Star Diamond Announces Appointment of Jean Raymond Boulle II as Chief Executive Officer

- Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean-Raymond Boulle II as Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2026.
Mr. Boulle will succeed Lester Kemp, who has served as the Company's Interim Chief Executive Officer since November 2025. Following the transition, Mr. Kemp will remain actively involved with Star Diamond in an advisory role.
Commenting on the announcement, Wayne Malouf, Chairman of the Board of Star Diamond Corporation, said:
"On behalf of the Company I am pleased to welcome Jean-Raymond Boulle II as our new Chief Executive Officer I also thank Lester Kemp for his excellent work as Interim-Chief Executive Officer."
Commenting on the announcement, Jean-Raymond Boulle II, Chief Executive Officer of Star Diamond Corporation, said:
"I am pleased to join Star Diamond and look forward to working with the Board, management, our shareholders and stakeholders to develop the important Fort à la Corne kimberlite diamond Project and associated resources."
Biography of Jean-Raymond Boulle II
Jean-Raymond Boulle II, holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and a Master of Science in Finance. He has significant professional pharmaceutical development qualifications in chemistry, manufacturing and regulation. He has held founder, director and CEO level positions in several successful companies related to the MedTech and Biotech sectors. In the diamond industry he is a Founding Director of a diamond mining & exploration company with operations in Angola and Namibia.
About Star Diamond Corporation
Star Diamond Corporation is a Canadian-based corporation engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Shares of the Company trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "DIAM".
The Company's most significant asset is its interest in the Fort à la Corne property in central Saskatchewan. The diamondiferous kimberlites are located in close proximity to established infrastructure, including paved highways and the electrical power grid, which provide significant advantages for future mine development.
The Company's address is Suite 702, 224 4th Avenue S., Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, S7K 5M5.
Website: www.stardiamondcorp.com
SOURCE Star Diamond Corporation
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