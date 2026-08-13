Stonegate Updates Coverage on Burcon Nutrascience Corporation 1Q27

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (TSX: BU,OTC:BRCNF): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Burcon Nutrascience Corporation (TSX: BU,OTC:BRCNF). Burcon's 1Q27 results reinforce the transition from technology validation to commercial execution. Revenue increased 54% qq and 273% yy to $1.28M, active buying customers reached 40 from 30+ previously, and repeat purchasing continues to build. Importantly, the $1.76M inventory write-down masked a much narrower underlying gross loss. The focus is now on whether improving customer traction can support the sizable 2H revenue ramp required to reach the prior CY26 sales objective while Burcon expands Galesburg capacity and moves toward positive cash flow.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Commercialization is gaining traction with revenue up 54% q/q and 273% y/y to $1.28M, active buyers reaching 40, and repeat orders improving recurring-demand visibility.
  • Capacity and funding are now the key execution levers as the planned up-to-$8.1M financing, bridge liquidity, and Galesburg expansion support the production ramp.
  • The 2H ramp remains substantial, with the prior $10M CY26 sales target requiring roughly $7.9M of 2H sales, while positive cash flow remains an important milestone.

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About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309613

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