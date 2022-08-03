GamingInvesting News

Mobile ID Card, Home Team™, and more!

- Stern Pinball, Inc. expands its award-winning Insider Connected platform with new features making it easier to access the service.  With Stern Insider Connected, over 43,000 users track their scores and earn achievements on our network of more than 11,000 connected machines.  New features launched today include an easier to use mobile ID card and Home Team system that will automatically log in home users.  Code updates are available today for all 18 Stern commercial LCD pinball machines that include Home Team and additional improvements across titles.

Stern Pinball, the world's oldest and largest producer of arcade-quality pinball machines! (PRNewsfoto/Stern Pinball, Inc.)

Insider Connected now offers our players the ability to save an ID card with their personal QR code in their mobile wallet.  It saves time previously spent retrieving a QR code by logging into the Insider Connected service on a phone or by finding a previous screenshot of your QR code saved somewhere in your photo library.  These mobile ID cards can be used on connected machines.

With Home Team, users' home pinball machines will remember them.  Owners will be able to set standard home Insider Connected user profiles that are always available without needing a phone to scan in.  Guests won't be left out either.  When guests scan into a Home Team enabled machine their profile will be temporarily remembered for rapid replays, until they log out or the machine is turned off.  Turning on Home Team can be done through the service menu on free play machines and accessed by pressing the flipper buttons before starting a game.

For more information on how to set up your own Mobile ID Card and Home Team, visit sternpinball.com/support/faq/ where you will find:

  • Mobile ID Card Set-up Video
  • Home Team Set-up Video
  • PDF Mobile ID Card Set-up Guide
  • PDF Home Team Set-up Guide

Stern Pinball takes the safety of our customer's data seriously.  Stern works with both legal and security organizations to vet all aspects of Insider Connected for legal compliance and best practices worldwide.  As part of this effort, our new machine updates will notify users if any third party code modifications are identified that may put data at risk.

Insider Connected enables users to automatically download and update code across their machines.  All code updates and read me files are available at sternpinball.com/support/game-code/ .  Every new machine produced by Stern Pinball comes from the factory Insider Connected-enabled.  Upgrade kits for earlier Stern Pinball LCD Machine are available through authorized dealers and distributors or at shop.sternpinball.com for both Pro and Premium/LE game editions.

About Insider Connected

Insider Connected is a comprehensive technology initiative to connect the universe of Stern pinball machines.  The platform is designed to enhance and extend player engagement with the games across both home and commercial environments.  It also presents professional operators of the pinball machines a robust set of tools to drive location play, build player loyalty, analyze performance, make adjustments remotely, and maintain the machines.

Registration for Insider Connected is available at insider.sternpinball.com/ .  Players can also register at a connected game by scanning a registration QR code on the machine.  Once a player registers, they are issued a unique QR Code that can be used to identify that player at any connected Stern pinball machine anywhere in the world.  When a player scans into the machine, they can track progress, earn new game specific achievements, engage with the player community, and participate in promotions and Challenge Quests.

"Insider Connected is transforming how players interact with pinball machines.  Operators are benefiting from new tools that drive repeat play and help maintain games while players benefit from easier log-in access both on location and in their homes," said Seth Davis , President of Stern Pinball, Inc.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. is a global lifestyle brand based on the iconic and outrageously fun modern American game of pinball.  Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America , the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise.  Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Rush, Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man.  A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time.  To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com .

Media Contact:
Evie Smith Hatmaker
Stern@rebelliouspr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stern-pinball-launches-new-insider-connected-features-301598944.html

SOURCE Stern Pinball, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Scuti Launches First Ever Gamified Ad Units for Video Games

Rewarded Gamified Interstitials (RoGIs) deliver value to advertisers and uninterrupted gameplay for gamers

Scuti the industry pioneer in gCommerce, today announced a new, patent-pending ad unit for game makers. Rewarded Gamified Interstitials, or RoGIs, will be available to players and games across web2 and web3, allowing for a seamless gaming experience that offers players real-life rewards, uninterrupted gameplay, and targeted advertisements based on player-provided information.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FANDUEL NAMES ANDREW SNEYD TO THE POSITION OF EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT OF MARKETING

FanDuel Group, the premier online gaming company in North America has promoted Andrew Sneyd to Executive Vice President of Marketing.

Andrew Sneyd, Executive Vice President of Marketing, FanDuel Group

As the Executive Vice President of Marketing at FanDuel Group, Sneyd will oversee the core marketing functions across the company's full portfolio of brands within sports betting, daily fantasy sports, casino, advance-deposit wagering, retail, and free-to-play. Formerly the Senior Vice President of Brand, Sneyd will now steward growth marketing, media, customer engagement, and marketing operations, in addition to brand and product marketing strategy, creative, customer insight, press relations and partnership activation. During his tenure as Senior Vice President of Brand, Sneyd has championed the marketing engine to harness creativity for impact, advancing FanDuel's position as America's #1 Sportsbook and extending the lead over competition.

"Since his arrival at FanDuel, Andrew has elevated our creative efforts and continued our explosive growth," said Mike Raffensperger , Chief Commercial Officer for FanDuel Group. "His acumen for brand marketing has separated us from the field and under his leadership, I expect that we will continue to make moments matter more for our customers."

Sneyd brings more than 20 years of global marketing experience, specifically in the Fortune 100 consumer packaged goods and technology sector. Prior to joining FanDuel, he served as Vice President, Brand Marketing & Strategy at Priceline. Before joining Priceline in 2017, Andrew held multiple marketing leadership roles at Anheuser Busch InBev, where he led the creation of award-winning Super Bowl creative advertising for Budweiser.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States , FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media. FanDuel Group has a presence across all 50 states with approximately 17 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California , New Jersey , Florida , Oregon , Georgia and Scotland . FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

Contact:         Kevin Hennessy / FanDuel Group / press@fanduel.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fanduel-names-andrew-sneyd-to-the-position-of-executive-vice-president-of-marketing-301598868.html

SOURCE FanDuel Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

East Side Games Group Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast

(CNW Group/East Side Games)

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 after market close. Following the release, the Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its performance with the investment community at 2:00 p.m. PT on the same day.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LucidSound Introduces Feature-Packed LucidSound LS100X Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S

A feature-rich gaming headset that is lightweight and comfortable, perfect for long gaming sessions on Xbox, PC, and mobile devices.

LucidSound, crafters of premium audio products specifically for the needs of gamers in their everyday lives, today launched the LucidSound LS100X Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X|S. LucidSound leveraged consumer feedback to create the ultimate high-value wireless headset with a groundbreaking collection of features that is also compatible with Xbox One, Windows 1011 and mobile devices via Bluetooth. The Designed for Xbox LS100X is available now at LucidSound.com for $99.99 as well as Amazon, with more retailers coming soon.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gamelancer launches campaign with Sony Music Entertainment division, Artista Records across Gamelancer TikTok & Instagram network

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Sony Music Entertainment division, Artista Records featuring Gamelancer curated content integrated with Arista recording artist Disco Lines, to be hosted across the Gamelancer TikTok & Instagram networks respectively.

Gamelancer (CNW Group/Gamelancer Gaming Corp.)

Arista recording artist Disco Lines song "Baby Girl" to be integrated with Gamelancer influencer content across Gamelancer's owned and operated TikTok and Instagram Reels channels, namely @Gaming, @Gamer, @Gamelancer on TikTok and @Gamelancer & @Gaming on Instagram.

"Our clients engage Gamelancer to curate campaigns across our network providing them access the GenZ and Millennial audience, who increasingly consume media on social platforms such as TikTok & Instagram, rather than watching linear television broadcasts. The youth and young adult demographic simply do not watch TV like generations before them did, and as brands and agencies endeavor to understand the preferences of their younger consumers and where to engage them, Gamelancer provides an authentic and reliable platform for brands to advertise across over 33 channels on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat." Jon Dwyer , Chairman & CEO – Gamelancer Gaming Corp

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1.8 billion monthly video views across its 33 owned and operated channels. With over 29,800,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada , the UK, and Australia , Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information relating to the future business of the Company, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamelancer-launches-campaign-with-sony-music-entertainment-division-artista-records-across-gamelancer-tiktok--instagram-network-301599004.html

SOURCE Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/03/c0706.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Gaming Monthly Highlights: New Grand Theft Auto Entry Faces "Slower" Development

Gaming Monthly Highlights: New Grand Theft Auto Entry Faces "Slower" Development

A new inside look at the makers of Grand Theft Auto, one of the most beloved video game franchises around, shows that the next instalment may take longer than expected to arrive.

Also this past month, the market saw the public market debut of a video game lifestyle brand.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a recap of July highlights in the gaming market.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×