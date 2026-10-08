St-Georges Files First-Quarter Financial Results & Provides Update on Steps Toward Resumption of Trading

St-Georges Files First-Quarter Financial Results & Provides Update on Steps Toward Resumption of Trading

(TheNewswire)

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

Montréal TheNewswire - October 8, 2026 St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE: SX) (OTCQB: SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) announces that it has filed its unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements, related management's discussion and analysis, and required management certifications for the three months ended June 30, 2026. These documents are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The interim financial statements report the following results for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and financial position at that date:

  • Net loss of $681,444 and a net and comprehensive loss of $683,095.  

  • Total assets were $25,725,934 

  • Shareholders' equity was $18,801,233, and the working capital deficiency was $5,616,857 

The financial statements include disclosure of material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Management's plans depend on, among other factors, increased battery-processing activity at EVSX, access to financing, cost reductions and arrangements with creditors. Readers are encouraged to review the financial statements and MD&A in their entirety, including the going-concern and subsequent-event disclosures.

Steps Toward Resumption of Trading

The Company remains subject to the failure-to-file cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") on September 30, 2026, and trading in its common shares remains suspended on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

With the interim filings completed, management will now engage with the BCSC and the CSE to advance the steps required to seek revocation of the cease trade order and reinstatement of trading. This work will include confirming the status of the Company's continuous disclosure record, responding to any regulatory comments or requests for additional information, and completing any further requirements identified by the applicable authorities.

The filing of the outstanding documents does not, by itself, revoke the cease trade order or reinstate trading. The securities regulatory authorities retain discretion to review the Company's disclosure and may require explanations, amendments, additional filings or other corrective measures before determining whether revocation is appropriate. Reinstatement of trading on the CSE is also subject to the Exchange's requirements and approval.

The Company cannot provide a definitive date for the revocation of the cease trade order or the resumption of trading. Management intends to pursue the process promptly and will provide further updates as material developments occur. There can be no assurance as to the timing or outcome of this process.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Neha Tally"

NEHA TALLY
Corporate Secretary

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies and holds a diversified portfolio of assets and patent-pending Intellectual Property within several highly prospective subsidiaries including: EVSX, a battery processing initiative; St-Georges Metallurgy, with metallurgical R&D and related IP, including processing and recovering high grade lithium from spodumene; Iceland Resources, with high grade gold exploration projects including the Thor Project; H2SX, developing technology to convert methane into solid carbon and turquoise hydrogen; and Quebec exploration projects including the Manicouagan and Julie nickel, copper and PGE critical mineral projects on Quebec's North-Shore, and Notre-Dame niobium Project in Lac St-Jean.

Visit the Company website at www.stgeorgesecomining.com

 

For all other inquiries: public@stgeorgesecomining.com

   

Forward-Looking Statements

 

This news release contains forward-looking statements concerning management's plans to engage with securities regulators and the CSE, seek revocation of the cease trade order and reinstatement of trading, respond to regulatory requirements, and implement its operating and financing plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including that the Company will be able to satisfy applicable disclosure and exchange requirements and respond adequately to any regulatory comments.

 

Actual outcomes may differ materially due to regulatory review, requests for additional disclosure or corrective measures, financing constraints, operating performance and other risks described in the Company's public filings. Revocation and reinstatement remain subject to the decisions of the applicable authorities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

   

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or

the accuracy of the contents of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp

St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp

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