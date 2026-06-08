Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Company

NYSE:SSMR

The Company is dedicated to bringing the historic, permitted Sunshine Mine back into production.

The Company is dedicated to bringing the historic, permitted Sunshine Mine back into production. As the largest mineral rights holder in Idaho's Coeur d'Alene Mining District - the most prolific silver district in U.S. history - Sunshine benefits from favorable mining regulations, an existing skilled labor force, mine suppliers and strong support for mining from the local population and government. The Sunshine Mine is one of the highest-grade primary silver resources in the world, and the Company is one of the few U.S.-based entities with a vertically integrated mine-to-mill-to-refinery platform, supported by a permitted onsite silver refinery and the major permits required for antimony production.
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