Nickel Industries Ltd is engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing nickel projects. It holds 80% interest in the Hengjaya Nickel and Ranger Nickel projects, both of which operate 2 line Rotary Kiln Electric Furnace (RKEF) plants producing NPI within the Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP). Nickel Industries also holds an 80% economic interest in the Hengjaya Mineralindo Nickel Mine ('Hengjaya Mine'), a large tonnage, high-grade saprolite deposit located in the Morowali Regency of Central Sulawesi, Indonesia.