STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

E-Tech Resources Inc. Increases Previously Announced Private Placement to $700,000

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Which Lithium Juniors Have Supply Deals With EV Makers? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

VVC Resources Received US$5 Million

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Approved for Trading Under New Trading Symbol of AETHF on U.S. OTC Exchange

NORTH ARROW CONFIRMS FOUR SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NT DRILLING PLANNED TO START IN AUGUST

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd Form Joint Venture Partnership with WatchDog Equipment LLC

Milestone in Psychedelic Wellness: Silo Wellness and NUGL's Share Exchange Paves Way for Expansion and Collaboration

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

PPG Industries

PPG

Prismo Metals

PRIZ:CNX

Pampa Metals

PM:CC

Aether Global Innovations

AETH:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3!)

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") reports that the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 will be filed today on SEDAR+ and may be viewed at www.sedarplus.ca once posted.

Star Diamond Corporation logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

Overview
Star Diamond Corporation is a Canadian natural resource company focused on exploring and developing Saskatchewan's diamond resources. Star Diamond currently holds, through a joint venture arrangement with Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto Canada"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc, a 25% interest in certain mineral properties (which includes the Star – Orion South Diamond Project, or the "Project") within the Fort à la Corne diamond district of central Saskatchewan, Canada . These properties are in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.

The Company also holds a 50% interest in the exploration and evaluation properties and assets of the Buffalo Hills-JV located in north-central Alberta, Canada . Canterra Minerals Corporation ("Canterra") holds the remaining 50% interest. Canterra is the operator of the Buffalo Hills-JV.

Fort à la Corne mineral properties
On June 28, 2022 , Rio Tinto Canada exercised its voting power at a meeting of the Fort à la Corne joint venture management committee to place the Project on care and maintenance through December 31, 2022 . Rio Tinto Canada also advised that, subject to fulfilling its existing obligations, it did not intend to commit additional capital to the Fort à la Corne properties during 2022 beyond what was necessary for care and maintenance. Rio Tinto Canada also advised Star Diamond that it intended to conduct a near-term review of its alternatives regarding the Fort à la Corne properties, which included its potential exit.  On October 21, 2022 , Star Diamond announced that Rio Tinto Canada had stated that it intended to fully de-mobilize the leased on-site camp. During the first quarter, the personnel camp was fully de-mobilized and the Project was placed on care and maintenance.

Recent activities relating to the Star - Orion South Diamond Project and Fort à la Corne mineral properties
During the quarter ended June 30, 2023 , the Company continued negotiations with Rio Tinto Canada to assess alternatives regarding the Project.

Quarterly Results
For the three months ended June 30, 2023 , the Company recorded a net loss of $0.9 million , or $0.00 per share (basic and fully diluted), compared to a net loss of $0.7 million , or $0.00 per share, for the comparative period in 2022. This greater net loss was due to a $0.3 million non-cash loss on the fair value re-measurement of the Company's investment in Wescan Goldfields Inc. offset by a 20% reduction in expenditures.

Year to Date Results
For the six months ended June 30, 2023 , the Company recorded a net loss of $1.2 million , or $0.00 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.5 million , or $0.00 per share, for the same period in 2022. This 20% decrease, period over period, was due to lower administrative and exploration and evaluation expenditures incurred, offset by higher consulting and professional fees and corporate development costs.

At June 30, 2023 the Company had $1.0 million ( December 31, 2022 $2.6 million ) in cash and cash equivalents and working capital of $0.7 million ( December 31, 2022 - $2.0 million ).  The decrease in working capital was the result of general and administrative, and exploration and evaluation expenditures incurred during the quarter. The Company believes it has sufficient liquidity to fund general and administrative costs and certain exploration expenditures through to the end of 2023.

Selected financial highlights include:

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at

June 30,

2023

As at

December 31,

2022

Current assets

$    1.2 M

$    2.7 M

Investments and other assets

0.6 M

0.4 M

Current liabilities

0.5 M

0.7 M

Non-current liabilities

0.2 M

- M

Shareholders' equity

1.1 M

2.4 M

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss

Three Months
Ended June 30,
2023

Three Months
Ended June 30,
2022

Six Months
Ended June 30,
2023

Six Months
Ended June 30,
2022

Interest and other income

$        - M

$        - M

$        - M

$      -  M

Expenses

0.6 M

0.7 M

1.2 M

1.4 M

Loss before undernoted items

0.6 M

0.7 M

1.2 M

1.4 M

Investment in Wescan Goldfields Inc. and other items

(0.3) M

0.0 M

- M

(0.1) M

Net loss for the period

0.9 M

0.7 M

1.2 M

1.5M

Net loss per share for the period (basic and diluted)

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Quarter Ended
June 30,

2023

Quarter Ended
June 30,

2022

Cash flows used in operating activities

$  (1.5) M

$  (4.0)M

Cash flows from financing activities

(0.1) M

5.7 M

Net increase (decrease) in cash

(1.6) M

1.7 M

Cash – beginning of period

2.6 M

1.3 M

Cash – end of period

1.0 M

3.0 M

Outlook
Fort à la Corne mineral properties
Star Diamond continues to work with Rio Tinto Canada in assessing alternatives regarding the Project. These discussions remain ongoing and there is no certainty that any agreement will be reached between Star Diamond and Rio Tinto Canada regarding any such potential arrangements.  Management believes that the negotiated return of the Project on reasonable terms is critical to its long-term success.

Buffalo Hills mineral properties
Management continues to review the recent results from the diamond valuation and typing analysis. Discussions are ongoing with Canterra to determine possible future work programs and a potential strategic path forward for the property. A more detailed update on activities at the Buffalo Hills-JV will be provided as it becomes available.

About Star Diamond Corporation
Star Diamond Corporation is a Canadian based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM". Star Diamond holds, through a joint venture arrangement with Rio Tinto Canada, a 25% interest in certain Fort à la Corne kimberlites (including the Star – Orion South Diamond Project). These properties are located in central Saskatchewan , in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development. The Company also holds a 50% interest in the exploration and evaluation properties and assets of the Buffalo Hills-JV located in north-central Alberta, Canada . Canterra Minerals Corporation ("Canterra") holds the remaining 50% interest. Canterra is the operator of the Buffalo Hills-JV.

Technical Information
All technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of George Read , Senior Vice President Corporate Development, Professional Geoscientist in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia and Mark Shimell , Vice President Exploration, Professional Geoscientist in the Province of Saskatchewan and Alberta , who are the Company's "Qualified Persons" under the definition of NI 43-101.

Website www.stardiamondcorp.com

Stay Connected with Us:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/StarDiamondCorp
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/star-diamond-corp
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Star-Diamond-Corp/100058096376664/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stardiamondcorp/

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results, "may", "could", "would", "will", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Star Diamond and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, statements regarding Rio Tinto Canada, the Company's ability to obtain financing to further the exploration, evaluation and/or development of exploration and evaluation properties in which the Company holds interest, the economic feasibility of any future development projects, developments in world diamond markets, changes in diamond prices, risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar, the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form,  and annual and interim MDA.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided solely for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of our operating environment. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Star Diamond assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/10/c7840.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Star DiamondDIAM:CADiamond Investing
DIAM:CA
The Conversation (0)

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT APPOINTMENTS

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation (TSX: DIAM) ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following management appointments, effective August 1, 2023 :

Star Diamond Corporation logo (CNW Group/Star Diamond Corporation)

George Read has been appointed Senior Vice President Corporate Development. In this role George will be responsible for the furtherance of the Company's interests in the Fort à la Corne and Buffalo Hills projects in Saskatchewan and Alberta , respectively.  In addition, George will also assume responsibility for all incoming corporate development opportunities.  George recently provided consulting services to the Company in the role of Senior Technical Advisor on a part-time basis.  Mr. Read has over 39 years of experience in the diamond industry including a stint as Senior Vice President Exploration and Development at Star Diamond from October 2003 to September 2020. Ewan Mason , Chairman and Interim CEO said "We are excited to have George back in the fold as we prepare to move forward with two extremely interesting, advanced stage diamond projects."

Mark Shimell has been appointed Vice President Exploration.  In this role Mark will be responsible for coordinating all technical work as it pertains to the evolution of the Fort à la Corne and Buffalo Hills projects.  Mark has worked with Star Diamond since 2000, initially as a geological consultant and later in the role of Project Manager for the Fort à la Corne and Buffalo Hills properties. Mark has worked as a geologist in mineral exploration and evaluation, both internationally and in Canada , for over 27 years.

Brian Desgagnes has been appointed Operations Manager for the Fort à la Corne Properties and was first employed by Star Diamond in 2005 on the Fort à la Corne and Buffalo Hills projects, in roles of ever-increasing responsibilities.

Mr. Mason said "We are pleased to offer both Mark and Brian increased responsibilities as we move forward with work on our diamond projects.  They are both long-term, highly valued employees and we look forward to them tackling aspects of these two world class projects".

About Star Diamond Corporation

Star Diamond is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of Star Diamond trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM".   Star Diamond's most significant asset is its interest in the Fort à la Corne property in central Saskatchewan.  These kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development. The Company also holds a 50% interest in the exploration and evaluation properties and assets of the Buffalo Hills-JV located in north-central Alberta, Canada . Canterra Minerals Corporation ("Canterra") holds the remaining 50% interest. Canterra is the operator of the Buffalo Hills-JV.

Website www.stardiamondcorp.com

Stay Connected with Us:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/StarDiamondCorp
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/star-diamond-corp
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Star-Diamond-Corp/100058096376664/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stardiamondcorp/

Caution Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Star Diamond's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Star Diamond and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. Risks exist that forward-looking statements will not be achieved due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, changes in exploration, development or mining plans due to exploration results and changing budget priorities of Star Diamond, developments in world diamond markets, changes in diamond prices, risks relating to fluctuations in the Canadian dollar and other currencies relative to the US dollar, the impact of changes in the laws and regulations regulating mining exploration, development, closure, judicial or regulatory judgments and legal proceedings, operational and infrastructure risks and the additional risks described in Star Diamond's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim MDA.

SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2023/31/c8740.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Provides Details of Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TSX and OTC: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province" or the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) (OTC: MPVD) wishes to provide the details of its Q2 2023 earnings release and conference call.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Second Quarter 2023 Operating and Sales Results

TSX and OTC: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX:MPVD) (OTC: MPVD) today announces operating and sales results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 ("the Quarter" or "Q2 2023") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine"). All figures are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mountain Province Diamonds Returns 40-Metre Kimberlite Intercept, 40 metres from known Tuzo Resource, Positive Drilling Results from the Hearne Kimberlite at the Gahcho Kué Mine

TSX: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) announces the discovery of additional kimberlite, approximately 40 metres to the northeast of the modeled Tuzo kimberlite. In addition, the drilling of the Hearne Deep and the Northwest Extension has seen multiple intercepts of up to 287 metres of kimberlite.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

STAR DIAMOND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING

TSX: DIAM

Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that all of the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 14, 2023 were elected as directors of the Corporation at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 30, 2023 (the "Meeting").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LUCARA ANNOUNCES Q1 2023 RESULTS; UNDERGROUND EXPANSION CONTINUES

TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC)

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") today reports its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 . View PDF version .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Fireweed Announces $16.8 Million Financing with Key Shareholders

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on Status Management Cease Trade Order

Alianza Minerals Moves Ahead with New Focus on High Grade Silver Projects

E-Tech Resources Inc. Increases Previously Announced Private Placement to $700,000

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Announces $16.8 Million Financing with Key Shareholders

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Update on Status Management Cease Trade Order

Precious Metals Investing

Alianza Minerals Moves Ahead with New Focus on High Grade Silver Projects

Energy Investing

CanAlaska Reports Significant Alteration In First Drill Program At Geikie Uranium Project

Base Metals Investing

Pampa Metals Announces Share Consolidation, Reduction in Warrant Exercise Price, and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Tungsten Investing

EQR Acquires Leading European Tungsten Producer, Saloro S.L.U., And Secures $25 Million Investment By Oaktree

Nickel Investing

Moranbah Acquisition Update

×