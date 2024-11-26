Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Riversgold Ltd

High-Grade Gold Intercepts Continue at Northern Zone

Assay Results for the Remaining Sixteen Holes Have Been Received. Significant intercepts include 8m at 4.86 g/t Au from 34m

Riversgold Limited (ASX: RGL, Riversgold or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received the final batch of assay results from the November aircore (AC) drilling undertaken during Riversgold’s fourth aircore program at the Northern Zone Intrusive Hosted Gold Project, located 25km east-south-east of the Kalgoorlie Super Pit in Western Australia (refer to Figure 2 for location).

Highlights:

  • Further significant shallow gold intercepts for the remaining aircore (AC) drillholes at Northern Zone, located 25km east of Kalgoorlie, include:
    • 8m at 4.86 g/t Au from 34m (NZAC090)
      • inc. 4m at 5.09 g/t Au from 34m
      • inc. 1m at 18.22 g/t Au from 36m
      • inc. 1m at 17.96 g/t Au from 40m
    • 6m at 3.13 g/t Au from 30m (NZAC097)
      • inc. 2m at 7.39 g/t Au from 33m
      • inc. 1m at 10.41 g/t Au from 34m
    • 5m at 3.74 g/t Au from 31m (NZAC100)
    • 1m at 5.72 g/t Au from 33m (NZAC092)
    • 3m at 1.75 g/t Au from 33m (NZAC099)
  • Continuation of the high-grade oxide zone within the 600m wide porphyry system has been expanded (see Figure 1)
  • Results of these drill holes continue to confirm and enlarge the shallow gold mineralisation associated with the Northern Zone porphyry
  • The dynamic Leapfrog gold model for Northern Zone will be updated with these latest results in the coming weeks, which will inform and guide future drill campaigns
  • A mineralisation report is expected at the end of the month, with a Mining Lease application to be submitted thereafter
  • Possible ore processing scenarios have been demonstrated by the recent success of Black Cat Syndicate Ltd1, at their Myhree open pit, located only 7km to the north of Northern Zone

David Lenigas, Chairman of Riversgold, said: “The Northern Zone Gold Project continues to bash out great gold intercepts and grow the footprint, and demonstrates excellent grades at relatively shallow depths over good widths within the overall 600m wide porphyry. We are particularly encouraged by the recent success of Black Cat’s Myhree open pit operations1 only 7km up the road from Northern Zone and we are assessing if similar operations can be achieved with Northern Zone after we convert the tenement to a Mining Lease – which is work in progress post the imminent completion of the mineralisation report.”

Figure 1: Recent drill collar plan with gold grade contours from all aircore drilling results to date.

Following on from our successful aircore programs completed in May, July and September 2024, Riversgold engaged drilling contractor, Australian Aircore Drilling (Mick Shorter), to undertake a fourth aircore program for a further 26 holes in early November 2024. A further 1,545m of AC drilling (refer Appendix 1 for all drill data information and significant intercepts, Table 1, 2 and 3) was completed at Northern Zone in the most recent drilling campaign bringing the total number of metres drilled this year to 8,971m of AC drilling and 1,363m of reverse circulation drilling.

The AC holes were drilled using a blade to drilling refusal. The cuttings were logged by RGL geologists, and both the detailed logging and assays continue to show that a significant gold mineralisation event has taken place within the project area.

These excellent results (14 of 16 holes intersecting gold mineralisation) continue to successfully target the mineralised porphyry over an increasing footprint within the tenement. The expansion of the high-grade zone in the northwestern extensional area and the extension of anomalous gold mineralisation in eastern and north- eastern areas continues to validate the broader geological model. Gold mineralisation remains open in multiple directions and will require further modelling and drill testing. We will continue to further our understanding of the Project before proceeding with a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Riversgold Ltd, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Prospect Ridge Resources President Yan Ducharme.

Prospect Ridge Resources ​Exec Yan Ducharme Says Copper Ridge Drill Results Highlight Long-term Potential ​

Prospect Ridge Resources (CSE:PRR) is pushing boundaries and uncovering potential with its flagship Knauss Creek gold-silver-copper project in BC, Canada, with promising drilling outcomes and an extensive land package.

In an interview with the Investing News Network, Prospect Ridge President Yan Ducharme shared insights into the company’s strategic developments and forward-looking plans.

Discussing highlights from the company’s recent drill program at the Copper Ridge zone, he stressed the importance of this prospect to the overall trajectory of the flagship Knauss Creek property.

Keep reading...Show less
Rua Gold

Rua Gold Completes the Acquisition of Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Becomes the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer


Keep reading...Show less
Sitka Gold

Sitka Drills 119.0 Metres of 1.05 g/t Gold, Including 37.9 Metres of 2.05 g/t Gold and 11.5 Metres of 4.32 g/t Gold in Initial Diamond Drilling at the Rhosgobel Intrusion at Its Flagship RC Gold Project in Yukon


Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Announces the Closing of Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Opawica Announces the Closing of Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

November 25th, 2024 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of the recently announced oversubscribed private placement (announced October 15, 2024) of 8,280,667 Units to for total aggregate proceeds of CAD $1,242,100 each consisting of one Common Share of the Company and one Common Share Purchase Warrant at a price of $0.15 per Unit.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Announces Agreement for Sale of Éléonore for $795 Million in Cash

Announced Divestitures to Date Expected to Generate up to $3.6 Billion in Gross Proceeds

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Altair Minerals Limited

Significant Conductive & Phase Anomalies Identified West of BHP’s Oak Dam Deposit

Processing of Audio Magneto-Telluric Data reveals substantial IOCG potential

Altair Minerals Limited (ASX: ALR) (‘Altair or ‘the Company’) is pleased to report results from reprocessing AMT Data at its Olympic Domain IOCG project, immediately west of BHP’s Oak Dam IOCG project, which has been 3D forward modelled for the first time.

Keep reading...Show less

×