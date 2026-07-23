cue biopharma

cue biopharma

NASDAQ:CUE

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Cue Biopharma (Nasdaq: CUE) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing a portfolio of potentially transformative therapies aimed at enabling functional cures across immunological disorders. Its lead asset is a novel anti-IgE antibody with a dual-mechanism of action, currently in Phase 2 development for allergic diseases. In addition, Cue developed the Immuno-STAT® platform which selectively targets disease-specific T cells in vivo without broad immune modulation. Its lead autoimmune candidate, CUE-401, is advancing towards Phase 1 and was designed to regulate inflammation and drive Treg-mediated tolerance. Cue is led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in identifying, acquiring, and advancing promising drug candidates.
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