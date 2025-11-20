Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Electro Optics Systems Holdings Ltd 3Q 2025

Electro Optics Systems Holdings Ltd (ASX: EOS): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Electro Optics Systems Holdings Ltd (ASX: EOS). EOS announced the acquisition of the UK-based interceptor business from MARSS Group for a total of A$10.0M. This acquisition adds a complimentary counter-drone capability, which is expected to take 12-24 months of further development. This establishes EOS as a leading counter-drone capability company. Interceptor drones are an emerging advanced technology, seen as a critical future tool. Following the launch of a counter-drone the system pursues the target with onboard imaging, an infrared seeker and market-leading AI-based guidance. The system is compact and mobile, suited to fixed sites and vehicle deployment, and is designed to integrate with common sensors and command and control systems as part of a layered counter drone solution. Notably, a version of this system can be side-loaded to EOS' RWS. It is expected that this acquisition will require an additional AUD$10.0M over the next three years, portions of which may be funded by customers.
Key Takeaways:
- Secured a A$125M, 100 kW HELW award and added MARSS interceptor capability expanding counter-drone leadership.
- Backlog rose to over A$400M including a new A$20M Slinger order with most conversion expected in 2026 and 2027.
- Acquisition expands counter-drone suite with interceptor and AI C2 capabilities accelerating integration and international sales potential.
