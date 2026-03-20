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Riversgold Ltd is an Australian-based gold and lithium exploration company. The company is focused on gold projects in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia and South Australia. Its projects include Kurnalpi Project which comprises ten Exploration Licences and one Application.
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