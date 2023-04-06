TSXV:BWLK

Boardwalktech Software Corp is a developer of cell data management technology. It has also developed a digital ledger database designed specifically for collaborative, multi-party enterprise applications- both disruptive offerings in the market. The company serves CPG; High Tech; Financial Services; Manufacturing; Retail; Apparel; Insurance and Government industries. Its revenue is generated from two primary sources software subscriptions and services and professional services. The company products include Boardwalk Digital Ledger; Boardwalk Network of Words; Boardwalk Ecosystem and Boardwalk Diamond Lane.