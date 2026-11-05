evolus

evolus

NASDAQ:EOLS

Chart

Detailed Quote

Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) is a global performance beauty company redefining the aesthetic injectable market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global leader in aesthetics by building a differentiated portfolio of injectable brands that address the evolving needs of practitioners and patients. Our portfolio includes Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics, Evolysse, a collection of unique injectable hyaluronic acid (HA) gels, and Profhilo, the market-leading injectable for skin quality in Europe, which Evolus has exclusively licensed for development and commercialization in the United States.
Featured Articles and Interviews
Press Releases

Evolus Added to NASDAQ Biotechnology Index

Evolus Receives Acceptance of FDA BLA Resubmission for DWP-450

Evolus Granted Approval of DWP-450 by Health Canada

The Conversation (0)