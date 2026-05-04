Prodigy Gold

ASX:PRX

Prodigy Gold NL is a gold exploration company.

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Prodigy Gold NL is a gold exploration company. Its exploration project portfolio comprises the Bluebush gold project, Euro gold project, Lake Mackay project, North Arunta project, and Suplejack gold project.
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