



Overview Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW) focuses on acquiring and redeveloping past-producing properties in pro-mining jurisdictions, with a portfolio of high-grade silver and cobalt properties with historic production in the Gowganda and Cobalt mining camps of Northern Ontario. The company also has 14 battery metals (nickel, copper, cobalt) properties in northern Quebec. Silver should be top of mind for investors interested in renewable energy. The precious metal has long been prized as a store of value, but its conductive properties make it ideal for electronics — including emerging clean technologies. Silver and cobalt are essential metals in renewable energy technology. Cobalt is used in three main types of lithium-ion electric car batteries, while silver is used in 90 percent of crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells, a solar panel component. Many analysts also highlight silver's vital role in solar projects. The European Union recently announced a mandate for new solar panels on public and commercial buildings, which alone will contribute significantly to silver demand. It's estimated that global photovoltaic cell demand will account for 12 percent of total silver demand by the end of 2022 with no signs of slowing down.

Canada Silver Cobalt’s flagship project - its wholly owned Castle East silver project - is currently in the advanced exploration stages with the potential to play a significant role in filling the anticipated increased demand for silver. The project includes both the past-producing Castle Mine and an exceptional high-grade silver-cobalt deposit known as Castle East. Canada Silver Cobalt is presently working towards updating the project’s resource estimate, completing environmental baseline studies, preparing for its preliminary economic assessment and leveraging machine learning to identify drill targets. The company’s portfolio also includes the Eby-Otto gold project, the Graal battery metals project and the Beaver/Violet silver-cobalt projects. The tailings and waste rock piles at both the Castle and Beaver projects represent the potential for near-term revenue generation for Canada Silver Cobalt Resources. However, historic mining methods were not as efficient as today’s technologies, meaning substantial amounts of metals may remain in the waste. Canada Silver Cobalt also expanded its Greenfield Lithium holdings between Case and Stimson Townships in the Cochrane District, Ontario, by staking new claims for a total holding of 230 square kilometers. The claim package is contiguous to Power Metal's Case Lake Lithium Property where their West Joe Dyke and Main Dyke areas have identified some significant lithium grades such as 1.58 percent Li2O (lithium) over 15 meters in PWM-22-134. The company is currently conducting metallurgical testing of tailings and waste rock samples at these two projects to determine the most effective method of recovering silver, cobalt and other metals using modern technologies.

Canada Silver Cobalt aims to create a suite of cobalt salts (powder) products for potential customers through a unique 100-percent-owned hydrometallurgical process called Re-2OX. Designed for high recoveries of multiple metals and elements from all feeds with varying chemistries, the Re-2OX process has taken on fresh importance in light of the increasing demand for cobalt and compelling opportunities in the battery and renewable energy sectors. The company’s fully certified Temiskaming Testing Labs facility, which has a dual function of being an assay laboratory and a bulk sampling facility, is close to both the Castle and Beaver properties. Canada Silver Cobalt CEO Frank Basa developed the Re-2OX in conjunction with the National Research Council, Canada’s premier scientific research organization. Basa has more than 35 years of global experience in mining and development. He is joined by a management team with combined expertise in corporate administration, international finance and geology.

Company Highlights Canada Silver Cobalt Works is an exploration and development company focusing on silver, cobalt and other battery metals to serve current and future clean energy needs.

The company has 100 percent ownership of several formerly producing properties, including the Castle Mine in the Gowganda mining camp, and the Beaver and Violet silver-cobalt mines in the Cobalt mining camp. The company’s primary goal is to use modern mining techniques to resume underground mining at these properties.

Canada Silver Cobalt has near-term revenue generation potential in tailings and waste rock piles. Preliminary metallurgical testing returned excellent silver and cobalt recoveries and concentrate grades.

Castle Mine's historic production of 9.5 million ounces (Moz) of silver and 300,000 lbs of cobalt; grade averaged 25 oz/t silver (777 g/t silver) from 1923 to 1930, and 26 oz/t silver (808 g/t silver) from 1979 to 1989.

Canada Silver Cobalt’s proprietary Re-20X process aims to directly supply manufacturers with valuable cobalt products to aid clean energy production.

The company expanded its Greenfield Lithium holdings between Case and Stimson Townships in the Cochrane District, Ontario, by staking new claims for a total holding of 230 square kilometers.

Key Projects Castle Mine Project

The Castle Mine project, which includes Castle East, covers a 78-square-kilometer property located in the historic Gowganda mining camp and 85 kilometers northwest of Cobalt, the center of the historic cobalt-silver mining camp in Ontario, Canada. The company is currently working towards completing environmental baseline studies, working towards its preliminary economic assessment and identifying drill targets by leveraging machine learning technology. Project Highlights: Historic Silver Production: The Canada Silver Cobalt mine project includes the former silver and cobalt mine, which produced 300,000 lbs of cobalt and 9.5 Moz of silver. Historic underground ore grades averaged 25 oz/t silver (777 g/t silver) during production years 1923 to 1930, and 26 oz/t silver (808 g/t silver) between 1979 and 1989.

Underexplored Cobalt Asset: Despite the past silver production at Castle, the property remains mainly under exploration and is highly prospective for hosting significant high-grade underground deposits. The veins in the cobalt camp are primarily cobalt veins with varying amounts of silver. Mining in the past focused on the veins with high-grade silver, while low-grade silver veins were ignored even if they had high-grade cobalt. Therefore, the area today has large amounts of cobalt and silver remaining with opportunity for profit.

Promising Geological Features: Two geological trends have been identified on the property, including a north-south trending Nipissing diabase intrusive, which is the typical host rock for silver-cobalt-nickel deposits in the area; and the potential gold trend along the east-west trending Bloom Lake Fault. Infrastructure includes year-round access roads, water, diesel power and three adits.

Eby-Otto Gold Project

The company’s highly prospective Eby-Otto gold asset covers 1,000 hectares of exploration properties in a prolific high-grade gold district in Northern Ontario. The region has produced over 24 Moz of gold in the past 100 years, creating tremendous blue-sky potential for the asset. Project Highlights: Encouraging Strike Mineralization: The asset contains an identified 2-kilometer strike length with multiple, strongly altered and mineralized quartz veins outcropping at surface. The type of mineralization is typical of gold-bearing veins within the district.

Completed Exploration Survey: A recent geophysical dronemag survey campaign was completed at a 25-meter line spacing, creating valuable data to inform future campaigns. Additional geophysical work is being done and a drill program is underway.

Assessment Underway to Prioritize Drill Targets: Canada Silver Cobalt is presently completing a comprehensive geological assessment based on geological mapping, stripping key outcrops, channel sampling, and additional exploration assays to identify priority drilling targets.

Graal Battery Metal Project

Canada Silver Cobalt’s Graal project covers 6,113 hectares in Quebec and shows potential to become a world-class battery metals camp. An identified 6-kilometer strike length mineralization indicates near-surface copper, nickel and cobalt. Project Highlights: Promising Drill Intersections: A recent drill campaign intersected massive and semi-massive sulfides in most drill holes. Results include up to 2.08 percent nickel over 0.5 meters, 3.75 percent copper over 0.6 meters, and the additional presence of cobalt, platinum and palladium. Samples are pending lab results for additional details.

Significant Historic Drilling: Historical drilling has previously indicated a potential target of near-surface tonnage of 30 to 60 million tonnes with a grade range of 0.60 to 0.80 percent nickel, 0.30 to 0.50 percent copper and 0.10 to 0.15 percent cobalt.

Beaver Silver-Cobalt Project The Beaver silver-cobalt project is located in Ontario’s historic cobalt mining camp, adjacent to the former Timiskaming silver mine and approximately 80 kms southeast of the past-producing Castle mine. The project includes a former producer, the Beaver mine, which produced 7.1 Moz of silver and 139,472 lbs of cobalt averaging 1.4 lbs per tonne from 1907 to 1940. Project Highlights: Excellent Historical Waste Analysis: Sampling of historical waste rock and tailings at Beaver in 2013 returned 7.98 percent cobalt, 3.98 percent nickel, and 1,246 g/t silver. Canada Silver Cobalt is conducting metallurgical testing to determine if the silver and cobalt remaining in the tailings and waste rock can be effectively recovered using modern technologies.

Violet Silver-Cobalt Mine: Canada Silver Cobalt also holds the formerly producing Violet silver-cobalt mine located near the Beaver property in the cobalt mining camp. The Violet mine has historically provided 897,000 ounces of silver. The company plans to conduct additional exploration to expand known mineralizations.