25,963

Stratasys Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP Net Income Forward Looking Guidance:
Fiscal Year 2026
(U.S. $ in millions, except per share data) Low High
GAAP net loss $(83) to $(67)
Adjustments
Share-based compensation expenses $24 to $26
Intangible assets amortization expenses $23 to $25
Reorganization and other $31 to $37
Tax expenses related to Non-GAAP adjustments $2 to $3
Non-GAAP net income $8 to $13
GAAP loss per share $(0.95) to $(0.76)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.09 to $0.14
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Forward Looking Guidance:
Fiscal Year 2026
(U.S. $ in millions, except per share data) Low High
GAAP net loss $(83) to $(67)
Adjustments
Share-based compensation expenses $24 to $26
Intangible assets amortization expenses $23 to $25
Reorganization and other $31 to $37
Tax expenses related to Non-GAAP adjustments $2 to $3
Other non-operating income $(4) to $(4)
Depreciation $21 to $21
Adjusted EBITDA $25 to $30
Stratasys Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Operating Income Forward Looking Guidance:
Fiscal Year 2026
(U.S. $ in millions, except per share data) Low High
GAAP operating loss $(84) to $(69)
GAAP operating margins (15)% to (12)%
Adjustments
Share-based compensation expenses $24 to $26
Intangible assets amortization expenses $23 to $25
Reorganization and other $31 to $37
Non-GAAP operating profit $4 to $8.5
Non-GAAP operating margins 0.7 % to 1.5%

Yonah Lloyd
CCO & VP Investor Relations
Yonah.Lloyd@stratasys.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Stratasys Ltd.SSYSnasdaq:ssys
SSYS
The Conversation (0)
Stratasys Ltd.

Stratasys Ltd.

Keep Reading...
Expanded Materials and Technology Updates Bring New Opportunities for Stratasys Customers to Boost Their Additive Manufacturing Capabilities

Expanded Materials and Technology Updates Bring New Opportunities for Stratasys Customers to Boost Their Additive Manufacturing Capabilities

OpenAM and new materials for FDM, along with software upgrades are part of new solutions customers have available Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) is announcing updates to several Industrial and Healthcare Business Unit products and Stratasys Direct. These include a new open platform for the F900™... Keep Reading...
Stratasys Releases First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Stratasys Releases First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenue of $144.1 million, flat year over year excluding the impact of divestitures Record recurring consumables revenue reflects continued strong printer utilization GAAP net loss of $26.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, and non-GAAP net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share... Keep Reading...
Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Stratasys Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Stratasys Ltd . (Nasdaq: SSYS) will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, after market close on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. The Company plans to hold the conference call to discuss its first quarter 2024 financial results on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.... Keep Reading...
Stratasys Brings High-Definition Printing to its leading SAF Lineup; Announces Upgraded H350

Stratasys Brings High-Definition Printing to its leading SAF Lineup; Announces Upgraded H350

Enhanced version of H350 features improved performance and service capabilities Finer detail and even greater precision are coming to Stratasys' SAF™ technology. Today, Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) announced its new SAF™ HighDef Printing capabilities and the launch of the H350™ printer, Version 1.5... Keep Reading...
Stratasys Unveils Direct-to-Garment Solution, Paving the Way for Personalized, Sustainable Fashion

Stratasys Unveils Direct-to-Garment Solution, Paving the Way for Personalized, Sustainable Fashion

Stratasys partners with leading fashion designers on an Urban Tattoo Collection that highlights how denim garments can be revitalized and given a second life through upcycling In a bold move that redefines the future of personalized fashion and sustainability, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) today... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Osisko Metals Welcomes Victoria Vargas to the Board of Directors

SAGA Metals Reports Assay Intercepts Including 52.05% Fe?O?, 7.21% TiO?, 0.375% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Oreterra Announces Closing of Final Tranche of $9.7 Million Oversubscribed and Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Copper Quest Completes AI-Driven Analysis at Kitimat & Identifies Large Concealed Conductive Target

Related News

base metals investing

Osisko Metals Welcomes Victoria Vargas to the Board of Directors

base metals investing

Oreterra Announces Closing of Final Tranche of $9.7 Million Oversubscribed and Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports Assay Intercepts Including 52.05% Fe?O?, 7.21% TiO?, 0.375% V?O? from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

base metals investing

Copper Quest Completes AI-Driven Analysis at Kitimat & Identifies Large Concealed Conductive Target

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Announces US$75 Million Term Sheet to Advance Queensway Development

agriculture investing

Trading Halt

cleantech investing

Funding to Advance 2026 Development Milestones