STARTEEPO Invest Announces 5% Stake in Xerox Holdings Corporation

STARTEEPO Invest Announces 5% Stake in Xerox Holdings Corporation

STARTEEPO Invest ("STARTEEPO"), an alternative investment fund focused on public equity opportunities, today announced that it has acquired a significant ownership position in Xerox Holdings Corporation ("Xerox" or the "Company").

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260515594020/en/

As of the date of this release, STARTEEPO and its affiliates beneficially owns 6.6 million shares of Xerox (excluding options), representing approximately 5.05% of the Company's outstanding common stock. STARTEEPO has filed a Schedule 13D with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") providing additional details regarding its investment.

Investment Perspective

STARTEEPO believes that Xerox represents an interesting investment opportunity supported by a combination of balance sheet initiatives, ongoing operational improvements, and its position within a changing and consolidating industry.

In STARTEEPO's view, the Company is undergoing a multi-step transition focused on stabilizing revenues, improving margins, and strengthening its financial profile over time. STARTEEPO believes that even incremental progress across these areas may contribute to a more balanced market perception.

Shareholder Approach

STARTEEPO intends to act as a constructive, long-term shareholder and may engage in discussions with Xerox's management and Board of Directors regarding the Company's business, strategy, capital structure, and opportunities to enhance shareholder value. The firm may also communicate its investment perspective to institutional investors and market participants.

František Bostl, Chairman of the Board of STARTEEPO Invest, commented:

"We view Xerox as a deep value opportunity and today it represents one of the largest positions in our portfolio, reflecting our strong conviction in the company's long-term potential. We are honored to become part of the history of this iconic technology company."

Additional information are available at www.starteepo.com/xerox .

About STARTEEPO Invest

STARTEEPO Invest is an alternative investment fund based in Prague, Czech Republic, focused on identifying high-conviction opportunities in public equity markets. The firm applies a fundamental, long-term investment approach, with a focus on disciplined analysis and constructive engagement.

This communication expresses solely the opinion of STARTEEPO and its affiliates and not any other party. This communication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, a recommendation, or offer to buy or sell any securities. STARTEEPO's opinions stated herein are based on publicly available information and its own analyses. STARTEEPO may, at any time and without notice, buy, sell, reduce, increase, or otherwise change its investment position, including for reasons that may be inconsistent with the views expressed in this communication. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of the principal amount invested. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Every investor should conduct their own independent research and due diligence or consult with a licensed financial, legal, or tax advisor before making any investment decision.

Media Contact
Frantisek Bostl
bostl@starteepo.com
420 604 215 002
www.starteepo.com/en

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