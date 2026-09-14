State Street Announces Leadership for Alpha and Enterprise Operations and Technology

Mostapha Tahiri Named President of State Street Alpha; Ann Fogarty Named Enterprise Chief Operating Officer
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced executive leadership appointments in support of the next phase of the firm's growth strategy and its continued focus on driving innovation and transformation to help clients achieve better outcomes in increasingly complex global markets.
Mostapha Tahiri, currently enterprise chief operating officer, will become president of State Street Alpha, with responsibility for Alpha, Charles River Development (CRD), and a suite of innovative platform solutions, reporting to Ron O'Hanley, chairman and chief executive officer of State Street. Alpha is State Street's leading front-to-back integrated platform, bringing together CRD's front-office technology with the firm's servicing, markets, and data capabilities to provide investors with a single platform experience across the investment lifecycle. Drawing on his deep business, client, technology, AI, and operational experience, Tahiri will have end-to-end responsibility for Alpha and CRD's go-to-market, product strategy, technology, and client delivery. Building on the strength of this platform, Tahiri will focus on accelerating growth, strengthening execution, transforming the operating model, and harnessing the full power of innovation across the business.
Tahiri will also serve as chairman of Asia Pacific. Having spent much of his career serving clients across APAC and with his recent return to Singapore, Tahiri is well positioned to oversee State Street's business relationships in the region with key clients, regulators, and strategic partners. He will continue to serve on State Street's Executive Committee.
Tahiri has nearly 30 years of international industry experience across asset management, asset servicing, investment platforms, and financial technology. His experience includes leading and transforming complex global businesses and advancing initiatives at the intersection of clients, technology, and operations.
Ann Fogarty, currently Investment Services chief operating officer, has been named enterprise chief operating officer, succeeding Tahiri, and will also report to O'Hanley. As enterprise chief operating officer, Fogarty will lead enterprise technology and operations, and advance State Street's technology modernization and AI agenda, reflecting the increasing convergence of technology, operations, data, resiliency, and client delivery across the industry. She will continue to co-lead the firm's enterprise transformation program alongside John Woods, chief financial officer, helping to accelerate innovation, drive greater scale and efficiency, reduce cycle times, and further strengthen end-to-end quality outcomes for clients across State Street's businesses. Fogarty will continue to serve on State Street's Executive Committee.
Fogarty brings nearly four decades of industry experience. She has led the core client operations for Investment Services where she delivered operational simplification, resiliency, and enterprise transformation initiatives across the firm. Fogarty also chairs the Supervisory Board of State Street Bank International GmbH (SSBI), our principal European bank.
"Our clients are navigating increasingly complex markets and operating environments, and they increasingly expect technology and operations to work together seamlessly," said O'Hanley. "Mostapha's focus on Alpha—one of State Street's most differentiated businesses and a core strategic priority for the firm—and Ann's leadership of enterprise operations and technology, provide dedicated leadership in areas that advance how we create value for clients. These appointments build on the strength of our team and position us to continue executing for clients while investing in the future of our business."
Together, these appointments establish dedicated leadership across two areas central to clients' needs and the firm's long-term strategy. They also reflect State Street's commitment to leading alongside clients as technology, AI, data, and operations shape the future of investing and investment infrastructure. Both appointments are effective today.
About State Street
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $57.9 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $6.3 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2026, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 51,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com .
*Assets under management as of June 30, 2026 includes approximately $157 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.
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Media Contact:
Mark LaVoie
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Mlavoie1@statestreet.com