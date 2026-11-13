infini resources

infini resources

ASX:I88

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Infini Resources Limited (ASX: I88) is a uranium-focused explorer advancing a diversified portfolio of projects across Canada and Australia, targeting high-quality opportunities in proven and emerging uranium districts
Featured Articles and Interviews
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Press Releases

Diamond Drilling Commences at Portland Creek Uranium Project

Further High Grade Uranium in Soil Results from Portland Creek

Stunning High Grade Uranium Soil Results at Portland Creek

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