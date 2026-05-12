Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Viemed Healthcare, Inc. 1Q26

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD). Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMD). Viemed's 1Q26 results showed improving growth quality, not just reported scale. Sleep, resupply, and maternal health are becoming larger contributors, reducing reliance on legacy ventilation and improving capital efficiency. At the same time, ventilation appears to be moving through the NCD transition, with better new-start activity and improving compliance, though turnover continues to pressure census. In our view, the broader mix is driving stronger FCF conversion as sleep, resupply, and maternal health scale.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • FCF conversion improved meaningfully. CFFO increased to $8.1M from $2.9M last year, while TTM FCF rose to $36.3M from $23.3M at YE25.
  • Revenue mix continues to improve. Ventilator rentals declined to 46.9% of revenue from 54.4%, while Commercial payors increased to 23% from 17%.
  • Sleep/resupply remain the clearest growth drivers. PAP patients increased 57% y/y to 35,938, new patient starts grew 42%, and resupply patients increased 47% y/y.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/297136_figure1.png

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking, equity research and capital raising for public and private companies.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297136

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