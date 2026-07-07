Stakeholder Launches Next Phase of Growth at Ballarat: Class 3 Permit Application Filed to Unlock Expanded Drilling in the Heart of Yukon's White Gold District

Company Simultaneously Stakes 4 km Placer Prospecting Lease and Expands Claim Position to Secure Yukon River Barge Landing and Second Historic Airstrip

Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC,OTC:SKHRF) (OTCQB: SKHRF) (WKN: A2QEP1) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a step-change in the scale of its exploration ambitions: the submission of a Class 3 Mining Land Use Permit ("MLUP") application and the staking of Placer Prospecting Leases at its 100%-owned Ballarat Gold-Copper Project ("Ballarat") located in the rapidly evolving White Gold District of the Yukon Territory.

The Class 3 MLUP application is key to unlocking advanced exploration at Ballarat. It is designed to permit a significantly scaled-up diamond drilling campaign which can be supported by a dedicated on-site exploration camp. The Class 3 application is considered to be a major operational upgrade from the Company's remotely based 2,000 m diamond drill program completed May-June 2026, for which assay results are pending.

Highlights

  • Permitting for Scale: The Class 3 Mining Land Use Permit (MLUP) application submitted for the Ballarat Gold-Copper Project is designed to support an expanded diamond drilling program and camp-based exploration, leveraging existing and upcoming infrastructure on the property to run larger programs faster and more cost-efficiently.

  • Strategic ground secured: Stakeholder has recently expanded its Ballarat claim position to cover additional highly prospective ground as well as to cover existing road access to the Yukon River barge landing (the "Ballarat Barge Landing") located where the southern portion of the Ballarat property meets the Yukon River. New claims also bring a second, larger, historic airstrip - located adjacent to the Ballarat Barge Landing - inside the Company's 100%-owned land package, adding river, road and air logistical support to the project (Figure 2 below).

  • A new placer dimension: Stakeholder has also staked Placer Prospecting Leases running 4 km along a key Ballarat drainage basin. The staked drainage is bookended by opportunity: the Skye Zone North and Skye Zone South gold prospects sit at its upstream headwaters, while active placer gold operations define its downstream limit (Figure 2).

Positioning at the Center of a District on the Move

The Ballarat Gold-Copper Project occupies what management believes to be one of the most strategic land positions in the rapidly advancing White Gold District. The property lies immediately northeast of, and adjacent to, Talamore Mining's Coffee Gold Project, which is currently under development as one of Canada's newest gold mines (Figure 1).

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Figure 1

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The Northern Access Route (NAR), now under construction to service the Coffee Gold Project, traverses through the center of the Ballarat property – placing 20 km of new, mine-grade road infrastructure across Stakeholder's ground and dramatically enhancing future access for exploration and development (Figure 2).

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Figure 2

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The Class 3 MLUP application is now proceeding through Yukon's regulatory review process, including environmental and socio-economic assessment and consultation with affected First Nations and stakeholders.

"These dual applications, which cover both expanded exploration initiatives and placer gold mining, mark the transition from first-pass discovery work to a sustained, camp-supported, exploration push at Ballarat," stated Chris Berlet, CEO and Director of Stakeholder.

"Ballarat's central location, spanning just over 20 km of the Coffee Mine's Northern Access Route, provides us with meaningful logistical advantages for exploration and development activities at a time when the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory is rapidly evolving into one of Canada's leading extractive jurisdictions."

Adam Fage MSc., P.Geo is an independent geological consultant and the Qualified Person for the Company, as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

About Stakeholder Gold Corporation

Stakeholder holds 100% ownership of 1,140 contiguous mineral claims covering 22,700 hectares and spanning 20 km of the Coffee Mine Project's "Northern Access Route (NAR)" which is being developed through the geographical center of the White Gold District of the Yukon Territory, Canada. Stakeholder also maintains in good standing 10 claims located inside the adjacent Coffee Mine Project which is being developed by Talamore Mining Corp. (TSXV: TALA). These combined claim holdings are referred to collectively as the Ballarat Gold-Copper Project ("Ballarat").

Within the Company's contiguous claim holdings, Stakeholder is advancing exploration on the Skye Gold Zone and the Loki Copper Zone - two targets separated by some 8 km, prospective for new gold and copper discoveries respectively, on either side of the Northern Access Route (NAR), in the heart of the White Gold District.

https://stakeholdergold.com/projects-overview/ballarat-gold-copper-project/

Stakeholder also generates cash flow from the production and sale of exotic stones through its 100%-owned Brazilian subsidiary Mineração VMC Ltda. ("VMC"). VMC is currently producing from 4 independent stone quarries and is seeking opportunities to expand the sale and export of exotic stone building materials from Brazil.

https://victoriaminingcorp.ca

Christopher J. Berlet B.A.Sc.(Mining), CFA, CEO & Director of Stakeholder is responsible for the content of this press release.

For further information please contact:

Stakeholder Gold Corporation
cberlet@stakeholdergold.com
416 525 - 6869

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information. All information, other than information of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" and includes any information that addresses activities, events or developments that the Corporation believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including the Corporation's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance.

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and other indications of future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on current expectations and applies only as of the date on which they were made. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Corporation to fund the exploration expenditures required under the Agreement. Other factors such as uncertainties regarding government regulations could also affect the results. Other risks may be set out in the Corporation's annual financial statements, MD&A and other publicly filed documents.

The Corporation cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304114

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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