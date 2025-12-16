State Street Supports Dimensional Fund Advisors' UCITS ETF Launch

  • Supported by State Street, the Largest Active ETF Manager in the US, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lists UCITS ETFs on the London Stock Exchange and Xetra in Frankfurt.

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced it has been appointed as the service provider to Dimensional Fund Advisors' ("Dimensional") newly launched actively-managed UCITS ETFs . The initial funds listed are the Global Core Equity UCITS ETF and the Targeted Value UCITS ETF. The funds are domiciled in Ireland, regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland and listed in London and Frankfurt.

This expands Dimensional's active ETF suite, after successful launches in Australia and the United States.

State Street provides end-to-end service support, including custody, depositary, fund accounting, ETF basket creation, create / redeem order management, ETF settlement, transfer agency and reporting.

"We're pleased to support Dimensional Fund Advisors as they implement their actively managed ETFs in the European market," said Ken Shaw, head of EMEA ETF Product at State Street. "Our global leadership with ETFs and our robust operational infrastructure uniquely position us to support Dimensional's important launch."

State Street's proven track record supporting ETFs and mutual funds spans Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America. This global expertise enables consistent, scalable support for Dimensional's UCITS launch.

"ETFs are growing in popularity around the world given their compatibility with financial technology and ease of access. A growing number of financial professionals in Europe want the choice to use Dimensional ETFs in addition to existing UCITS funds and separate accounts," said Andreas Constantoulakis, head of ETF Capital Markets, EMEA, at Dimensional Fund Advisors. "State Street's experience, technology and ETF servicing expertise have been instrumental in preparing for this launch, and we look forward to working with them as our ETF lineup expands."

For more than 30 years, State Street has been at the forefront of ETF innovation, helping shape what is now a global $18.5 trillion ETF marketplace. Today, State Street remains the world's largest ETF servicer provider supporting more than 3,000 ETFs and $7.44 trillion across 15 countries. 1 With fully integrated global ETF servicing capabilities, State Street enables clients to efficiently engage with the evolving ETF landscape through its proprietary technology and scalable operating model. From fund launch to ongoing operations, State Street's solutions are designed to align with industry best practices, regardless of structure, asset class, or investment strategy.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $51.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $5.4 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2025, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 52,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com .

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2025 includes approximately $145 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.

8667724.1.1.GBL.RTL

© 2025 State Street Corporation

1 Source: ETFGI Global ETF Insights September 30, 2025 and State Street's internal research

