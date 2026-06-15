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Dalaroo Metals Ltd is an exploration and resources development company focused on lead-zinc-copper and Nickel-copper-PGE deposits. The company's core projects are located in the central wheat belt and Gascoyne regions of Western Australia. The group holds interest in Namban Project, and Lyons River Project.
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