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Rox Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company. Its projects include Mt Fisher Gold Project, Youanmi Gold Project, and Cannon Resources Limited. The Youanmi Gold Mine has located 480 km to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia. Geographically the company operates within Australia.
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