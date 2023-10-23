Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Steppe Gold Provides Corporate Update - over 100,000 Oz Gold Production

Steppe Gold Provides Corporate Update - over 100,000 Oz Gold Production

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an operations update.

Highlights: (all $ figures USD unless stated)

  • ATO Gold Mine production passes the 100,000 oz threshold
  • Project to date mined ore has reached 3.894M tonnes
  • Project to date stacked ore has reached 3.529M tonnes
  • Increasing its annual production from approximately 30koz in 2023 and 2024 to over 100koz Au Eq from the end of 2025

The Company is pleased to report production from the Phase 1 heap leach operations recently passed the 100,000 oz milestone.

This equates to gross revenue of $188M and royalties and taxes paid to the Mongolian treasury of approximately $13M in the project to date.

From the start of commercial production in April 2020, the mine has seen uninterrupted production, while withstanding major disruption to reagent supplies. This has been a credit to all Steppe Gold team members. It has generated consistent economic activity for all our stakeholders - driving training and employment in the region and supporting economic activity in our local communities.

Mining and stacking activities in the third quarter continued on-plan and the Company mined and stacked 261,694 and 247,044 tonnes respectively in the quarter. This brings the total for the project to date to 3.894M tonnes and 3.529 tonnes respectively.

To recap third quarter production - production from the third quarter comprised 7,587 oz of gold and 20,757 oz of silver. This brings the year-to-date total to 20,686 oz of gold and 57,995 oz of silver. With over 65,000 oz remaining at the heap leach operations, we expect to see uninterrupted production at the ATO Gold Mine in 2024 and 2025 as the Company continues its Phase 2 Expansion with first concentrate expected in late 2025 or early 2026.

Mr Bataa Tumur-Ochir, Steppe Gold Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are very excited to pass the 100,000 oz milestone at the ATO Gold Mine. In difficult circumstances our team has remained focused on delivering the best production outcomes, using responsible mining best practices and, most importantly, providing a safe workplace for all our team members. We are a proud Mongolian company and I want to thank all our stakeholders and partners who have shown us great support in our journey so far. We are excited about the next phase of the project as we move to be a 100,000 oz p.a producer, fulfilling the promise of home-grown Mongolian mining companies on the world stage."

Steppe Gold Limited
Steppe Gold is Mongolia's premier precious metals company.

For Further information, please contact:
Bataa Tumur-Ochir, Chairman and CEO

Shangri-La office, Suite 1201, Olympic Street
19A, Sukhbaatar District 1,
Ulaanbaatar 14241, Mongolia
Tel: +976 7732 1914

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
The above contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among other things, statements regarding the trading of the Common Shares and business, economic, and political conditions in Mongolia. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/184824

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Steppe GoldSTGO:CATSX:STGOPrecious Metals Investing
STGO:CA
Steppe Gold
Steppe Gold Starts Drawdowns - US$9.6M from US$150M Phase 2 Project Financing Package

Steppe Gold Starts Drawdowns - US$9.6M from US$150M Phase 2 Project Financing Package

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Phase 2 expansion.

Phase 2 Expansion Updates:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Ltd to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 7, 2023

Steppe Gold Ltd to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on September 7, 2023

Steppe Gold Ltd. invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the "Emerging Growth Conference 62" on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Issues Inaugural ESG Report

Steppe Gold Issues Inaugural ESG Report

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report. The report is the Company's first annual disclosure of its approach and performance on a range of material ESG topics as well as the Company's plans and priorities for 2023 and beyond. The report is available on Steppe Gold's website at www.steppegold.com under Sustainability. The Company has also shared a corporate video highlighting its ESG efforts: Steppe Gold - Embracing Sustainable Mining in Mongolia.

Steppe Gold's 2022 ESG Report summarizes its strategy, efforts, and actions for responsible and sustainable operations since 2018. The Report provides enhanced transparency regarding the Company's ESG efforts and approach to managing ESG factors that have the greatest potential to impact Steppe's value and success. Building on the Company's commitment to ongoing transparency and disclosure, the ESG Report has been prepared in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Files Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tres Cruces Oxide Gold Project

Steppe Gold Files Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tres Cruces Oxide Gold Project

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of an updated preliminary economic assessment (the "Technical Report") regarding its 100% owned Tres Cruces Oxide Gold Project located in Peru ("Tres Cruces").

Chairman and CEO of Steppe Gold, Bataa Tumur-Ochir commented, "We are delighted to announce this updated technical study for the Tres Cruces project. Tres Cruces is strategically located in a highly prospective geological belt that hosts the Lagunas Norte and La Arena mines, both with multi-million ounce gold production. The Tres Cruces deposit contains oxide plus sulphide indicated resources of 2,474,000 ounces with a grade of 1.65 g/t gold, inclusive of 630,000 ounces contained within leachable gold oxide mineralization with a grade of 1.28 g/t gold. Located in the La Libertad, Peru, surrounded by operating mines with the attendant infrastructure and talent pool, this asset shows great potential as a new production zone for Steppe Gold. We are excited with the strong economics confirmed by recent drilling and metallurgical testing, as well as the exploration potential across the license area."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Files Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tres Cruces Oxide Gold Project

Steppe Gold Files Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Tres Cruces Oxide Gold Project

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) (" Steppe Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the filing of an updated preliminary economic assessment (the " Technical Report ") regarding its 100% owned Tres Cruces Oxide Gold Project located in Peru (" Tres Cruces ").

Chairman and CEO of Steppe Gold, Bataa Tumur-Ochir commented, "We are delighted to announce this updated technical study for the Tres Cruces project. Tres Cruces is strategically located in a highly prospective geological belt that hosts the Lagunas Norte and La Arena mines, both with multi-million ounce gold production. The Tres Cruces deposit contains oxide plus sulphide indicated resources of 2,474,000 ounces with a grade of 1.65 g/t gold, inclusive of 630,000 ounces contained within leachable gold oxide mineralization with a grade of 1.28 g/t gold. Located in the La Libertad, Peru, surrounded by operating mines with the attendant infrastructure and talent pool, this asset shows great potential as a new production zone for Steppe Gold. We are excited with the strong economics confirmed by recent drilling and metallurgical testing, as well as the exploration potential across the license area."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element 79 Gold Corp Confirms Extension of Option to Purchase Maverick Springs Project

Element 79 Gold Corp Confirms Extension of Option to Purchase Maverick Springs Project

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) (" Element 79 Gold " or the " Company ") a mining company focused on the exploration and development of gold and silver projects is pleased to confirm the extension of the option to purchase the Maverick Springs Project by Green Power Minerals Pty Ltd ("Green Power Minerals

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver Viper Further Amends Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement

Silver Viper Further Amends Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announced today that, further to its press release April 6, 2023 it has amended the terms of the Rubi-Esperanza Option Agreement (the " Agreement ") with respect to its right to purchase 100% ownership of three mineral concessions covering 2,102 hectares at the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project (" La Virginia " or the " La Virginia Project "), located in the Sierra Madre of eastern Sonora State, Mexico .

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. logo (CNW Group/Silver Viper Minerals Corp.)

The amendment clarifies that the US$775,000 (or C$1,042,142.50 , based on a fixed exchange rate of US$-C$ of 1.3447 set out in the amendment) of Shares issuable by the Company to satisfy as a portion of the final payment under the Agreement in June 2024 , will be issued with a deemed price per Share equal to the higher of (i) the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on June 24, 2024 or (ii) C$0.095 . In addition, the amendment also sets out that the Company shall not issue more than 10,969,922 Shares in satisfying this portion of the consideration due to the vendors. As previously announced by the Company, in addition to such issuance of Shares, the Company will also make a cash payment of US$200,000 to the vendors.

In satisfaction of the Company's payment of the US$1,500,000 (or C$2,017,050 , based on an exchange rate of US$-C$ of 1.3447) of Shares due to the vendors in April 2023 under the amended Agreement, the Company confirms it issued the vendors an aggregate of 16,808,750 Shares at a deemed price per share of C$0.12 on April 25, 2023 .

All Shares issued in connection with the Agreement will be subject to a statutory 4-month hold period from their respective date of issue. In addition, for a one year period following the expiry of the applicable statutory hold period, the vendors may not sell such Shares and then may only do so after providing at least 2 weeks' notice to the Company of their intention to sell any such Shares.

The vendors are at arm's length to the Company and its Affiliates or Associates (as such terms are defined in the TSXV Corporate Financial Manual).

About the Project

La Virginia is located 220 kilometres east-northeast of Hermosillo, Sonora and is prospective for low-sulphidation epithermal precious metal mineralization. The property and historical exploration database were acquired by way of option agreements made with two distinct parties. Gold and silver mineralization at La Virginia occurs within breccias, veins and stockworks, hosted primarily by andesitic volcanics, often in close spatial association to, or cross-cutting pre-mineral dacite dykes and controlled by fractures and faults that define the regional structural trend. Silver Viper's reconnaissance program identified key targets and trends which are of primary interest and subsequently filed strategic reductions in claims to attain the current project surface area of 6,882 hectares.

Silver Viper has completed a total of 141 drill holes at La Virginia for a combined 44,687 metres. Exploration drilling has paused awaiting the processing of the geophysical survey data along with the interpretation of mapping and sampling data. Drilling has been completed by Hermosillo -based drill contractor, Globexplore Drilling Corp. Drilling by the Company to date builds upon a sizeable database of recent historical work.

About the Company

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora . The Company currently operates the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project. Silver Viper has 100% ownership of the La Virginia concessions acquired from the most recent operator, Pan American Silver Corp., and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rubi-Esperanza group of claims internal to those concessions. Silver Viper is under management provided by the Belcarra Group, which is comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Steve Cope
President and CEO

Forward Looking Information

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements available on www.sedar.com . Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silver-viper-further-amends-rubi-esperanza-option-agreement-301963657.html

SOURCE Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/20/c2497.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Closes Private Placement Tranche

Silver North Closes Private Placement Tranche

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SNAG ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that it has closed the first tranche of the financing originally announced on August 29, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Drills Series of Stacked High-Grade Gold Quartz Veins at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Drills Series of Stacked High-Grade Gold Quartz Veins at Williams Brook

  • Hole WB23-125 returned 50.85 m of 1.05 g/t gold.
  • Gold mineralization extends over 90 m from surface in a series of stacked high-grade quartz veins.
  • All 11 holes intersected the targeted quartz veins, with assay results returning from anomalous gold (0.10 g/t) to 42.60 g/t.
  • Gold was intercepted at depth in areas never drilled before.
  • Results confirm the continuity of gold mineralization at the Lynx Gold Zone.
  • Assay results for 13 additional holes (2,200 m), including 47 samples containing VG are still pending

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce the results for the first eleven (11) holes of its 2023 drilling program at its 100%-owned Williams Brook Gold Project in Northern New Brunswick. These holes were first reported on August 2, 2023, and are not part of the series that returned more than 100 specks of visible gold ("VG") on initial inspection. Notwithstanding, seven (7) of the 11 holes reported today returned significant gold, with four (4) holes intersecting multiple mineralized high-grade gold quartz veins (Table 1). Hole WB23-125 intersected fifteen (15) separate quartz veins and returned 90 m of 0.70 gt gold from surface (at 2.90 m) with an impressive 50.85 m of 1.05 gt gold starting at 42 m depth, including a 4.50 m interval of 6.46 gt gold at 75 m depth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Completes Digitally- Enhanced Prospecting and New Interpretation at the Kerrs Gold Project

iMetal Resources Completes Digitally- Enhanced Prospecting and New Interpretation at the Kerrs Gold Project

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V:IMR) (OTCQB:IMRFF) (FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of both a digitally-enhanced prospecting (DEP) and a data reprocessing and remodeling program at the Company's Kerrs Gold project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt 90 kilometres east-northeast of Timmins, Ontario. These programs were designed to generate new and more precise targets for upcoming drilling programs

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Our Kerrs Gold project is a highly prospective gold property in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The wealth of information available has allowed us to target gold mineralization trends that we believe have a high probability for drilling success. The presence of a historical resource (7,041,460 tonnes grading 1.71 g/t gold yielding 386,467 ounces at a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off) indicates to us that the project has a high potential for economic quantities of gold."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Updates Shareholders on Power One Spin-Out, Reserves the Share Symbol "PWRO"

Marvel Updates Shareholders on Power One Spin-Out, Reserves the Share Symbol "PWRO"

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(MARVF:OTCQB); ( "Marvel " or the "Company" ) is pleased to report on the status of Power One Resources Corp., ("Power One"). Power One is a reporting issuer, formed by Marvel via a Plan of Arrangement in 2021 through the spin-out of Marvel's Wicheeda North and Serpent River properties. Power One has applied for listing on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV

Power One has received general comments from the TSXV requesting certain updates to its draft Listing Application. It has obtained auditor reviews of its interim financial statements, has raised sufficient funds to undertake an initial work program on the Serpent River property, has reserved trading symbol " PWRO ", and generally stands ready to list on the TSXV once the Listing Application has been accepted. Please see SEDAR, for Power One's most recent financial statements.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
