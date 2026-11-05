Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) is a global performance beauty company redefining the aesthetic injectable market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global leader in aesthetics by building a differentiated portfolio of injectable brands that address the evolving needs of practitioners and patients. Our portfolio includes Jeuveau (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics, Evolysse, a collection of unique injectable hyaluronic acid (HA) gels, and Profhilo, the market-leading injectable for skin quality in Europe, which Evolus has exclusively licensed for development and commercialization in the United States.