Investor Insight Ni-Co Energy is advancing its 100 percent owned Kremer nickel-copper-cobalt project in Québec, where drilling has confirmed a Ni-Cu-Co sulfide discovery at Kremer-1, demonstrating that the system is capable of hosting massive and semi-massive sulfide mineralization within an 8 km corridor. Kremer-2 represents a larger, stronger and untested geophysical core target within the system, defined by coincident EM, magnetic and gravity anomalies. With a fully funded and permitted 7,500 m 2026 drill program and a C$350,000 NSERC–University of Ottawa collaboration, the company is advancing a science-driven exploration strategy toward its next key catalyst: the first drill test of whether the confirmed mineralized system at Kremer-1 extends into a larger, potentially more significant core zone at Kremer-2.

Overview Ni-Co Energy (TSXV:NICE) is a Québec-based mineral exploration company focused on nickel, copper and cobalt. The company is advancing its 100 percent owned Kremer project located 15 kms away from Saint-Côme, approximately 90 km north of downtown Montreal, with access to roads, power infrastructure and nearby rail.

The Kremer property consists of 233 CDC claims covering 12,937.84 hectares. It is interpreted as a nickel-copper-cobalt magmatic conduit-style sulfide system associated with the contact between the Morin Anorthosite and Grenvillian metasedimentary rocks. The current structural model depicts a southwest-dipping mineralized conduit or plane (approximately 50–55°), with Kremer-1 representing the northwest discovery zone and Kremer-2 interpreted as the central portion of the system, exhibiting stronger geophysical signatures. Exploration programs, including airborne magnetic, time-domain electromagnetic (TDEM), drone magnetic and gravity surveys, along with 2023 drilling, have defined an approximately 8 km prospective corridor. Within this corridor, two significant electromagnetic axes and 30 high-priority drill targets have been identified through integrated geophysical interpretation.

Ni-Co Energy is advancing Kremer through a combined approach of drilling, geophysics and scientific research. The company’s NSERC Alliance – Advantage collaboration with the University of Ottawa, valued at approximately C$350,000 and led by Dr. Brian O’Driscoll, Professor and Newmont Chair in Economic Geology, is focused on understanding sulfur sources, mineralization controls and metal distribution to enhance drill targeting and refine the geological model. Québec provides a supportive jurisdiction for critical minerals development, with provincial strategy emphasizing exploration, investment and integrated value chains for nickel, copper and cobalt.

Company Highlights 100% Owned Flagship : Kremer comprises 233 CDC claims covering 12,937.84 hectares near infrastructure including road, power and rail access.

: Kremer comprises 233 CDC claims covering 12,937.84 hectares near infrastructure including road, power and rail access. Confirmed Discovery – Kremer-1 : 2023 drilling (22 holes; 4,200 m) intersected massive and semi-massive sulfides in 41 percent of holes.

: 2023 drilling (22 holes; 4,200 m) intersected massive and semi-massive sulfides in 41 percent of holes. Surface Expression : 700 m of trench exposure with visible sulfides every 25–50 m.

: 700 m of trench exposure with visible sulfides every 25–50 m. Reported Results: Drilling at Kremer-1 returned assay highlights including 1.73% nickel, 0.85% copper and 0.16% cobalt over 2.95m and 0.28% nickel, 0.18% copper over 11.75m . Additional high-grade intervals include 1.25% nickel, 0.45% and 0.15% cobalt over 3.75m. Reported intervals are apparent widths.

Drilling at Kremer-1 returned assay highlights including and . Additional high-grade intervals include Reported intervals are apparent widths. Large Geophysical Corridor : 8 km prospective corridor with overlapping EM, magnetic and gravity signatures.

: 8 km prospective corridor with overlapping EM, magnetic and gravity signatures. Priority Target – Kremer-2 : ~3 km interpreted ultramafic sub-intrusion zone with coincident EM, magnetic and gravity anomalies, representing the strongest geophysical signature within the system and remaining untested by drilling.

: ~3 km interpreted ultramafic sub-intrusion zone with coincident EM, magnetic and gravity anomalies, representing the strongest geophysical signature within the system and remaining untested by drilling. 2026 Drill Program : 7,500 m fully funded and permitted program including downhole EM and 3D modelling.

: 7,500 m fully funded and permitted program including downhole EM and 3D modelling. NSERC Collaboration : C$350,000 two-year research program with the University of Ottawa led by Dr. Brian O’Driscoll, Professor and Newmont Chair in Economic Geology.

: C$350,000 two-year research program with the University of Ottawa led by Dr. Brian O’Driscoll, Professor and Newmont Chair in Economic Geology. Science-Driven Targeting: Integrated drilling, geophysics and academic research to refine mineralization controls and targeting.

Key Project Kremer Project

The Kremer project is Ni-Co Energy’s flagship asset and primary value driver. Located in southern Québec near Saint-Côme, it is interpreted as a magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt sulfide system associated with the Morin Anorthosite contact. The system is modeled as a southwest-dipping conduit controlled by regional structural features. Kremer-1 represents the discovery zone and proof of the system. The 2023 drilling program (22 holes; ~4,200 m) intersected massive and semi-massive sulfide mineralization in approximately 41 percent of holes. Surface trenching exposed visible sulfide mineralization over approximately 700 m, with exposures every 25–50 m. Mineralization includes pyrrhotite, chalcopyrite and pentlandite.

Reported drilling highlights include intervals of 2.95 m grading 1.73 percent nickel, 0.85 percent copper and 0.16 percent cobalt, and 11.75 m grading 0.28 percent nickel, 0.18 percent copper and 0.02 percent cobalt. These results are reported as apparent widths, and no mineral resource estimate has been established. Kremer-2 is the company’s primary exploration target and near-term catalyst. It is described as an approximately 3 km zone interpreted as one or more ultramafic sub-intrusions with overlapping EM, magnetic and gravity signatures. Kremer-2 remains untested by drilling and is interpreted as a potential core of the magmatic system. Kremer-1 demonstrates that the system is mineralized, while Kremer-2 represents the first test of its larger and more prospective core. The 2026 exploration program includes approximately 7,500 m of drilling targeting Kremer-1 and Kremer-2, with downhole electromagnetic surveys on most holes and 3D modelling. The program is designed to generate assay results, identify off-hole conductors and refine targeting within the interpreted conduit system.

Management Team Alain Tremblay – Founder, President & CEO Alain Tremblay is the founder of Ni-Co Energy and founder of Prospectair Geosurveys, where he provided airborne geophysical survey services to the mining industry for over 20 years. He brings experience in exploration logistics and geophysical data acquisition in Québec. Marc Boivin – VP Exploration Marc Boivin is a professional geologist and geophysicist with more than 40 years of experience, including 14 years as Chief Geophysicist at SOQUEM. He has extensive expertise in the Grenville Geological Province and applied geophysics. Nicolas Tremblay – VP, IR & Corporate Development Nicolas Tremblay has over 30 years of experience in the public sector and capital markets, with involvement in mining company governance and investor relations. Isabelle Gauthier – CFO Isabelle Gauthier is a CPA with more than 25 years of experience in accounting, auditing and financial management, including work with public mining companies.