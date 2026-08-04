STAAR Surgical to Host Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Results Call and Webcast on August 12, 2026

Staar Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), the global leader in phakic IOLs with the EVO family of Implantable Collamer® Lenses (EVO ICL™) for vision correction, today announced that it will release financial results in combination with a shareholder letter for the second quarter ended July 3, 2026, on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, after the market close. The Company will also host an earnings call and webcast at 5:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results and business progress.
Event: Staar Surgical Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results Webcast
Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT
Location: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=lb5LeYQ0
Management will discuss the Company's second quarter financial results, operational execution, and progress against STAAR's strategic priorities.
Topics on the call will include:
- Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Operational Performance
- Execution of Strategic Priorities
- Revenue Growth
- Profit Expansion
- Innovation Acceleration
- Updates on Dynamics in Key Markets, Including China and the United States
The live webcast, including an option to pre-register, can be accessed at the preceding link or the "Investors" section of the STAAR website at https://investors.staar.com/ . A webcast replay will be available at the same link for at least 90 days.
About Staar Surgical
Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) is the global leader in implantable phakic intraocular lenses, a vision correction solution that reduces or eliminates the need for glasses or contact lenses. Since 1982, STAAR has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery, and for over 30 years, STAAR has been designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing advanced Implantable Collamer® Lenses (ICLs), using its proprietary biocompatible Collamer material. STAAR ICLs are clinically proven to deliver safe long-term vision correction without removing corneal tissue or the eye's natural crystalline lens. Its EVO ICL™ product line provides visual freedom through a quick, minimally invasive procedure. STAAR has sold more than 4 million ICLs in over 85 countries. Headquartered in Lake Forest, California, the company operates research, development, manufacturing, and packaging facilities in California and Switzerland. For more information about ICL, visit www.discoverICL.com . To learn more about STAAR, visit www.staar.com .
We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information about the Company and for complying with Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on our website in the ‘Investor Relations' sections at investors.staar.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about the Company when you enroll your email address by visiting the Email Alerts section at investors.staar.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "estimate," "project," "continue," "will," "should," "may," and similar terms. All statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from what is expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to grow and generate profit; our reliance on independent distributors in international markets; a slowdown or disruption to the Chinese economy; global economic and geopolitical conditions; disruptions in our supply chain; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; international trade disputes (including involving tariffs) and substantial dependence on demand from Asia; changes in effective tax rate or tax laws; any loss of use of our principal manufacturing facility; competition; potential losses due to product liability claims; our exposure to environmental liability; data corruption, cyber-based attacks or network security breaches and/or noncompliance with data protection and privacy regulations; acquisitions of new technologies; climate changes; the willingness of surgeons and patients to adopt a new or improved product and procedure; extensive clinical trials and resources devoted to research and development; compliance with government regulations; the discretion of regulatory agencies to approve or reject existing, new or improved products, or to require additional actions before or after approval, or to take enforcement action; laws pertaining to healthcare fraud and abuse; changes in FDA or international regulations related to product approval; product recalls or failures; and other important factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 2, 2026 under the caption "Risk Factors," which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available in the "Investor Information" section of the Company's website under the heading "SEC Filings," as any such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as may be required under applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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Investor/Media Contact:
ir@staar.com
Connie Johnson
cjohnson@staar.com
(626) 303-7902 (ext. 2207)
Asia Investor/Media Contact:
Niko Liu, CFA
nliu@staar.com
United States: (626) 303-7902 (ext. 3023)
Hong Kong: +852 6092-5076