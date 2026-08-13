unilever

unilever

LSE:ULVR

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Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care and Foods products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.7 billion people every day. We have 96,000 employees and generated sales of ¿50.5 billion in 2025.
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