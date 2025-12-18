State Street Corporation Declares Common Stock Dividend

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.84 per share of common stock, payable on January 12, 2026 to common shareholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2026.

About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $51.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $5.4 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2025, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 52,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com .

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2025 includes approximately $145 billion of assets with respect to SPDR ® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.

Media Contact:
Mark LaVoie
+1 508 314 2807

Investor Contact:
Elizabeth Lynn
+1 617 664 3477

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

