STAAR Surgical Announces Preliminary Net Sales for Second Quarter 2026

Staar Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), the global leader in phakic IOLs with the EVO™ family of Implantable Collamer® Lenses (EVO ICL™) for vision correction, today announced strong preliminary net sales for the second quarter ended July 3, 2026. STAAR is announcing its preliminary net sales in advance of its quarterly earnings announcement, which it expects to issue on August 12, 2026.
Net sales for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to be in excess of $90 million, compared to net sales of $44.3 million for the second quarter of 2025.
The Company delivered strong second quarter net sales, led by sequential growth in China, solid growth across the broader Asia-Pacific region, and double-digit percentage growth in the Americas. In the EMEA region, net sales declined by a low single-digit percentage, reflecting ongoing turmoil in the Middle East; however, excluding the Middle East, EMEA achieved double-digit percentage growth, underscoring the strength of the Company's underlying business across that region.
Net sales in the Middle East, as well as certain parts of the EMEA and Asia-Pacific regions, continued to be adversely affected by significant geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds, resulting in sales declines in those areas. The Company is actively monitoring these conditions and cautions that, if the current headwinds persist or worsen, then sales growth could continue to be negatively affected. Furthermore, the Company notes that a broadening of macroeconomic challenges to additional regions also could affect future results.
"We are pleased to report that we expect second quarter net sales to be in excess of $90 million, reflecting the strength of our team's execution and the diversity of our global commercial operations," said Warren Foust, Co-CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer. "While geopolitical and macroeconomic pressures continue to present headwinds in certain markets, and while our ERP system implementation presented meaningful operational challenges during the quarter, our team again rose to the occasion and delivered strong results. We remain focused on resolving the remaining system issues in the third quarter and are confident in the continued momentum of our business."
"Our three core strategic objectives for 2026 continue to be revenue growth, profit expansion, and innovation acceleration. We look forward to providing additional perspective on progress regarding these goals when we report our full second quarter results."
As previously disclosed, net sales during the second quarter of 2025 were negatively affected as the Company shipped minimal quantities of EVO ICLs to China while distributors worked through excess inventory. As of the end of the second quarter of 2026, distributor inventory appears to be within the Company's targeted range to appropriately service the refractive market.
The financial information in this release is unaudited and subject to adjustment and confirmation as the Company completes its quarterly review and finalizes its financial statements to be filed with the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 3, 2026, and the review of the Company's independent registered public accounting firm's consolidated financial statements for the quarterly period.
About Staar Surgical
Staar Surgical (NASDAQ: STAA) is the global leader in implantable phakic intraocular lenses, a vision correction solution that reduces or eliminates the need for glasses or contact lenses. Since 1982, STAAR has been dedicated solely to ophthalmic surgery, and for 30 years, STAAR has been designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing advanced Implantable Collamer® Lenses (ICLs), using its proprietary biocompatible Collamer material. STAAR ICL's are clinically-proven to deliver safe long-term vision correction without removing corneal tissue or the eye's natural crystalline lens. Its EVO ICL™ product line provides visual freedom through a quick, minimally invasive procedure. STAAR has sold more than 4 million ICLs in over 85 countries. Headquartered in Lake Forest, California, the company operates research, development, manufacturing, and packaging facilities in California and Switzerland. For more information about ICL, visit www.discoverICL.com . To learn more about STAAR, visit http://www.staar.com .
We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information about the Company and complying with Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on our website in the ‘Investor Relations' sections at investors.staar.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about the Company when you enroll your email address by visiting the Email Alerts section at investors.staar.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "estimate," "project," "continue," "will," "should," "may," and similar terms. All statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from what is expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: our ability to grow and generate profit; our reliance on independent distributors in international markets; a slowdown or disruption to the Chinese economy; global economic and geopolitical conditions; disruptions in our supply chain; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; international trade disputes (including involving tariffs) and substantial dependence on demand from Asia; changes in effective tax rate or tax laws; any loss of use of our principal manufacturing facility; competition; potential losses due to product liability claims; our exposure to environmental liability; data corruption, cyber-based attacks or network security breaches and/or noncompliance with data protection and privacy regulations; acquisitions of new technologies; climate changes; the willingness of surgeons and patients to adopt a new or improved product and procedure; extensive clinical trials and resources devoted to research and development; compliance with government regulations; the discretion of regulatory agencies to approve or reject existing, new or improved products, or to require additional actions before or after approval, or to take enforcement action; laws pertaining to healthcare fraud and abuse; changes in FDA or international regulations related to product approval; product recalls or failures; and other important factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 2, 2026 under the caption "Risk Factors," which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available in the "Investor Information" section of the Company's website under the heading "SEC Filings," as any such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as may be required under applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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Investor/Media Contact:
ir@staar.com
Connie Johnson
cjohnson@staar.com
(626) 303-7902 (ext. 2207)
Asia Investor/Media Contact:
Niko Liu, CFA
nliu@staar.com
United States: (626) 303-7902 (ext. 3023)
Hong Kong: +852 6092-5076